Top weekend events in San Diego for March 16-19: Latino Film Festival, ShamROCK festival and more

Welcome to St. Patrick’s Day weekend. There are plenty of celebrations taking place across the county as locals move past yet another recent storm.

Those looking to celebrate all of the recent rain can check out our guides to beautiful local gardens and wildflowers across the county.

It’s also San Diego Theatre Month, with discounted tickets at venues around the region.

Here are some of the top weekend events in our region.

Thursday

Sondheim’s ‘Company’ in Coronado: Coronado Playhouse presents Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical about a bachelor in his mid-30s overwhelmed by unsolicited advice from friends about whether he should settle down and get married. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Through March 26. 1835 Strand Way, Coronado. (619) 435-4856, https://www.coronadoplayhouse.org/company/#iLightbox[gallery_image_1]/6

Rooftop Cinema Club atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt presents afternoon and evening outdoor screenings of recent and classic films with a breathtaking cityscape view. (Eric Scire)

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero: Enjoy favorite flicks plus views of the downtown skyline at this outdoor venue, which reopened for the season this week. The lineup includes cult classics, recent releases and popular films, as well as themed evenings (and dog-friendly screenings, too). Showtimes vary. Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, 1 Market Place, 4th Floor Sport Terrace, Harbor Tower. Tickets start at $19.50. rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero

San Diego Latino Film Festival: This festival celebrating Latino arts and culture returns for its 30th anniversary. This year’s special guests include actors Joaquín Cosío, Juan Manuel Bernal, Roberto Quijano and Diana Bovio. Thursday through Sunday. Locations and times vary. Ticket passes and packs range from $50 to $300. General admission $12, $9 for members, $10 for students and seniors. sdlff2023.eventive.org

San Diego State University men’s basketball: While this isn’t something you can go watch in person, it’s worth noting that the Aztecs made the NCAA Division I tournament this season and will play in the first round against College of Charleston. Bars and restaurants across San Diego will be playing the game on television, and if the team wins, its second round game will take place on Saturday. 12:10 p.m.

Friday

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”: Lamplighters Community Theatre presents Dale Wasserman’s play, based on the novel by Ken Kesey, about a petty criminal who accepts confinement in a brutal mental institution to avoid a prison sentence. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through March 26. 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. $22-$25. (619) 303-5092, lamplighterslamesa.com

Disney’s Moana Jr. musical: Maraya Performing Arts and a creative team of Filipino-American artistchs will transform KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy into the scene for a performance of the musical “Moana Jr.” It will be an immersive theatrical experience with student performers. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy, 426 Euclid Ave., San Diego. $15. marayaarts.com/productions

San Diego ShamROCK Music + Beer Festival: The annual party celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and all things Irish returns to the Gaslamp Quarter. New this year is all-ages access to the event, which features pub-style seating, green beer, traditional Irish steppers, Celtic rock bands, photo ops, shenanigan games (with prizes!), and more throughout the Gaslamp. 4-11 p.m. Friday. F Street and Fifth Avenue, San Diego. Tickets start at $49 with $5 off for guests with military ID. sandiegoshamrock.com

Esmé Quartet: ArtPower presents this Germany-based quartet of Korean women musicians performing works by Borodin, Meldelssohn and Tchaikovsky. 8 p.m. Friday. Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, UC San Diego, La Jolla. $9-$65. artpower.ucsd.edu

Saturday

San Diego Zoo Safari Park opens its annual Butterfly Jungle exhibit on March 18, 2023. (Courtesy of Ken Bohn)

Butterfly Jungle returns at Safari Park: The San Diego Zoo Safari Park hosts the return of its annual Butterfly Jungle attraction, where park visitors can interact with the fluttering insects in an aviary where dozens of species will be hatching and growing to maturity. Visitors will be able to feed the butterflies and learn about their role in the ecosystem. Entry is free with park admission or a special 20-minute butterfly safari experience is offered for $15. Opens Saturday and runs through May 14. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. sdzsafaripark.org/spring-safari

Chicano Music Fest: This first annual event will include performances by Tierra Legacy, Mariachi Estado De Oro, Richard Bean of Malo, Norman Carter of the Delfonics, Mr. Shadow, LSOB and more. There will also be live dancers and art, local food and drink vendors, low riders and a fashion show. Noon to 10 p.m. LoHi Social Club, 2995 Commercial Street, San Diego. $50 for general admission. chicanomusicfest.com

“Boots on the Beach in I.B.”: Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach will host a country line-dancing party on March 18 featuring cocktails, chef-prepared bites, a live DJ and line dancing. Food will include tri-tip sliders, jalapeño mac ‘n’ cheese and baked beans, as well as samplings of SkrewballCQ Whiskey, Templeton Rye and Jefferson Bourbon. 6:30 p.m. March 18. 800 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach. $65. cohnrestaurants.com/sea180

