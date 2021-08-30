This summer, the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages welcomes new neighbors. Say hello to the houses of Mexico, Korea, India, Peru, Chamorros, Palestine, Turkey, Panama and the Philippines. They join the existing 21 cottages in the newly expanded House of Pacific Relations area of Balboa Park. The new houses are moving into brand-new buildings that are modeled after the original 1935 cottages. The House of Pacific Relations grew out of tense times leading up to World War II as a way to foster peace between nations through music, dance, art and food. That message of community and understanding continues to this day through the cottages’ weekly Lawn Program and special events like the Ethnic Food Fair.