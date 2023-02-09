Top weekend events in San Diego for Feb. 9-12: Steve Aoki, a chocolate festival and more

There’s a lot to celebrate this weekend.

It’s Black History Month, as well as San Diego Museum Month, where discounted admissions are available at cultural institutions across the county.

It’s also Valentine’s Day weekend, and we have a lineup of event options for lovers of all kinds here:

And the Super Bowl takes place this Sunday. Restaurant and bars are offering discounts and deals on food and drink.

Here’s the rest of your weekend lineup.

Thursday

“El Huracán”: Cygnet Theatre presents Charlise Castro Smith’s play about three generations of Cuban American women facing a massive hurricane in Miami. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Feb. 19. 4040 Twiggs St., San Diego. $30 and up. (619) 337-1525, cygnettheatre.com

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T”: Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington’s revue of music by American women singers and songwriters of the 1960s. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through March 12. 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $67-$72. (619) 437-6000, lambsplayers.org

Samir Chatterjee Trio: The virtuoso tabla player will perform Indian classical music with sitarist Paul Livingstone and stringed instrument player Suman Laha. Yale Strom will conduct a post-concert Q&A. 7 p.m. Thursday. UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St, San Diego. $30-$40. parkandmarket.ucsd.edu

Friday

Karole Foreman in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s “Blues in the Night.” (Courtesy of Aaron Rumley)

‘Blues in the Night’: This is the final weekend of North Coast Repertory Theatre’s extended engagement of Sheldon Epps’ revue of blues music from the 1920s-1950s. 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $57-$68. (858) 481-1055, northcoastrep.org

“The High Table”: Diversionary Theatre presents the U.S. premiere of Temi Wilkey’s play about a Black lesbian couple seeking angelic guidance for a blessing on their marriage. Previews Friday through Feb. 17. Opens Feb. 18 and runs through March 5. 7 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. $20-$50. (619) 220-0097, diversionary.org

“Anything Goes”: San Diego Musical Theatre presents this classic dance-filled musical about stars and stowaways aboard a trans-Atlantic ocean liner. Opens Friday and runs through March 12. 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 4650 Mercury St., San Diego. $25-$70. (858) 560-5740, sdmt.org

Fortepianist Sylvia Berry: Bach Collegium San Diego and Sylvia Berry will perform salon-style chamber music by Mozart, Beethoven and more, with soprano Stefanie Moore, violinist Andrew McIntosh, violist Andrew Waid and cellist Heather Vorwerck. 7 p.m. Friday. All Souls’ Episcopal Church, 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego. $15-$60. bachcollegiumsd.org

Saturday

City Heights Multi-Cultural Festival of Love: This walk celebrates City Heights’ cultural diversity. It will include performances by dance groups, drummers, a mariachi band and more. 10 to 11 a.m. 5296 University Ave. facebook.com/CityHeightsFestivalOfLove

Valentines Super Love Jam: This concert lineup is slated to feature seven artists, including The Isley Brothers, Ginuwine, Blackstreet and Color Me Badd. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Tickets are $45.50 to $150. Parking is $35. Visit pechangaarenasd.com.

Steve Aoki performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Amy Harris / Amy Harris/invision/ap)

Steve Aoki: Catch one of the most famous DJs in the world at the new concert venue The Sound this weekend. 8 p.m. Saturday. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. General admission seats available for $65 plus fees. dosd.com/events/2023/2/11/steve-aoki-tickets

“Gifts of Love: The Love Songs of Stephen Schwartz”: Enjoy the sounds of musical theater lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz. The dinner menu includes kale and strawberry salad, herb-encrusted salmon or vegetarian option, along with garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and chocolate mousse cake. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Moonlight’s cabaret ClubM, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive. Tickets are $85, including dinner and show. Visit my.moonlightstage.com.

Composer Mary Kouyoumdjian. (Courtesy of Alik Barsoumian)

“Learning to Fly”: The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus, under the baton of conductor and music director emeritus Steven Schick, will present “Walking With Ghosts” by Armenian American composer and University of California San Diego alum Mary Kouyoumdjian, which reflects on the people, experiences and histories that follow us throughout our lives. The program will also include works by Stravinsky, Strauss and Varese. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego. $19-$41. (858) 534-4637, ljsc.org

“Seasons of Love”: Enjoy a romantic evening of Italian opera arias and duets by Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi, along with two pieces by Georges Bizet, at “The Seasons of Love Opera.” The event features soprano Gabriella Rodmac with San Diego Opera tenor Felipe Prado and former AVA accompanist Michele Scanlon. The event includes a treat from Coronado’s Buona Forchetta restaurant. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh St. Tickets are $35, including concert, dessert and coffee. Reserve at bit.ly/3HMJCiq.

Black Comix Day: Celebrate the artistry of Black-owned comics such as Power Knights, Is’nana The Were-Spider, Menthu, Agent Wild and more at this two-day comic art convention. Meet Black creators of comic books from major studios including DC, Marvel and a host of Black-owned publishers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd., San Diego. Free. worldbeatcenter.org/event/black-comx-day-2023

Makers Market and Bar Hop: Several of Vista’s brewers join for a combination Makers Market and Bar Hop. Shop 40-plus vendors and makers at several stops along Keystone Way: Eppig Brewing Co., Helia Brewing Co. and Dogleg Brewing Co. Browse handmade goods such as jewelry, knitted items, home decor, art and more. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Eppig Brewing Co., 1347 Keystone Way Suite C, Dogleg Brewing Co., 1347 Keystone Way Suite A, and Helia Brewing Co., 1250 Keystone Way. Free to attend. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3Hpkhty

Escondido Chocolate Festival: Stroll down historic Grand Avenue sampling chocolates paired with fine wines, champagne and craft beer at various locations. Stop by restaurants, shops and art galleries and the 2nd Saturday Escondido Arts & Culture Experience. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Escondido. Attendees can get their Passport tickets online subject to availability. Tickets are $35-$55. Visit downtownescondido.com/events.

