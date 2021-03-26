Best hikes in Baja California
BAJA CALIFORNIA —
Baja California is called the hiking capital of Mexico because it has the most certified trails in the nation. These are some of the best ones.
This post complements a news story on the state’s effort to certify its hiking trails according to an internationally accepted system.
For more detailed information on each hike, and to search for state-accredited guides to assist you with the hikes, visit Baja California state website and Baliza Mexico.
CAÑÓN HISTORICO DE ROSARITO
Playas de Rosarito Circuit with variants
If you want something easy, light but fun, with short climbs and descents, and for the whole family; the Metropolitan Park Trail is the choice. This is a lightly traveled and scented trail with beautiful wildflowers and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for hiking, trail running and mountain biking and is accessible year round. If you are lucky you will be accompanied by some hiking goats.
CAÑÓN EL DESCANSO
Playas de Rosarito Mountain Trail
El Descanso will take your breath away. It’s a 15.5 km (or a 9.6 mile) loop that few know about. Full of spectacular views, silence and a descent that will challenge your concentration. Walking poles are a must. In the end the effort will be worth it.
The trail is composed of narrow and irregular paths, rocks, slopes and loose soil. It is not suitable for children or beginners, as it requires more physical effort than a light level trail.
CERRO EL CORONEL
Playas de Rosarito Mountain Trail
If you are looking for something more challenging, climb the famous Cerro el Coronel, where legend has it that two centuries ago, a U.S. Army colonel deserted at the height of the California gold rush and crossed the border to the south in search of the perfect hideout and found it on this hill that now bears his name.
Nothing more was ever heard of him and his treasure, but the legend lives on and is passed from mouth to mouth. Today the hill is a favorite of hiking enthusiasts in the region for its panoramic view of the entire coast at 735 meters above sea level; don’t forget to bring enough water, and invite your friends for a fun and adrenaline-filled day. Bring camera equipment or enough space in your cell phone because the views and landscapes are spectacular and you won’t want to miss a single moment.
PARQUE NACIONAL DE SAN PEDRO MARTIR
Ensenada Mountain Trail
These trails are located within the beautiful nature reserve of San Pedro Martir National Park, which covers an area of approximately 63,000 hectares.
The area includes its forested region which is one of the few green areas of the Baja California peninsula in which conifers abound, in addition to plants, trees, birds and mammals typical of the place.
In this place, the thermometer fluctuates between 64°F and 94°F in summer, and drops to 37°F to 64°F in winter.
In winter the rains are frequent and sometimes there are snowfalls and snowstorms.
During the rest of the year nights are generally cold.
EL MIRADOR DE ALTAR
Ensenada Mountain Trail
These trails are located within the beautiful nature reserve of San Pedro Martir National Park, which covers an area of approximately 63,000 hectares.
The area includes its forested region which is one of the few green areas of the Baja California peninsula in which conifers abound, as well as plants, trees, birds and mammals typical of the place.
In this place, the thermometer fluctuates between 64°F and 94°F in summer, and drops to 37°F to 64°F in winter.
In winter the rains are frequent and sometimes there are snowfalls and snowstorms.
During the rest of the year the nights are generally cold.
BOSQUE DE LOS ATTENUATAS
Ensenada
This path is located within the forest that has this name because it contains a number of Attenuatas Pines or El Dorado Pines. The site is located northwest of the port of Ensenada and is an excellent space for outdoor activities practicing disciplines such as hiking and mountain biking. Together with its beautiful landscape and proximity to the city, it offers an extraordinary panoramic view of the entire port.
LA MISIÓN
Ensenada Beach Trail
The Estero la Misión trail was designed and laid out so that hikers can walk parallel to the north shore of the river and wetlands adjacent to suburban and/or tourist developments. The trail is out and back and is part of the ejido and town of the same name. It is good for all skill levels. The trail offers a number of activity options. Your pets can also use this trail, but must be leashed.
CERRO DEL CENTINELA
Mexicali Desert Trail
The El Centinela Trail is a moderately trafficked trail located very close to the city of Mexicali and offers the opportunity to see the wildlife of the area and incredible panoramic views of the agricultural valley.
Since summer temperatures are extremely high, the recommendation of the authorities and the rescue corps is to avoid as much as possible any type of hiking or similar activities on this trail during the summer.
The hot season in Mexicali begins in April and ends in October.
CERRO BOLA
Tecate Mountain Trail
The Cerro Bola trail is located in Colonia Agricola y Ganadera, Valle de Las Palmas, on the free road that leads from Tecate to Ensenda and crosses the Northern Gateway to the Wine Route. It offers panoramic views and is rated by many as difficult.
LA RUMOROSA
Tecate Mountain Trail
The trail is located in the Ejido Cordillera Molina; it is suitable for beginners since it has three class 1 circuits, and a class 2 circuit, for a more advanced level; the hiker chooses which one to hike. During the tour you can appreciate the natural wonders of the region like the flora. There are several viewpoints at different points of the route to take a photo and make a memory. The best seasons to visit are spring and autumn, avoiding the high temperatures that characterize the region.
