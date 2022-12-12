San Diego-area casinos planning holiday dining specials, entertainment and more

Restaurants at local Indian-run gaming resorts are open on Christmas Day and many are offering special prix-fixe menus
San Diego-area casinos are a popular destination during the Christmas and New Year holidays. As a result, many are planning special menus and other events for guests. Here’s a roundup.
Jamul Casino
14145 Campo Road, Jamul. jamulcasinosd.com
Jamul Holiday Dinner Show: At 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 16 and 17, Jamul Casino will offer its third “A Magical Jamul Holiday,” a supper club event with entertainment at its outdoor Rooftop restaurant-bar. Tickets are $85. Entertainment will include singing, dancing and a live band, as well as a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The three-course dinner begins with a wedge salad, followed by choice of herb-crusted Atlantic salmon or braised beef Bourguignon with whipped potatoes and vegetables, followed by a gingerbread house dessert. A vegetarian menu is available. Reservations at jamulcasinosd.com/magical-holiday/
Pala Casino Spa Resort
11154 Highway 76, Pala. palacasino.com/bars-restaurants
Christmas Day feast: Holiday menus weren’t yet available at press time, but in past years, Pala Casino’s casual Pala Café has offered a prix-fixe Christmas day meal all day. All of the resort’s restaurants will be open on Christmas day. To learn more about holiday dining options, call the hotel’s main switchboard for updates at (877) 946-7252.
Pechanga Resort Casino
45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. pechanga.com/eat
Pechanga Holiday To Go!: Pechanga is once again offering its pre-cooked take-home feast. Priced at $260 and designed to serve six, the meal includes a bone-in prime rib with au jus and creamy horseradish, potato puree, winter chop salad, roasted baby carrots, lemon-roasted Brussels sprouts with Asiago cheese, apple pie and bread rolls. Orders must be placed in advance by Dec. 15 at (951) 770-2307. Meals can be picked up curbside between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 25 at Pechanga’s Blends Coffee Bar.
A Meal to Remember: On Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, Pechanga’s Great Oak Steakhouse is offering five-course pre-fixe dinner menus. The Christmas menu, priced at $120, has a soup course of sweet onion bisque, three salad options, an appetizer choice of crab cakes or lamb chops and four entrée options, including filet mignon, Chilean sea bass, free-range chicken or surf and turf. Dessert is a milk chocolate mousse pastry. The New Year’s Eve menu, priced at $140, begins with lobster bisque, followed by appetizer of crab cakes or lamb chops, three salad options and four entrée options of grilled rib-eye, free-range chicken, pan-seared scallops or surf and turf. Dessert is a triple chocolate layer cake. For reservations, call (951) 770-8507 or visit , visit pechanga.com/eat/the-great-oak-steakhouse.
Casual Christmas menus: For a less formal Christmas day meal, Kelsey’s sports bar and 1182 Cantina Mexican restaurant are offering prix-fixe menus all day. The cantina is serving a three-course $68 menu featuring a 20-ounce bone-in rib eye steak. Kelsey’s will serve a four-course $58 menu with dishes like short ribs, prime rib and pork belly gratin.
Gingerbread village and Santa: Each holiday season, Pechanga’s pastry team creates an all-new holiday gingerbread village display in its lobby under the waterfall chandelier. This year’s village has 11 gingerbread houses and 30 edible dark and white chocolate trees as well as sugar sculptures. Santa Claus will visit the resort from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20 in the resort tower’s second floor foyer.
Sycuan Casino
5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. sycuan.com
Christmas Eve dinner: From 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 24, Sycuan’s Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse will serve a prix-fixe menu priced at $85. The four-course dinner will offer choice of two starters, cranberry-stuffed gougères or chestnut-glazed lamb chops, choice of wild mushroom soup or pear and walnut salad; entree choice of Chilean sea bass or beef Wellington, each with sides; and dessert of eggnog pot de crème. bullandbourbon.com/reservations
New Year’s Eve dinner: On Dec. 31, diners at Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse can enjoy a $95 three-course dinner. The meal begins with starter choices of crab arancini with shellfish butter, house wedge salad or French onion soup. Entrée choices are a 16-ounce bone-in filet au poivre steak with mashed Yukon gold potatoes and asparagus, or a stuffed airline chicken breast with cranberry, brie, roasted root vegetables and Marsala cream. Dessert is a flourless chocolate cake with vanilla crème Anglaise with berries and whipped cream. Reservations are being taken from 4 p.m. to midnight at bullandbourbon.com/reservations
Valley View Casino & Hotel
16300 Nyemii Pass Road, Valley Center. valleyviewcasino.com/dining
Chef Nick’s Special 3-Course Dinner: From 4:30 to 9 p.m. Christmas Day, the Black&Blue Steakhouse at Valley View will serve a $59 three-course prix-fixe menu. The starter course is any soup or salad from the Black&Blue menu. Entree choices are shrimp and scallop scampi linguini with vegetables; Brandt Beef filet mignon with seasonal vegetables and Yukon potato puree; or a cider-glazed Duroc pork shank with sides. The final course is a choice of desserts from the menu. Call for a reservation at (760) 291-2130.
Patties & Pints holiday meal: From 3 to 9 p.m. Christmas Day, this casual pizza, burgers and beer eatery will be serving $39 three-course holiday meal. The starter is choice of butternut squash bisque, entree of osso bucco with potato au gratin and roasted root vegetables and dessert of spiced bread pudding with orange liqueur Crème Anglaise.
The Buffet Christmas dinner: From 3 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25, casino Blue Card members and above can visit the buffet for a $49 holiday meal. Dishes will include honey-glazed baked ham, maple-glazed butternut squash, lobster bisque, beef tamales and Christmas yule log dessert.
Viejas Casino & Resort
5000 Willows Road, Alpine. viejas.com/dining/grove-steakhouse
Grove Steakhouse prix-fixe menu: On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the holiday season, the Grove Steakhouse is offering an optional three course prix-fixe menu priced at $70. First course options are French onion soup or wedge salad. Entree course is choice of 8-ounce filet mignon with sides, Loch Duart salmon with sides or Mary’s Farm roast chicken with sides. Dessert is choice of crème brûlée or chocolate cake. Reserve at viejas.com/dining/grove-steakhouse
