Top weekend events in San Diego for March 2-5: ‘Mean Girls,’ flower fields reopening and more

March is here, and with it comes the opportunities to see blooming flowers at gardens and wildflowers across the county.

It’s also a time for discounted theater tickets, as the San Diego Performing Arts League celebrates San Diego Theatre Month.

Here are some of the top weekend events in our region.

Thursday

“The Battle for the Arctic” by Robert Xavier Burden, now on display at Oceanside Museum of Art in his “Relics” exhibition. (Courtesy of Oceanside Museum of Art)

‘Robert Xavier Burden: Relics’ The Oceanside Museum of Art presents an exhibit of 30 large-scale oil paintings based upon both action figures and zoo animals that the artist loved during his childhood. The paintings mix regal images of animals with mass-market cheap superhero figurines. Each of the intricately detailed paintings took from 1,300 to 2,100 hours to paint. Runs through June 4. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Free to $10. (760) 435-3721, oma-online.org

“Anything Goes”: San Diego Musical Theatre presents this classic dance-filled musical about stars and stowaways aboard a trans-Atlantic ocean liner. 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through March 12. 4650 Mercury St., San Diego. $25-$70. (858) 560-5740, sdmt.org

Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch reopens: The 55 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers open their colorful blooms for roughly six weeks starting WednesdayMarch 1 at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. And spectacular as they may be, flowers aren’t the only things to enjoy here; activities range from the Sweet Pea Maze to the Illusion Garden, sunset wine tastings and yoga to art classes and musical performances. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, now through May 14. 5704 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad. Timed tickets (4:30 p.m. final entry time) are $18 adults, $16 military and seniors (60-plus) and $7 children (ages 3-10). theflowerfields.com

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T”: Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington’s revue of music by American women singers and songwriters of the 1960s. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through April 9. 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $67-$72. (619) 437-6000, lambsplayers.org

“Under a Baseball Sky”: The Old Globe presents this world premiere play by José Cruz González about family, life, death and baseball. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through March 12. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $33 and up. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

Leilehua Lanzilotti and Argus Quartet: UC San Diego presents an evening of new music by contemporary Indigenous artists including “Ahupua’a” by 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist Leilehua Lanzilotti. 8 p.m. Thursday. Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego, La Jolla. $15. artpower.ucsd.edu

Friday

English Bernhardt as Cady Heron, right, meets the mean girls in the national touring production of the musical “Mean Girls.” (Courtesy of Jenny Anderson)

“Mean Girls, the Musical”: Broadway San Diego presents the national touring production of this film-based story of a teen girl who turns the tables on her high school bullies. 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p. m. Sunday. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego. $39-$114. broadwaysd.com

San Diego Arab Film Festival: This 12th annual festival returns with feature length and short films from around the Arab World. It begins Friday, running through March 12, and will present 8 screenings containing one short and full length film each. There will also be an Arabic dinner each night of the festival for $15. Check online for show times. March 3-12. Museum of Photographic Arts, 649 El Prado, San Diego. Individual screenings are $15 ($10 for students). sandiegoaff.org

“Artificial Intelligence and Anthropogeny”: This virtual public symposium will feature researches at the frontiers of artificial intelligence, machine learning, language and sociality. It’s hosted by the UC San Diego/Salk Center for Academic Research and Training in Anthropogeny (CARTA) There will be a live discussion with experts and a Q&A. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Online only. Free. Register here: carta.anthropogeny.org/events/artificial-intelligence-and-anthropogeny

The Great Junk Hunt: Whatever you collect or cherish, you’ll probably find some more of it among the handmade, industrial, up-cycled and re-purposed offerings from more than 130 vendors at this 70,000-square-foot market. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar. Tickets $8-$20. thegreatjunkhunt.com/markets/del-mar-ca-vintage-market

Peohe’s hosts USA vs. France wine dinner: Peohe’s restaurant in Coronado will host a prix fixe dinner tonight where each of four courses will be served with both a U.S.-made and a French wine, so diners can decide which paired best with the food. Dishes include pan-roasted Ora King salmon and grilled New York strip steak. 6:30 p.m. Friday. 1201 First Ave., Coronado. $150. peohes.com/event/wine-battle-dinner

The cast of the musical farce “Lucky Stiff,” playing through March 19 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. (Courtesy of Ken Jacques)