Valentine’s Day “safaris”: Wild Wonders, an animal refuge, will give “Love is in the Air” Valentine’s Day tours from for groups of up to four people. A guide will share secrets of how animals in the wild attract and entice Mr. or Ms. Right. Tours start at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each tour lasts approximately one hour. Cost is $285 for up to four people. Visit wildwonders.org.

Galentine’s Tea: Every Saturday and Sunday this month, The Westgate Hotel will offer a three-course experience with tea, champagne, treats and a live harpist. Guests will also receive macaroons to take home. 1 to 3:30 p.m. The Westgate Hotel, 1055 2nd Ave., San Diego. Ticket start at $65 for adults; $30 for children ages four to 12, complimentary for children under the age of three. sevenrooms.com/experiences/westgatehotel/galentines-tea-8588119724

“The Marvelous Wonderettes”: The Theatre at Welk presents Roger Bean’s revue about four female high school song leaders in 1958 forced to perform at their prom, where comedy ensues. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays. Through March 26. 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive, Escondido. $62. tickets.thewelksandiego.com

Penn & Teller: Famed magician duo Penn & Teller are on tour and bringing their unique blend of illusions, magic, comedy and drama to Harrah’s in Valley Center. Watch closely, but you’ll never figure out how they do it. 8 p.m. Saturday , Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Valley Center. Tickets start at $39.50. harrahssocal.com/entertainment/events/penn-teller

Improv Night: “Off The Cuff — For The Love of Improv” comes to Patio Playhouse for a night of comic zaniness, furnished with ideas from the audience. 8 p.m. Saturday. Patio Playhouse, 201 E. Grand Ave., Escondido. Tickets $10 at the door. patioplayhouse.com

“Lucky Stiff”: Scripps Ranch Theatre presents Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens’ musical about a man who must take his uncle’s corpse on a Monte Carlo gambling trip to inherit the dead man’s fortune. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Feb. 19. Legler-Benbough Theatre, Alliant International University, 9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego. $15-$42. (858) 395-0573, scrippsranchtheatre.org

Lovers + Friends Galentine’s Day Party: Celebrate Galentine’s Day with local artists and Becca Kufrin from “The Bachelorette.” There will be hair and nail styling, custom glass engraving, permanent jewelry, a photo booth and DJ, bubbly drinks and other treats available. Some proceeds will go to La Chula Crew. Noon to 3 p.m. Moniker General, 2860 Sims Road, San Diego. $50. eventbrite.com/e/lovers-friends-by-shop-moniker-x-bourdon-tickets-519240140237?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Kodo Earth One Tour 2023: The famed Japanese taiko drumming ensemble is marking its 40th anniversary with a global tour. The principal work on the concert program is “Tsuzumi,” featuring a composition by Maki Ishii that hasn’t been performed in the U.S. since 1989. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. $30 and up. (619) 615-4000, sandiegotheatres.org

“Space Time: Illuminated Music”: Project [BLANK] presents a concert of real-time image and sound manipulation by Helixhand and Kevin Schwenkler with a screening of studies by Steina and Woody Vasulka. 8 p.m. Saturday. Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., San Diego. projectblanksd.org

Sunday

Puppy Bowl watch party: Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX will feature several local dogs on Sunday. One terrier mix hails from the San Diego Humane Society — a participating shelter for the first time. Two dachshund-blend littermates, Carlos and Crocket are from the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe. You can meet them and other puppies at this Puppy Bowl watch party. There will be special menu items for people and dogs and a portion of proceeds go to the animal center. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. McGregor’s Grill, 10475 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego. animalcenter.org/Puppy-Bowl-Watch-Party

Cardiff Kook Run: Race down the Coast Highway and enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean. Don’t forget the costume contest! Post-race finish line festival will feature live music, beer garden, breakfast tacos, local vendors, and games and activities. Proceeds from beer and refreshment sales go to the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project. Packet pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road. 7 a.m. Sunday. Race starts under the Encinitas sign on D Street and Coast Highway. The Jr. Kook Run is $15, 5K $55, 10K $75. Details and registration at thekookrun.com.

“Valentine’s Date at the Boathouse”: Enjoy paddling on the bay with your sweetheart. The three-hour paddle includes use of a stand-up paddleboard, kayak for $50 or double kayak for $100. Brunch at 11 a.m. is provided. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Register by Feb. 10 at the community center by the Boathouse, 1985 Strand Way, or email aquatics@coronado.ca.us or call (619) 522-2655. Visit bit.ly/3YjzNhB.

Prebys Play Day: The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego hosts a family-friendly Prebys Play Day to celebrate Black History Month and learn about Black artists. At the My Blue Bottle Vase workshop, inspired by the work of Black artist Mildred Howard, children can arrange fabric flowers and stickers into their own blue bottle flower vase. Other activities include a live DJ, painted cookies, songs, dancing and more. Prebys Play Day activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free every second Sunday for all visitors. mcasd.org/events/prebys-playday-2

