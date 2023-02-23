Top weekend events in San Diego for Feb. 23-26: Bird festival, Black nerds expo and more

It’s the last weekend of February, which means it’s the last chance to get in on San Diego Museum Month.

Across the county, cultural institutions and museums are offering half off discounts on admission.

Here’s what else to consider for your weekend plans.

Thursday

Writer’s Symposium by the Sea: The 28th annual Writer’s Symposium by the Sea returns to Point Loma Nazarene University with a lineup of interesting author conversations and a short film festival. On Thursday, award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa will sit down with symposium founder Dean Nelson for an in-depth interview. Friday, a pre-recorded interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning author N. Scott Momaday will be released on UCTV. 7 p.m. Thursday. Point Loma Nazarene University, 3900 Lomaland Drive, San Diego. $20. pointloma.edu/events/28th-annual-writers-symposium-sea

Circus Vargas is back in San Diego with a new show titled “Bonjour, Paris!” (Courtesy of Wednesday Aja)

Circus Vargas: The national touring tent show Circus Vargas is back in San Diego County for one more month of performances. This year’s all-new show, titled “Bonjour, Paris!” is led by new ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, a classically trained singer, and a variety of acrobatic, aerial, juggling and athletic feats by artists from around the world. Circus Vargas plays through Monday at Plaza Bonita in National City, then travels to Westfield North County center in Escondido for performances March 3-20. Evening shows are presented Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with three shows a day on weekends. Tickets range from $19 to $75; children 2 and under are free. circusvargas.com

“Under a Baseball Sky”: The Old Globe presents this world premiere play by José Cruz González about family, life, death and baseball. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through March 12. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $33 and up. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

San Diego Bird Festival: Celebrate San Diego County’s diverse range of bird species at a multi-day festival. Sessions include “Beginning Birding,” “Birding the Border,” a bird photography workshop and more. Marina Village Conference Center, 1936 Quivira Way, San Diego. Online registration has closed, drop ins welcomed at festival. $35. sandiegoaudubon.org/birding/san-diego-bird-festival/san-diego-bird-festival.html

“Anything Goes”: San Diego Musical Theatre presents this classic dance-filled musical about stars and stowaways aboard a trans-Atlantic ocean liner. 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through March 12. 4650 Mercury St., San Diego. $25-$70. (858) 560-5740, sdmt.org

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T”: Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington’s revue of music by American women singers and songwriters of the 1960s. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through April 9. 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $67-$72. (619) 437-6000, lambsplayers.org

Friday

Dog show: Silver Bay Kennel Club of San Diego, one of the oldest in Southern California, hosts three AKC all-breed dog show over three days. Besides showing off stellar canine specimens, the club also provides educational information and support to all dog fanciers. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free, but parking is $12. delmarfairgrounds.com/event/silver-bay-dog-show/all

Tomato time: Tomatomania celebrates what it calls America’s favorite garden vegetable, offering dozens of hybrid, classic and heirloom tomato plants for sale and a heaping side of advice and technique from garden experts. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday . The Water Conservation Garden, 12122 Cuyamaca College Drive West, El Cajon. Free admission for this event. tomatomania.com/el-cajon

“Sunday in the Park With George”: CCAE Theatricals presents Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s time-hopping musical abut French pointillist painter Georges Seurat and his obsession with making art. 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through March 5. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $35-$85. (760) 839-4138, artcenter.org

Special guest David Koechner attends a live reading of “I Married a Monster from Outer Space” during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres Multiplex on April 24, 2022. (Jerod Harris / Getty Images for TCM)

David Koechner: American Comedy Co. club in the Gaslamp Quarter presents this actor/comic from “The Office,” “Anchorman” and more. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 818 Sixth Ave., San Diego. $25. Ages 21 and up only. americancomedyco.com

Quartetto di Cremona: This Italian string quartet will perform Mozart’s String Quartet No. 1 in G major, Verdi’s String Quartet in E minor, Wolf’s Italian Serenade and Respighi’s String Quartet in D major. 7:30 p.m. Friday . Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $25-$67. (858) 459-3728, theconrad.org

