Best hikes in Baja California

Baja California is called the hiking capital of Mexico because it has the most certified trails in the nation. These are some of the best ones.

This post complements a news story on the state’s effort to certify its hiking trails according to an internationally accepted system.

For more detailed information on each hike, and to search for state-accredited guides to assist you with the hikes, visit Baja California state website and Baliza Mexico.