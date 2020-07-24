10 best beaches in San Diego

In Coronado, follow the paths running west through the dunes near Sunset Park at Ocean Boulevard for Coronado Dog Beach (John Gastaldo)

Home of the luxurious Hotel Del, Coronado is the picturesque destination in the dreams of every tourist (and many locals). But with a bustling Orange Avenue and a lesser-known dog beach, there’s more to Coronado than the postcard snapshot.

The scene: Known for clean sand and expensive houses, Coronado is the definition of luxury. Its usual crowd is local and tourist families, giving it less of a party vibe. It’s also a popular place for weddings, so don’t be surprised to see a group donning gowns and tuxes instead of swimwear.

Parking: For the closest beach access, try parking along Ocean Boulevard. If there aren’t any openings, don’t fret — the expansive residential areas, comprised of wide streets lined with beautiful homes, make street parking a breeze.

Facilities: Coronado has some of the cleanest showers and restrooms out of all the San Diego beaches. As an added bonus, there’s even temperature-controlled wheelchair accessibility mats leading to the shore.

Eat and Drink: While Coronado doesn’t have a boardwalk brimming with food options, the beach makes up for it with numerous offerings on Orange Avenue. Once you pack up for the day, head up a few blocks to the main strip to fuel up at Clayton’s Coffee Shop (established back in 1941), grab a craft beer at Coronado Brewing Co. or an ice cream cone at MooTime Creamery.

Nearby spots: If you want to play with your pup, head to the north end of the beach by the Naval Base for a dog-only zone. Or swap sand for cement and hit the Coronado Skatepark in Tidelands Park, advertised by the city as an “artistic sculpture.”

Best Insta spot: Stand on the sand outside the Hotel Del Coronado to recreate the iconic Marilyn Monroe photo from her 1959 film “Some Like It Hot.”

(SB)