San Diego Symphony presents Beethoven’s Concerto No. 3 and Symphony No. 4: Conductor Case Scaglione and pianist Benjamin Grosvenor are featured on the program, which also includes Stravinsky’s “Symphonies of Wind Instruments.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego. $25-$90. (619) 235-0804, sandiegosymphony.org

Painting and sculpture exhibition: Oolong Gallery opens an exhibit of paintings by contemporary artist Markus Bacher and sculptor Claire Chambless. Opens Friday and runs through March 31. Artist’s reception 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday; hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. 349 N. Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach. (858) 229-2788, oolongallery.com

Saturday

Black Nerds Expo: Meet Black creators and leaders from the worlds of art, comics, books, gaming, cosplay, pop culture and STEM as they give presentations on topics around Blackness and nerdism. Make new local friends who like Black pop culture; join cosplay, art and writing contests around Blackness and nerdism; and learn about upcoming projects and releases in anime, manga, video games and more. 11 a.m. 4 p.m. Saturday. MiraCosta College, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. Free. Register at blacknerdsexpo.com

The Harlem Globetrotters: The famed basketball team dazzles with their skills while they’re setting up laughs on the court against the Washington Generals. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Tickets start at $20 at bit.ly/3I4xuZ2.

Fido Fest: Santee presents its seventh annual celebration of all things canine with dog-friendly activities and opportunities to show off your pup (or adopt one). Contests include doggie cakewalk, costume contest, smallest/largest dog and best trick. Enjoy “arfs and crafts” with your dog, and try out the agility course in the interactive zone. The San Diego Humane Society will be on hand to do microchipping ($10) and pet licensing (prices vary). Donate an item on the shelter wish list (leashes, collars and harnesses in all sizes, new unopened food and toys, pet store gift cards, washable potty pads) and be entered to win a gift basket. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive. santeespecialevents.com

The Traditions of Purim: Enjoy hamantaschen cookies, make your own mask and learn about the Jewish festival or Purim. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. College-Rolando Library, 6600 Montezuma Road, San Diego. Free, register online. sandiego.librarymarket.com/event/crafting-culture-traditions-purim-jewish-festival



Fizz and fun: Seltzerland, a nationally touring hard-seltzer festival, brings the bubbly to the Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego. Past festivals have featured tastes from brands like White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and more. Attendees must be 21-plus. Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive. Tickets start at $65. Timed entries begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with last entry time 3:30 to 6 p.m. seltzerland.com

“The Marvelous Wonderettes”: The Theatre at Welk presents Roger Bean’s revue about four female high school song leaders in 1958 forced to perform at their prom, where comedy ensues. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays. Through March 26. 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive, Escondido. $62. tickets.thewelksandiego.com

Black Identity Photography Show: San Diego City College’s Luxe Gallery presents its first juried showcase of work by Black photographers, including fashion and lifestyle photographer Denali Jöel and the late Major Morris, an award-winning photojournalist. Opening reception 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Hours 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, through March. V Building, San Diego City College, 1081 C St., San Diego. sdcity.edu/community/arts-culture

Sunday

Hotel Del hosts pop-up brunch in Crown Room: The Hotel del Coronado will host a pop-up brunch on Sunday in its historic Crown Room, featuring a chilled seafood bar, regional dishes, carving stations and a dessert bar. Mimosas, sparkling wine and a bloody mary bar are included for diners 21 and over. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado. $165 adults; $75 children ages 4 to 12; children 3 and under free with a paid adult. (619) 522-8100, hoteldel.com/events/sunday-brunch-in-the-crown-room

Fantasias with Pierre-Laurent Aimard: The La Jolla Music Society presents this French pianist in a program of rigorous chamber works and new repertoire, including three Mozart Fantasias, Sweelinck’s “Fantasia Chromatica,” Volonsky’s “Musica Stricta,” C.P.E. Bach’s Fantasia in C Major, Beethoven’s Fantasia for Piano and George Benjamin’s Fantasy on Iambic Rhythm. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $44-$94. (858) 459-3728, theconrad.org

San Diego Museum of Art Artists Guild Spring Exhibition: The guild’s international exhibition, juried by Hugh M. Davies, director emeritus of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, is now online and features more than 120 artworks for sale. The exhibit runs through April 15. sdmaag.org/2023-spring-exhibition.