‘Lucky Stiff’ rises again in Oceanside: Oceanside Theatre Company and Scripps Ranch Theatre’s co-production of this musical farce opens in its Oceanside run tonight, following a run in Scripps Ranch last month. It’s the story of a man who can inherit his late uncle’s fortune only if he takes his corpse on a gambling vacation to Monte Carlo. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through March 19. Brooks Theatre, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. $20-$50. (760) 433-8900, oceansidetheatre.org

“Sunday in the Park With George”: CCAE Theatricals presents Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s time-hopping musical abut French pointillist painter Georges Seurat and his obsession with making art. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $35-$85. (760) 839-4138, artcenter.org

Saturday

Andromeda Obenshain, 6, helps Radical Rob, of the Mad Science Show, pour warm water over dry ice during the San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering at Petco Park on Saturday March 7, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Hayne Palmour IV/Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Weird science returns for annual family festival: The annual San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering invites all ages to a day filled with STEM-focused hands-on activities, stage performances, student TED talks and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., San Diego. Free. lovestemsd.org/expo-day-2023

Chavorucos Tour: Comedians Adrian Uribe and Adal Ramones appear together in the “Chavorucos Tour,” featuring monologues, standup, music and sketches. (Chavoruco, according to the Urban Dictionary, is Mexican slang for a middle-ager acting more like a teen. You get the picture.) Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Magnolia Theater, 310 E. Main St., El Cajon. Tickets start at $49. magnoliasandiego.com

San Diego Loyal kit release party: One week ahead of its home opener, San Diego Loyal will present its new CHARLY Fútbol uniforms for goalkeepers and home and away games at a release party. There will be player appearances, a live DJ, unique art, drinks and food. Fans can purchase the new kits at the event. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Adams Avenue Theater, 3325 Adams Ave. Free. Register here: eventbrite.com/e/sd-loyal-x-charly-futbol-2023-kit-release-party-general-admission-tickets-541978300687

Pechanga hosts wine and chocolate fest: Pechanga Resort Casino hosts its annual Pechanga Wine & Chocolate Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. March 4. The event will feature samples of chocolate and sips of wine from several regional wineries, as well as gourmet food samples, live music and a silent auction. 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. General admission tickets are $100. VIP tickets, which include early entry and food items, are $175. Visit pechanga.com/entertain/wine-festival-and-chocolate-decadence

“The Marvelous Wonderettes”: The Theatre at Welk presents Roger Bean’s revue about four female high school song leaders in 1958 forced to perform at their prom, where comedy ensues. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays. Through March 26. 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive, Escondido. $62. tickets.thewelksandiego.com

Ruckus & Emi Ferguson: The San Diego Early Music Society presents the American ensemble Ruckus with flutist and composer Ferguson, who will play music from their album “Fly the Coop” featuring works by Bach. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. James by-the-Sea, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $25-$50. sdems.org

Transborder Film Fellowship screening: See selections from The Standard Fantastic — Transborder Film Fellowship, which provides young people at the U.S.-Mexico border region with the resources to work for six months on a short film. 6 p.m. Saturday. The Mosaic 113 Auditorium, located in the Suraj Israni Center for Cinematic Arts at UC San Diego. 9500 Gilman Drive, San Diego. Free. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-screening-standard-fantastic-transborder-film-fellowship-tickets-523726378697

Sunday

Holi Fest: Celebrate the colorful Hindu festival of Holi at Akshaya Patra San Diego’s 2023 Holi Fest. There will be Indian street food, dancing, a DJ and much more. Tickets come with one packet of eco-friendly color. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Carmel Mountain Ranch Recreation Center, 10152 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego. $10 per person or $25 for a family of four. akshayapatrausa.org/events/san-diego-holi-event-2023

Plant Spirit Meditation: All are welcome to experience the connection to the green kingdom through meditation and by tasting herbal tea. 10 a.m. Sunday. Peace Garden, WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd., San Diego. Sliding scale: $0-$20. RSVP to cindy@everydayplantmagic.com. worldbeatcenter.org

“Our Planet Live in Concert”: Producers of the Netflix series “Our Planet” have created a touring show that features high-definition cinematography combined with original music performed by a live orchestra, with narration by David Attenborough and William Shatner. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. $45 and up. sandiegotheatres.org

“Rachmaninoff: A Trio as a Tribute to His Hero”: Le Salon de Musiques presents a celebration of Russian composers, including Tchaikovsky, and featuring the San Diego premiere of P. Juon’s Piano Trio No. 1. La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla. $45-$95. (310) 498-0257, lesalondemusiques.com