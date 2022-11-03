Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 3-6: Asian Film Festival, Beer Week and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 6.

Thursday

San Diego Asian Film Festival: The 23rd SDAFF opens on Nov. 3 with David Siev’s “Bad Axe,” an award winner earlier this year at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival. Its “Centerpiece Film” screening on Nov. 6 is Rea Tajiri’s “Wisdom Gone Wild.” Nov. 3-12. San Diego Natural History Museum, UltraStar Mission Valley, Museum of Photographic Arts, UC San Diego Price Center Theater. Individual screenings $9-$28; festival passes and packages available. sdaff.org.

Friday

Guadalupe Paz as Frida Kahlo, center left, and Alfredo Daza as Diego Rivera in San Diego Opera’s “El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego” (Courtesy of Karli Cadel)

“El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego’ (‘The Last Dream of Frida and Diego’)”: San Diego Opera presents the final performances of its world premiere, Spanish-language opera about Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera reuniting for a journey to the afterlife. 7:30 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m. Sunday. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego. $19 to $315. (619) 533-7000. sdopera.org

“Big Fish”: Coronado Playhouse presents this John August-Andrew Lippa musical about traveling salesman’s fantastical stories about the strange and wonderful people he met during his travels, and his son’s quest to uncover the truth. Opens Friday and runs through Dec. 4. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 1835 Strand Way, Coronado. $24-$30. (619) 435-4856. coronadoplayhouse.org

Saturday

Monophonics will headline the 18th annual Carlsbad Music Festival on Nov. 5. (Courtesy of Carlsbad Music Festival)

Carlsbad Music Festival: The three-day Carlsbad Music Festival was delayed from its usual August time slot to this weekend. The six-act lineup of local favorites includes chart-topping blues singer Whitney Shay, New Orleans-style Chunky Hustle Brass Band and the all-female Sabrosas Latin Orquesta. San Francisco psychedelic-soul group Monophonics will close out the evening. 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. St. Michael’s by the Sea, 2775 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad (all concerts outdoors). $35, kids 12 and under free but must be ticketed. VIP tickets available. carlsbadmusicfestival.org

“The SpongeBob Musical”: San Diego Junior Theatre has opened its 75th anniversary season with this Broadway family musical based on the long-running animated series about an ocean sponge and his underwater friends. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 13. Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park, San Diego. $18-$20. (619) 239-8355. juniortheatre.com

Nerd-vana: The Black and Brown Nerds Expo welcomes all nerds in this free space to share a love of arts, comics, literature, anime, gaming, pop culture, businesses — and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) — with creators and fans from different cultures and communities of color. Enjoy cosplay contests, watch films, see presentations on nerd topics and STEM-related careers, meet Black and Brown creators and entrepreneurs, and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. MiraCosta College, 1 Barnard Drive. Free. blackandbrownnerds.com

Attendees gathered to raise a glass to the end of San Diego Beer Week at the Beer Garden event at The Lodge at Torrey Pines on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jared Gase/ )

Brewers Guild Fest: This is the official kickoff party to San Diego Beer Week, led by the San Diego Brewers Guild. Guild Fest will showcase new features, including craft beer from 60-plus breweries in San Diego and beyond, live music, lawn games, food trucks and more. 1-4 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Surf Cup Sports Park, 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. Tickets $55 general admission to $70 early admission (noon). sdbeer.com/guildfest

Sunday

History at play: The annual Fall Back Festival is a day of historical play and educational fun for kids of all ages. The Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation presents this opportunity to sample experiences from times past. Observe a blacksmith plying his trade, jump face-first into a pie eating contest, watch a Kumeyaay Drum Circle, and more. Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House, 410 Island Ave., San Diego. Free. bit.ly/2CbEjYm

Clay Aiken performs at the “American Idol” farewell season finale in Los Angeles on April 7, 2016. (Matt Sayles / Matt Sayles/invision/ap)

The Wheel deal: The mega-popular TV game show “Wheel of Fortune” brings its stage show to Harrah’s Resort with Clay Aiken hosting. Guests can audition to go on stage and spin a replica of the iconic Wheel to solve puzzles and win prizes. 3 p.m. Sunday. Harrah’s Resort Southern California, 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Valley Center. Tickets start at $41 at Ticketmaster.com. bit.ly/3N9YWXy

Thanks4Giving: Do Something NOW! is a private nonprofit that provides bicycles to needy communities in undeveloped countries. It’s holding a Thanks4Giving fundraiser, Jokes4Spokes, that includes a comedy show and a raffle of a 2022 Apple iPad Air. Silent auction items include art works, museum and zoo passes, Stumptown Trio Coffee, jewelry and signed books. 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday. Mic Drop (formerly Comedy Palace), 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego. Tickets are $25. do-something-now.org/jokes-4-spokes

FitFest at The Rady Shell: The San Diego Symphony will host its first FitFest on Sunday with FIT Athletic. Fitness classes offered will include HIIT, yoga and circuit training. The entire Rady Shell area will be the scene of many different health and wellness-related activities and vendors, including a kids zone, free throw contest, dance party and information on adaptive sports opportunities. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego. Free. theshell.org/fitfest2022/