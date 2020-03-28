Take a road trip to Indio... in October

So, by now you’ve heard the crappy news: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival won’t be happening this month. We know, it sucks. The music-filled weekends, which usually kick off the festival season, have been postponed until the fall due to health concerns.

But what if you’ve already booked your Airbnb in Indio for April? Or taken the days off work? Do you just throw in the bandana and give up the trip?!

Well... when we went to print, we suggested to still take the road trip in April despite the festival postponement. However, due to the recent “shelter-in-place” restrictions now in effect throughout the state, we encourage you to stay home instead.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t use your free time in self-quarantine to daydream about October’s festivals, and consider turning that excursion into a road trip. Back in March, I planned a route from downtown San Diego to the festival city of Indio that you can take, and actually made the trek with my family to test it out.

Read on, festival grievers, and let the (planning) adventure begin.