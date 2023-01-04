Advertisement
Advertisement
Things To Do

Padres announce 2023 FanFest date

Baseball fans at the 2020 Padres FanFest experienced interactive exhibits, autograph signing sessions, photo ops and more
Baseball fans at the 2020 Padres FanFest experienced interactive exhibits, autograph signing sessions, photo ops and more at Petco Park on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
(Jared Gase/ )

Padres will stage FanFest on Feb. 4, a kickoff party ahead of spring training

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

Save the date: The Padres will stage their annual FanFest on Feb. 4.

The team has not announced details beyond the date, their first traditional pre-season celebration for fans since 2020.

The pandemic wiped away the 2021 celebration and last year’s lockout made FanFest an Opening Day watch party as the Padres opened the season in Arizona.

This year’s version of the event — which typically includes player appearances, on-field activities and Q&As — will again be a kickoff event ahead of spring training.

Players around the game begin reporting for spring training the week of Feb. 13, with the Cactus League opener against the Mariners in Peoria set for Feb. 24.

Opening Day is March 30 at Petco Park against the Colorado Rockies.

Things To DoLatest
Jeff Sanders

Currently on the Padres beat at The San Diego Union-Tribune, Jeff Sanders has covered everything from local government and education to high school and college sports to the Los Angeles Angels for several Southern California newspapers. He graduated from Chapman University with an English degree in 2002, and has won several awards in sports writing, including national Associated Press Sports Editors honors in 2011 and 2012.

More on the Subject

Advertisement