Tully Time: A month-long celebration of Irish whiskey

PACIFIC decided that one day of Irish whiskey is not enough, so we teamed up with Tullamore D.E.W. to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and a love of Irish cocktails all month long at some of San Diego’s top bars and restaurants. Visit the 8 participating venues showcased below to taste their featured Tully cocktail and win prizes throughout the month of March. Plus, come party with PACIFIC at each of the venue’s Tully happy hour leading up to St. Patrick’s Day and you could win tickets to ShamROCK… or at least get a drink on PACIFIC’s tab.

ORDER, HASHTAG & WIN!**

Order any of the featured Tully cocktails below throughout the month of March and hashtag a photo of the drink with #tullytime for a chance to win $400 in gift cards. That’s a $50 gift card to each participating location!* The more hashtags you post, the better your chances of winning!

AIR CONDITIONED LOUNGE

Tully Boulevard

Heavy on the Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Aperol, sweet vermouth and a hint of orange essence

Air Conditioned Lounge: Tully Boulevard (James Tran & Olivia Beall)

Tully happy hour: Mar. 11 from 7-9 PM

4673 30th St., North Park, 619.501.9831, airconditionedlounge.com

POLITE PROVISIONS

Tom Hagan

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Cocchi Americano, Amaro Nonino, Angostura, peach bitters and a lemon twist

Polite Provisions: Tom Hagan (James Tran & Olivia Beall)

Tully happy hour: Mar. 11 from 5-7 PM

4696 30th St., North Park, 619.269.4701, politeprovisions.com

RAISED BY WOLVES

The Island Old Fashioned (a boozy little escape to white sands.... save the piña colada’s for another day)

Coconut oil washed Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey, banana liqueur, Angostura, Amargo Chuncho Peruvian Bitters and lightly dusted with nutmeg

Raised by Wolves: The Island Old Fashioned (James Tran & Olivia Beall)

Tully happy hour: Mar. 10 from 6-8 PM

4301 La Jolla Village Dr. #2030, Westfield UTC, 619.529.0243, raisedxwolves.com

SEVEN GRAND

Frozen Irish Coffee

Coconut milk, Tullamore Dew Irsh Whiskey, Pedro Ximenez aged rye whiskey and house-made cold brew using Dark Horse coffee beans (vegan)

Seven Grand: Frozen Irish Coffee (James Tran & Olivia Beall)

Tully happy hour: Mar. 13 from 5-7 PM

3054 University Ave., North Park, 619.269.8820, sevengrandbars.com/sd

SKA BAR

Boom, Roasted

Cacao nib-infused Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Dark Horse coffee, Demerara and Becherovka cream

SKA Bar: Boom, Roasted (James Tran & Olivia Beall)

Tully happy hour: Mar. 13 from 7-9 PM

3250 Adams Ave., Normal Heights, 619.230.5038, skabarsandiego.com

THE FIELD IRISH PUB

Traditional Irish Whiskey

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, freshly brewed coffee, brown sugar and homemade whipped cream

The Field: Traditional Irish Whiskey (James Tran & Olivia Beall)

Tully happy hour: Mar. 12 from 7-9 PM

544 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp, 619.232.9840, thefield.com

THE HILLS LOCAL PUB

Dew & Brew

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey paired with the beer of your choice

The Hills Local Pub: Dew & Brew (James Tran & Olivia Beall)

Tully happy hour: Mar. 10 from 3-5 PM

8758 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa, 619.741.7166, thehillspub.com

THE HOLDING COMPANY

New York’s Not My Home

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, lime juice, orange juice, housemade sweet and sour with a red wine float and garnished with a dehydrated blood orange

The Holding Company: New York’s Not My Home (James Tran & Olivia Beall)

Tully happy hour: Mar. 12 from 4-6 PM

5046 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach, 619.341.5898, theholdingcompanyob.com

TULLY HAPPY HOURS

Join the PACIFIC street team on the dates below for a Tully Time happy hour. The first 50 people will get the venue’s signature Tully drink on PACIFIC’s tab and one Tully lover will win 2 tickets to ShamROCK!*

Tues. March 10

The Hills Local Pub 3-5 PM

Raised by Wolves 6-8 PM

Wed. March 11

Polite Provisions 5-7 PM

AC Lounge 7-9 PM

Thurs. March 12

The Holding Company 4-6 PM

The Field Irish Pub 7-9 PM

Fri. March 13

Seven Grand 5-7 PM

SKA Bar 7-9 PM

GLASSES UP TO RESPONSIBLE DRINKING.

*One Tully lover who posts photos to Instagram on the date and time of the Tully happy hour will win 2 tickets to ShamROCK. Winner will be chosen during the Tully Time happy hour at random and must be present to win.

**PACIFIC is giving away a $50 gift card to each participating venue on Facebook in March. Plus, one lucky winner, who posts photos of the drinks to Instagram using #tullytime, will win a $50 gift card to all 8 participating venues. The winner will be chosen at random on Wednesday, April 1 and announced on Instagram.

