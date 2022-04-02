Tipping Pint Brewing Co. and Carruth Cellars open inside Hangar 76
Speaking of grand openings, a new brewery — Tipping Pint Brewing Co. — will debut in North County this weekend.
Tipping Pint’s taproom and production facility is located inside Hangar 76, a former warehouse turned venue. Helmed by head brewer Adam Jester (previously Pizza Port Solana Beach’s head brewer), Tipping Pint will have a seven-barrel brewhouse and a dozen beers on tap, from a honey wheat to a hazy IPA.
Besides the brewery, Hangar 76 will also house urban winery Carruth Cellars, as well as commercial kitchen for mobile food vendors, office spaces, and a design showroom. Hangar 76 is one of the first local projects to benefit from Assembly Bill No. 1825, allowing a brewery and winery to hold overlapping licenses and produce alcohol on the same premises.
This weekend, Hangar 76 will host a grand opening — happening 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday — with free live music, food trucks, raffles and games. Visit Hangar 76 at 3229 Roymar Road in Oceanside and learn more at thehangar76.com.
