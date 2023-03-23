Top weekend events in San Diego for March 23-26: Taste of Third Avenue, Countryfest and more

SDSU fans cheer during the Arizona game during a Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

This weekend falls right in the middle of the men’s college basketball tournament known as “March Madness,” and San Diego State fever continues with Friday’s game.

It’s also San Diego Theatre Month, with discounted tickets at venues around the region.

Here’s a list of things to do this weekend in San Diego County.

Thursday

‘The XIXth (The Nineteenth)’: The Old Globe presents the world premiere of Kemp Powers play inspired by the repercussions that occurred after two African-American Olympic medalists gave a Black power salute on the medals stand at the 19th Olympic Games in Mexico City in 1968. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through April 23. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $29 and up. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Taste of Third Avenue: Enjoy food and drink from local restaurants and breweries like Don Pedro Taco Shop, Chula Vista Brewery, Bar Sin Nombre and more. There will also be live music. 4 to 8 p.m. Third Avenue from H Street to E Street, Chula Vista. $45. downtownchulavista.com/events/taste-of-third/tickets

Friday

The Union Marketplace: Meet other card collectors and hobbyists, and browse 400-plus vendor tables with memorabilia, sports cards, Pokemon collectibles, apparel, action figures and more. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Tickets start at $20; collectors 15 and younger free. theunionmarketplace.com/event-Delmar-march23

(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Aztecs in the Sweet Sixteen: San Diego State’s men’s basketball team will take on the University of Alabama Friday. The game will take place in at 3:30 p.m. PDT in Louisville, Kentucky. Watch online at ncaa.com or on TV at TBS.

“The Roommate”: New Village Arts presents Jen Silverman’s comedy about two mismatched new roommates isolating together during the pandemic. Previews, Friday through March 31. Opens April 1 and runs through April 23. Showtimes: 2 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 2787 State St., Carlsbad. $27-$50. (760) 433-3245. newvillagearts.org

Adi Oasis, with Jehlad Akin: Born and raised in Paris, and based in Brooklyn, Oasis has worked with CeeLo Green, Les Nubians and an array of other artists. 9:30 p.m. Friday. Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Middletown. $16-$18 (must be 21 or older to attend). casbahmusic.com

“Stoicheia/Elements”: San Diego New Music presents works inspired by the elements of earth, water, fire and air, featuring oboist Sarah Skuster with flute and percussionist performing Mario Lavista’s “Marsias,” Allison Loggins-Hull’s “Homeland, Iannis Xenakis’s “Dmaathen” and Todd Moellenberg’s “Is.” 7:30 p.m. Friday. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $12-$30. sandiegonewmusic.com

“St. Matthew Passion”: Bach Collegium San Diego presents J.S. Bach’s musical account of Christ’s passion with orchestra and vocalists. 7 p.m. tonightat All Souls Episcopal Church, 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego; 7 p.m. Saturday at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. $15-$60. bachcollegiumsd.org/stmatthewpassion

Saturday

“Healing and Hope: An Interactive Therapeutic Guide Through Music”: Pianist Melissa Evans Tierra will perform works by Jacob Adams, Chetan Tierra, Ezio Roba, Luca Moscardi and Jo Verdis to release “negative emotions.” The audience is invited to scream along to one piece as a primal therapy exercise. 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Greene Music Recital Hall, 7480 Miramar Road, San Diego. Free. (254) 733-7767.

U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters: The Sea Chanters will perform a variety of music including traditional choral works, sea chanteys, opera, Broadway, contemporary music and patriotic selections. 6 p.m. Saturday. Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater, next to the Oceanside Pier along the Strand. Free. bit.ly/3mRAd1b

San Diego Wave FC season begins: Returning for its second season, San Diego Wave FC will play its home opener against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. 7 p.m. Saturday. Snapdragon Stadium. 2101 Stadium Way, San Diego. Tickets start at $10. sandiegowavefc.com

Spring fair: The Sweetwater Garden Club holds its annual Spring Garden and Crafts Faire, with proceeds benefiting the club’s scholarship program. Shoppers will find spring garden plants, crafts, quilts and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday . 3855 Sweetwater Road, Bonita. Free. sweetwaterwomansclub.org

