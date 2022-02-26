AirCanada adds its first nonstop flights between Montréal and San Diego

Traveling to Canada’s biggest cities just got more convenient. Air Canada announced its first nonstop flight to Montréal, the second-most populous city in Canada, from San Diego International Airport.

The airline said Tuesday that it will also resume service between Toronto and San Diego almost two years after suspending these flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The new service on Air Canada to Montréal provides our region with a much-needed nonstop connection to this metropolitan Canadian city and beyond,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “Until today, Montréal was our largest and most requested unserved market in Canada, so we are thrilled with today’s announcement.”

Beginning May 20, travelers can fly nonstop between Montréal via Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and San Diego International Airport.

During peak summer travel months, flights will operate three times a week. Flights will arrive in San Diego on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Departures from San Diego will happen Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“Our Montréal flights offer people in the San Diego area an additional travel option to transit easily and conveniently through to Europe and beyond,” said Mark Galardo, a senior vice president at Air Canada.

Starting March 3, Air Canada passengers can also fly between Toronto via Toronto Pearson International Airport and San Diego. These flights will resume after Air Canada suspended service in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flight service will operate five times a week. Arrivals into San Diego will be on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Departures from America’s Finest City will occur on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

During the peak summer months, the airline will bump up service to once a day to Toronto, Canada’s most populous metropolitan area.

Canada-bound passengers should also be aware that starting Feb. 28, the Canadian government will be easing on-arrival testing for fully vaccinated travelers.

Now, travelers who have completed all necessary coronavirus vaccine doses can present a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result taken one day before departure or a molecular test result, taken no more than 72 hours before departure.