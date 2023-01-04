Top weekend events in San Diego for Jan. 5-8: Monster Jam, a beer festival and more

Welcome to the second weekend of 2023.

If you’re participating in Dry January, check out this guide to where to go for mocktails in San Diego.

Now here are some of the top events in San Diego County this weekend.

Thursday

(Jack Harris / Los Angeles Times)

The Links at Petco Park: Starting on Thursday, golfers will be able to chip, flop, and putt their way around one of Major League Baseball’s most beautiful venues. Clubs are provided for all golfers and each group gets their own dedicated caddy. Tee times start at 7 a.m. Thursday through January 22. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., San Diego. $100 - $225. (619) 795-5000. mlb.com/padres

Free documentaries: Cine en Sherman hosts “Inventing el Barrio,” a free screening several short documentaries, including “Que Viva El Barrio,” by San Diego Union-Tribune photojournalist Ana Ramirez. The event also features “Inventing Tomorrow: Air” and “Inventing Tomorrow: Water,” by Laura Nix, spotlighting solutions to creating a less-polluted community. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave., San Diego. Free. bit.ly/3Wg1F5B.

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”: Broadway San Diego presents the national touring production of this 2018 jukebox musical with book by Dominique Morisseau about the lives and music of the legendary R&B vocal group. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 8 p.m. Friday. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego. $30.50 and up. broadwaysd.com

Fiber arts show to open in Carlsbad: “Contemporary Perspectives in Fiber Arts,” an exhibition of work by contemporary Southern California fiber artists, will open next week at the William D. Cannon Gallery in Carlsbad. The artists featured in the exhibit are members of California Fibers, which was founded in 1970 to support the artistic growth and professional advancement of contemporary Southern California fiber artists. The group has an extensive exhibition history in the U.S. and abroad. Their work includes weaving, basketry, sculpture, quilting, embroidery, felting, surface design, knitting, crochet, wearables and mixed media. Open Saturday and runs through March 17. Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad. (442) 339-2021.

“Serendipity”: San Diego Watercolor Society presents an exhibit of more than 95 ready-to-hang original water-based paintings juried by artist Wanda Honeycutt. Open now and runs through Jan. 28. Opening reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6. 2825 Dewey Road, Building 202, Liberty Station, San Diego. (619) 876-4550. sdws.org

Friday

Full Moon Hike: San Diego is filled with hiking trails. But this guided tour lets you experience one under the light of a full moon. Open to hikers of all ages and pet friendly, this nearly 6-mile round trip hike takes participants to the Iron Mountain peak - 2,696 feet above sea level. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Iron Mountain Trailhead, 14847-14909 CA-67, Poway. $5 (suggested donation). campbum.com

Sesame Street Live!: This live stage show featuring characters from the PBS series “Sesame Street” is suitable for ages 1 and up. “Elmo & Friends” meet-and greet sessions one hour before showtime). Showtimes, 2:30 and 6 p.m. Friday. Pechanga Arena San Diego. 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego. $20-$80. sesamestreetlive.com

Gem Faire: The Del Mar Fairgrounds hosts this annual lapidary, fossil, mineral and gemstone exhibition and marketplace, with activities and education for all ages. Noon to 6 p.m. today 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. $7, adults. Children 11 and under are free. Parking is $12. (503) 252-8500. gemfaire.com

(Courtesy of David Zentz)

Anne Akiko Meyers plays Márquez: San Diego Symphony’s Jacobs Masterworks Series continues with this concert of works featuring conductor Domingo Hindoyan and guest violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, performing Arturo Márquez’s “Fandango” for Violin and Orchestra, Albert Roussel’s Suite No. 2 from “Bacchus et Ariane” and Stravinsky’s “Petrushka” (1947 version). 7:30 p.m. Friday. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $25-$70. sandiegosymphony.org

“SoundOn Festival: Spolia”: The Anthenaeum Music & Arts Library hosts its 15th annual festival of cutting-edge contemporary music featuring chamber musicians from around the world rehearsing and performing new compositions by Southern California and Arizona composers. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $30. .ljathenaeum.org/sound-on

“Working Title” Group Exhibition and Concert: Project [BLANK] presents its annual group show, a three-day community-based exhibition of new works by painters, sculptors, sound artists, composers and musicians from San Diego and Tijuana. 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. St. Paul’s Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., San Diego. $15-$25. projectblanksd.org

Saturday

Monster Jam: For the first time since it opened, Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley will host this touring motorsports spectacle featuring 12,000-pound monster trucks competing in tests of speed and skill, including backflips, two-wheel stunts and 70-mile-per-hour racing. Before the shows, fans can attend a Monster Jam Pit Party, where they can meet drivers and crew, get autographs and take part in family-friendly activities. This year’s competitors include 12 racers vying for points to compete at the Moster Jam World Finals in July. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 14 (pit parties, 2:30-5:30 p.m.). 3 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 15 (pit parties, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). 2101 Stadium Way, San Diego. Tickets start at $28. Pit party passes are $20. ticketmaster.com

San Diego Brew Festival: More than 70 breweries will combine for the annual San Diego Brew Festival this weekend. There will also be food trucks, live music and lawn games. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Preble Field at Liberty Station. 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego. $65 for early admission, $50 general admission. sandiegobeerfest.com

Sunday

“Daniel Ketelhut: Figmented Reality”: Sparks Gallery presents this solo exhibition that invites the viewer to bring their own perceptions to each piece to experience a “figmented reality.” Opens Jan. 8 and runs through March 5. Noon to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave., San Diego. (619) 696-1416. sparksgallery.com

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Spreckels Organ Concert: The Spreckels Organ Society hosts a free Sunday afternoon concert in honor of the new year. 2 p.m. Sunday. Spreckels Organ Pavilion, Balboa Park, 2125 Pan American Road East, San Diego. spreckelsorgan.org

Cyclovia Encinitas: Want to start the New Year with some exercise? How does a car-free jaunt near the beach sound? This weekend, the city of Encinitas is closing Highway 101 between D and J streets to promote self-powered transportation. Enjoy live music, a bike skills pump track, a safety skills rodeo course, fun/educational booths, special promotions from local businesses and more, all without gridlock. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 818 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Free. encinitasca.gov

“Winterreise”: Le Salon de Musiques presents Franz Schubert’s composition, featuring baritone Matthew Worth and pianist Francois Chouchan. 4 p.m. Sunday. La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla. $45-$95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com