(Jack Plunkett / Jack Plunkett/invision/ap)

KSON CountryFest: Artists including Lee Brice, Hannah Ellis, Easton Corbin, Parmalee and more will perform in Gallagher Square for KSON Countryfest. 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Gallagher Square at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd. padres.com/concerts

Be My Neighbor Day: This free outdoor event hosted by KPBS for young children and families celebrates caring for one another and the environment. Enjoy crafts, interactive displays and hands-on activities focused on protecting the planet, plus special appearances by PBS KIDS’ special friend, Daniel Tiger. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday . KPBS, 5200 Campanile Drive, San Diego (San Diego State University campus). Free; register at bit.ly/3ZLWWKt

Six Triple Eight documentary screening: This documentary tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-black female battalion to serve in Europe in WWII, and its experiences with racism and sexism amid major contributions to the war effort. The screening will include a panel with the film’s co-producer, Retired Army Colonel Edna Cummings. 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, San Diego. $25. Reserve tickets online. foundationforwomenwarriors.org/event/6888-special-screening-mar-2023

Yoga at the Rady Shell: Fit Athletic will host a free, hour-long yoga class at the Rady Shell. Space is limited, so entry is first come first served with registration required. Bring your own mat. 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego. Free. Registration required. theshell.org/performances/fit-athletic-yoga-at-the-rady-shell-2/

Soprano Larisa Martinez: California Center for the Arts, Escondido, presents this opera singer performing works by Rossini, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Brahms, Massenet, Villa-Lobos, Bernstein and more. 3:30 p.m. Saturday. 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $35-$55. (800) 988-4253. artcenter.org

Allison Miller Boom Tic Boom: Drum dynamo Allison Miller has performed in San Diego with at least three different jazz bands of note, most recently last year with the all-woman ensemble Artemis and in 2019 with Parlour Game. Miller’s Saturday La Jolla concert at the Athenaeum will see her leading her talent-packed quartet, Boom Tic Boom. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall Street, La Jolla. $40-$45. (858) 454-5872, ljathenaeum.org/jazz

‘The Way I See It’: BFREE Studio presents a solo exhibition of 60 works by 90-year-old photography artist Peter Fay. His work includes landscapes, portraiture, wildlife, fine art and documentary photography. Opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through April 21. 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. (619) 510-7204. bfreestudio.net

The Kingdom Choir: The London-based all-Black gospel choir that performed at the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is on its first North American tour. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. $25-$75. sandiegosymphony.org

Sunday

27th Annual Not Just For Ugly Dogs Contest: This pup- and family-friendly outdoor event sponsored by the San Diego Coastal Chamber celebrates all dogs. Bring a bag of dog food and be entered in a raffle. Prizes for cutest puppy, best trick, looks most like its owner, ugliest dog and more. Contest check-in starts at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Sunday. Del Mar Hilton, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Tickets $10, discounts for seniors, kids, military. Fees for contests vary. 2023notjustforuglydogscontest.eventbrite.com

Peter DeLuke & The Mellotones: Formed in 2004 by San Diego saxophonist and clarinetist Peter DeLuke, The Mellotones have faithfully paid homage to the peerless music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn ever since. Their repertoire features many of the classics you would expect, along with some selections by other composers from Ellington’s era. 6 p.m. Sunday. Dizzy’s at Arias Hall (behind the Musician’s Association building), 1717 Morena Boulevard, Bay Park. $20. dizzysjazz.com

Ongoing events

‘Beyond King Tut’ extends run: “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” an exhibition in partnership with the National Geographic Society, has extended its run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds through May 7. For the rest of the run, the exhibit is welcoming sixth-grade students free when visiting with an adult with a paid admission. The show takes guests on a multi-sensory journey through nine galleries that tell the story of the boy king and his world. Timed entry tickets: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays (last entry at 7 p.m.); 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (last entry 8 p.m.). Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Tickets start at $38; discounts for seniors, children. beyondkingtut.com/city/san-diego/tickets#

