Tully Time: A month-long celebration of Irish whiskey

PACIFIC decided that one day of Irish whiskey is not enough, so we teamed up with Tullamore D.E.W. to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and a love of Irish cocktails all month long at some of San Diego’s top bars and restaurants. Visit the 8 participating venues showcased below to taste their featured Tully cocktail and win prizes throughout the month of March. Plus, come party with PACIFIC at each of the venue’s Tully happy hour leading up to St. Patrick’s Day and you could win tickets to ShamROCK… or at least get a drink on PACIFIC’s tab.
ORDER, HASHTAG & WIN!**
Order any of the featured Tully cocktails below throughout the month of March and hashtag a photo of the drink with #tullytime for a chance to win $400 in gift cards. That’s a $50 gift card to each participating location!* The more hashtags you post, the better your chances of winning!
AIR CONDITIONED LOUNGE
Tully Boulevard
Heavy on the Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Aperol, sweet vermouth and a hint of orange essence
Tully happy hour: Mar. 11 from 7-9 PM
4673 30th St., North Park, 619.501.9831, airconditionedlounge.com
POLITE PROVISIONS
Tom Hagan
Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Cocchi Americano, Amaro Nonino, Angostura, peach bitters and a lemon twist
Tully happy hour: Mar. 11 from 5-7 PM
4696 30th St., North Park, 619.269.4701, politeprovisions.com
RAISED BY WOLVES
The Island Old Fashioned (a boozy little escape to white sands.... save the piña colada’s for another day)
Coconut oil washed Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey, banana liqueur, Angostura, Amargo Chuncho Peruvian Bitters and lightly dusted with nutmeg
Tully happy hour: Mar. 10 from 6-8 PM
4301 La Jolla Village Dr. #2030, Westfield UTC, 619.529.0243, raisedxwolves.com
SEVEN GRAND
Frozen Irish Coffee
Coconut milk, Tullamore Dew Irsh Whiskey, Pedro Ximenez aged rye whiskey and house-made cold brew using Dark Horse coffee beans (vegan)
Tully happy hour: Mar. 13 from 5-7 PM
3054 University Ave., North Park, 619.269.8820, sevengrandbars.com/sd
SKA BAR
Boom, Roasted
Cacao nib-infused Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Dark Horse coffee, Demerara and Becherovka cream
Tully happy hour: Mar. 13 from 7-9 PM
3250 Adams Ave., Normal Heights, 619.230.5038, skabarsandiego.com
THE FIELD IRISH PUB
Traditional Irish Whiskey
Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, freshly brewed coffee, brown sugar and homemade whipped cream
Tully happy hour: Mar. 12 from 7-9 PM
544 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp, 619.232.9840, thefield.com
THE HILLS LOCAL PUB
Dew & Brew
Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey paired with the beer of your choice
Tully happy hour: Mar. 10 from 3-5 PM
8758 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa, 619.741.7166, thehillspub.com
THE HOLDING COMPANY
New York’s Not My Home
Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, lime juice, orange juice, housemade sweet and sour with a red wine float and garnished with a dehydrated blood orange
Tully happy hour: Mar. 12 from 4-6 PM
5046 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach, 619.341.5898, theholdingcompanyob.com
TULLY HAPPY HOURS
Join the PACIFIC street team on the dates below for a Tully Time happy hour. The first 50 people will get the venue’s signature Tully drink on PACIFIC’s tab and one Tully lover will win 2 tickets to ShamROCK!*
Tues. March 10
The Hills Local Pub 3-5 PM
Raised by Wolves 6-8 PM
Wed. March 11
Polite Provisions 5-7 PM
AC Lounge 7-9 PM
Thurs. March 12
The Holding Company 4-6 PM
The Field Irish Pub 7-9 PM
Fri. March 13
Seven Grand 5-7 PM
SKA Bar 7-9 PM
GLASSES UP TO RESPONSIBLE DRINKING.
*One Tully lover who posts photos to Instagram on the date and time of the Tully happy hour will win 2 tickets to ShamROCK. Winner will be chosen during the Tully Time happy hour at random and must be present to win.
**PACIFIC is giving away a $50 gift card to each participating venue on Facebook in March. Plus, one lucky winner, who posts photos of the drinks to Instagram using #tullytime, will win a $50 gift card to all 8 participating venues. The winner will be chosen at random on Wednesday, April 1 and announced on Instagram.