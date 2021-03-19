Legoland reopening April 1 after year-long closure

Legoland California, which was forced to shut down a year ago because of the pandemic, will reopen April 1 under new statewide rules that sharply limit capacity, it announced Friday.

The Carlsbad park’s strategy is to start with a more limited reopening that it has dubbed Park Preview Days, which will include access to select rides and attractions for a priority group of Legoland hotel guests, annual pass holders and existing ticket holders who were impacted when the park closed last year.

A wider reopening for the general public is planned for April 15, when the park will also open up its Sea Life aquarium and Chima Water Park. Rides that will be open on April 1 include Driving School, Lego Technic Coaster, Fairy Tale Brook, and Coastersaurus. Families will also be able to take advantage of socially distanced character meet-and-greets, live entertainment and Miniland U.S.A.

Still more rides and attractions will open up on April 15.

“It’s been a long and challenging year for all of us and we are extremely excited to be able to start reopening our Resort not only to our guests so they can build family memories, but for our staff who have been patiently waiting to return to work, “ said Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks.

Under the new guidelines announced earlier this month by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state public health officials, theme parks are limited to 15 percent capacity in counties that are in the red tier, which San Diego officially entered Wednesday. Only in-state visitors will be allowed, indoor dining will be prohibited, and visitors will have to buy their tickets online. Also required is weekly COVID-19 testing of workers.

Since the announcement, Southern California parks have begun preparing for their comeback, which includes hiring workers and putting in place safety protocols. Not all parks will be resuming operations April 1. Disneyland just announced its reopening date, which will be April 30.

In advance of its reopening, Legoland is hiring for multiple positions in attractions, the water park, food and beverage, retail and the park hotels. Those interested in applying for a job can visit www.legolandjobs.com.

Among Legoland safety measures are cashless payments, social distancing practices and required face coverings for all guests 2 years of age and up and all staff members. Temperatures will be taken upon check-in.

Legoland said its park reservation system will be made available soon.

While next month will mark the first time in a year that Legoland will be able to open up its entire park, it has had various promotions and events that allowed a limited number of people to enjoy a small portion of the park. Most recently, it debuted its Build ‘N Play Days where children have access to play structures within the park. Also featured is a scavenger hunt in Miniland U.S.A., as well as live entertainment and opportunities to meet costumed characters.