World of Orchids: The San Diego Botanic Garden hosts its third annual spring orchid showcase. Artist in Residence René van Rems, AIFD, will change the assortment of flowers each week so visitors can experience different blooms and displays. The show features vendors on select weekends selling plants, potting materials, and other merchandise. Timed admissions starting at 9 a.m. Saturday through April 9. Closed Tuesdays. 300 Quail Gardens Drive (at Ecke Ranch Road), Encinitas. Tickets are $18 adults, $12 military/student/seniors (60-plus), $10 ages 3-17. sdbg.org

“gUnTOPIA”: Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents the world premiere of Will Cooper’s dark satire about a world where gun ownership is universal. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through April 2. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. $45. (619) 568-5800. theroustabouts.org

“The Outsiders”: La Jolla Playhouse has extended its world premiere musical adaptation of the classic 1967 novel, and later film, about two teen gangs battling for turf and hope in Tulsa, Okla. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through April 9. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. $25 and up. (858) 550-1010, lajollaplayhouse.org

“Slowgirl”: OnStage Playhouse presents Greg Pierce’s mysterious drama about a teenage girl who flees her reclusive uncle’s home in the Costa Rican jungle to escape the aftermath of a horrific accident. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through April 2. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. $15-$25. onstageplayhouse.org

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T”: Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington’s revue of music by American women singers and songwriters of the 1960s. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Extended through May 7. 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $67-$72. (619) 437-6000, lambsplayers.org

“Company”: Coronado Playhouse presents Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical about a bachelor in his mid-30s overwhelmed by unsolicited advice from friends about whether he should settle down and get married. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Through April 2. 1835 Strand Way, Coronado. (619) 435-4856, coronadoplayhouse.com

Daffodil Days: Pick your own daffodils and participate in activities like farm yard games, a petting zoo, axe throwing, rock climbing and more at a farm just outside Julian. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Julian Farm and Orchard, 4381 Julian Highway. $5 for general admission, $25 for an unlimited activity armband. julianfarmandorchard.com

‘Melissa Meier: Becoming Nature’: The Oceanside Museum of Art presents a three-dimensional exhibition of wearable art by Los Angeles-based Brazilian artist Melissa Meier featuring hats, neck pieces and clothing items made from natural materials, including eggshells, sticks, seed pods, porcupine quills, moss and shells. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Through June 25. 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Free to $10. oma-online.org

Seven Seas Food Festival: SeaWorld San Diego is expanding its regular menus throughout the park to include more than 30 new dishes from around the world along with a host of craft beer, cocktails and wine. There will also be live performances each night. Visitors can purchase samplers at various price points and sizes. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 30. Included with park admission. SeaWorldSanDiego.com/7Seas

“Mark Siprut: Photographic Portraits of Bonita”: This Bonita resident and SDSU professor presents contemporary photographs documenting Bonita and Sweetwater Valley landmarks. Opens Saturday and runs through April 22. Bonita Museum and Cultural Center, 4355 Bonita Road, Bonita. bonitahistoricalsociety.org

‘Robert Xavier Burden: Relics’ The Oceanside Museum of Art presents an exhibit of 30 large-scale oil paintings based upon both action figures and zoo animals that the artist loved during his childhood. The paintings mix regal images of animals with mass-market cheap superhero figurines. Each of the intricately detailed paintings took from 1,300 to 2,100 hours to paint. Runs through June 4. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Free to $10. (760) 435-3721, oma-online.org

“The Marvelous Wonderettes”: The Theatre at Welk presents Roger Bean’s revue about four female high school song leaders in 1958 forced to perform at their prom, where comedy ensues. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays. Through March 26. 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive, Escondido. $62. tickets.thewelksandiego.com

“Lucky Stiff”: Oceanside Theatre Company presents this musical about a man who can inherit his late uncle’s fortune only if he takes his corpse on a gambling vacation to Monte Carlo. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through March 19. Brooks Theatre, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. $20-$50. (760) 433-8900, oceansidetheatre.org