Liberty Public Market Anniversary: To celebrate seven years in Liberty Station, Liberty Public Market will have live music from the Navy Band and other acts, a scavenger hunt, beer bingo, live DJs and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Liberty Public Market, 2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. libertypublicmarketsd.com

Barks and Brews: This canine-friendly event will feature local pet and retail vendors, pet-friendly contests, plus fare from more than 25 local breweries and local eateries. Dogs can run free in designated areas that will be divided for appropriately sized dogs. A portion of proceeds benefits The Barking Lot, a nonprofit San Diego dog rescue. 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday. Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Hwy., San Diego. Tickets $27-$53. barksandbrewfest.com

This is the redecorated rotunda dinning area with view for the makeover at Mister A’s restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in San Diego, CA. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mister A’s launches Saturday Jazz Brunch: This 58-year-old Bankers Hill rooftop restaurant has introduced a New Orleans-style brunch service on Saturdays only, with live jazz music in the bar. Executive chef Stephane Voitzwinkler and pastry chef Amy Simpson’s a la carte Louisiana-inspired menu includes frog legs à l’Alsacienne, crispy shrimp po’boy, hush puppies, moules frites, cornbread and fresh-fried beignets. NOLA-style cocktails are also available. The regular a la carte brunch menu will also be served. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. 2550 Fifth Ave., San Diego. asrestaurant.com

“Music of the Spheres”: The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus and guest conductor Michael Gerdes present Brahms’ “Requiem,” Nee Commission winner Alex Stephenson’s “An Elemental Music” and Missy Mazzoli’s “Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres),” with soloists Tasha Koontz and Philip Lima. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego, La Jolla. $19-$41. ljsc.org

ANIME Impulse: A weekend-long convention for lovers of anime, K-POP and Asian pop culture, filled with manga, video games, a vendor hall and Artist Alley, special appearances from voice actors, cosplayers, influencers and streamers, plus live entertainment. Oh, and panels, a sneaker expo, a K-Play Fest, a fashion show and an Itasha car show (cars decorated with images of characters from anime, manga or video games). 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. Daily pass $20, weekend pass $40. animeimpulse.com

Paws on the Patio: Sally’s Fish House & Bar will host a dog-themed event next week featuring pup-themed cocktails, JuneShine kombucha, Second Chance Beer, a special dog menu, canine swag items, games and raffles. Proceeds of food and drink sales will benefit local dog resuce organizations. Dogs are welcome. Noon to 4 p.m. March 18. Sally’s Fish House, Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego. Free. https://bit.ly/3yhko6a CQ

San Diego Storytelling Festival: Performances and workshops, open to all ages, celebrate the art of storytelling. Guests include award-winning local storytellers, and visiting storytellers like Brandon Spars, an author and five-time winner of the MOTH Story Slam from Sonoma, and Marianne Christensen, a poet and author from Copenhagen. The day also offers workshops, shadow puppet theater, live music and performances for children. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Coronado Library, 640 Orange Ave., Coronado. Free. storytellersofsandiego.org

“An Irish Journey”: The Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra presents a St. Patrick’s Day-themed program with the “Concerto for Bagpipe and Strings” led by soloist Kevin Reed. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D St., Coronado. $20-$35. coronadophilharmonia.org

Sunday

“Celebrating Women in Arts”: Musica Vitale and Coronado Art Commission present a program of women composers, performers and visual artists, with special guests Angelina Reaux and Michael Sokol. 3 p.m. Sunday. Spreckels Community Center, 1079 Seventh St., Coronado. $50. musicavitale.com

Rolando Street Fair: It’s the silver anniversary for this neighborhood fair run by volunteers. Join the celebration and check out vendors, sample food and enjoy music including Buck-O-Nine and Sara Petite. Beer garden and a $5 play-all-day kid zone, too. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Rolando Boulevard between El Cajon Boulevard and Solita Avenue. Free. rolandocc.org/rolando-street-fair

“Spring Showcase Concert”: The San Diego Civic Youth Orchestra presents its spring concert. 3 p.m. Sunday. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $15. (800) 988-4252, artcenter.org

Make Projects Dinner 2023: In honor of Women’s History Month, chef Tara MonsodCQ of Animae restaurant will host the second Make Projects dinner next week. Proceeds will benefit Make Projects, a social enterprise for refugee and immigrant women and youth in San Diego. Five women chefs will join Monsod in preparing a six-course dinner, including Laura Warre of Puffer Malarkey restaurants, Cesarina MezzoniCQ of Cesarina restaurant in Point Loma, Marissa WilliamsCQ of Herb & Sea in Little Italy, Rasika Venkatesa of Michelin-starred Mourad SF and Melissa MirandaCQ of Musang in Seattle. 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 19. 969 Pacific Highway, San Diego. $295 (proceeds will benefit Make Projects). animaesd.com CQ

Ongoing events

“Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience”: This exhibit plunges spectators into the splendor of the Egyptian boy king’s rule, burial chamber and treasures via nine multi-sensory galleries. 10 a.m. Friday and daily through March 26; closing times 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays (last entry 7 p.m.) and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (last entry 8 p.m.) Wyland Center at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Tickets $38-$44. beyondkingtut.com/city/san-diego

Seven Seas Food Festival: SeaWorld San Diego is expanding its regular menus throughout the park to include more than 30 new dishes from around the world along with a host of craft beer, cocktails and wine. There will also be live performances each night. Visitors can purchase samplers at various price points and sizes. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 30. Included with park admission. SeaWorldSanDiego.com/7Seas

“Eggshells,” a 2019 work by L.A.-based artist Melissa Meier for her “Becoming Nature” exhibit at Oceanside Museum of Art. (Courtesy of Melissa Meier)

‘Melissa Meier: Becoming Nature’: The Oceanside Museum of Art presents a three-dimensional exhibition of wearable art by Los Angeles-based Brazilian artist Melissa Meier featuring hats, neck pieces and clothing items made from natural materials, including eggshells, sticks, seed pods, porcupine quills, moss and shells. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Through June 25. 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Free to $10. oma-online.org

Daffodil Days: Pick your own daffodils and participate in activities like farm yard games, a petting zoo, axe throwing, rock climbing and more at a farm just outside Julian. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Julian Farm and Orchard, 4381 Julian Highway. $5 for general admission, $25 for an unlimited activity armband. julianfarmandorchard.com

“Lucky Stiff”: Oceanside Theatre Company presents this musical about a man who can inherit his late uncle’s fortune only if he takes his corpse on a gambling vacation to Monte Carlo. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through March 19. Brooks Theatre, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. $20-$50. (760) 433-8900, oceansidetheatre.org

“The Marvelous Wonderettes”: The Theatre at Welk presents Roger Bean’s revue about four female high school song leaders in 1958 forced to perform at their prom, where comedy ensues. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays. Through March 26. 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive, Escondido. $62. tickets.thewelksandiego.com

‘Robert Xavier Burden: Relics’ The Oceanside Museum of Art presents an exhibit of 30 large-scale oil paintings based upon both action figures and zoo animals that the artist loved during his childhood. The paintings mix regal images of animals with mass-market cheap superhero figurines. Each of the intricately detailed paintings took from 1,300 to 2,100 hours to paint. Runs through June 4. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Free to $10. (760) 435-3721, oma-online.org

“Mark Siprut: Photographic Portraits of Bonita”: This Bonita resident and SDSU professor presents contemporary photographs documenting Bonita and Sweetwater Valley landmarks. Opens Saturday and runs through April 22. Bonita Museum and Cultural Center, 4355 Bonita Road, Bonita. bonitahistoricalsociety.org

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T”: Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington’s revue of music by American women singers and songwriters of the 1960s. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through May 7. 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $67-$72. (619) 437-6000, lambsplayers.org

A scene from “The Outsiders” musical at La Jolla Playhouse. (Courtesy of Rich Soublet II)

The Outsiders: See the musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and film by Francis Ford Coppola about Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their band of “outsiders.” Wednesdays through Sundays each week through March 31. $120. Mandell Weiss Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. lajollaplayhouse.org

Circus Vargas: The national touring tent show Circus Vargas is back in San Diego County for one more month of performances. This year’s all-new show, titled “Bonjour, Paris!” is led by new ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, a classically trained singer, and a variety of acrobatic, aerial, juggling and athletic feats by artists from around the world. Circus Vargas plays through Monday at Plaza Bonita in National City, then travels to Westfield North County center in Escondido for performances through March 20. Evening shows are presented Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with three shows a day on weekends. Tickets range from $19 to $75; children 2 and under are free. circusvargas.com

World of Orchids: The San Diego Botanic Garden hosts its third annual spring orchid showcase. Artist in Residence René van Rems, AIFD, will change the assortment of flowers each week so visitors can experience different blooms and displays. The show features vendors on select weekends selling plants, potting materials, and other merchandise. Timed admissions starting at 9 a.m. Saturday through April 9. Closed Tuesdays. 300 Quail Gardens Drive (at Ecke Ranch Road), Encinitas. Tickets are $18 adults, $12 military/student/seniors (60-plus), $10 ages 3-17. sdbg.org

“Slowgirl”: OnStage Playhouse presents Greg Pierce’s mysterious drama about a teenage girl who flees her reclusive uncle’s home in the Costa Rican jungle to escape the aftermath of a horrific accident. Runs through April 2. Showtimes, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Through 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. $15-$25. onstageplayhouse.org