San Diego’s top weekend events for Oct. 13 to Oct. 16: Padres playoffs, Karol G and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 16.

Here’s your top weekend events.

Thursday

Filipino Film Festival: The San Diego Filipino Film Festival marks its first anniversary this fall during Filipino American History Month with a lineup of features, documentaries and short films. The six-day festival is hosted by San Diego Filipino Cinema, an organization raising awareness of Filipino films and promoting understanding of the global Filipino experience. The kickoff event is a gala at the Mingei International Museum; most films are at the AMC Theaters Otay Ranch Town Center. The festival includes Q&A with the filmmakers, receptions and networking events, and a Visions & Voices panel discussion moderated by award-winning filmmaker Drama Del Rosario. Thursday through Oct. 18. AMC Theater, Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista. Tickets start at $18 and are available online only. sdfff.org/2022

Camarada: “Interplay”: Exploring the interplay of percussion, piano, strings and flute, the musicians of Camarada will perform works by Haydn and living composers Michael Daugherty and Nathan Daugherty. Frank Bridge’s piano quartet is also on the bill. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $45-$65. (619) 231-3702. camarada.org

Friday

San Diego Padres’ Josh Bell reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of game one of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres playoff: Game three of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers takes place Friday night at Petco Park. While the game itself is sold out, the fan base should be out and about at bars and restaurants throughout the county. And if the Padres win on Friday, expect celebrating throughout downtown, and the Padres will play again at home on Saturday so the party will continue. 5:37 p.m. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd. Sold out. padres.com/concerts

“Mary Poppins”: Moonlight Youth Theatre presents a youth-cast production of this Disney and Cameron Mackintosh stage musical about an eccentric Victorian nanny featuring a cast of 64 young actors. 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Oct. 21-22. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $14-$28. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com

Latino Book & Family Festival: This showcase of Latino authors and entertainment at MiraCosta College will have more than 100 exhibitors, including resources for education, children and health, plus bilingual activities, food, workshops and book giveaways. The 2002 film “Real Women Have Curves,” starring America Ferrera, will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday in MiraCosta’s Little Theatre. Special appearances by “Real Women” playwright Josefina López and “Rain of Gold” author Victor Villaseñor, plus opening remarks by U.S. Congressman Mike Levin, MiraCosta College Superintendent/President and CEO Sunita Cooke, and San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond. 10 a.m. Saturday. MiraCosta College, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. Free. LBFF.us

“The Wolves”: San Diego City College Drama Program presents Sarah DeLappe’s Pulitzer Prize finalist play about the pack-like, competitive behavior among the members of a high school girls soccer team. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 20-22. 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 22. Saville Theater 14th St. & C St., San Diego $5-$15. citycollegetheatre.com

Sails & Ales beer fest: Kona Kai Resort & Spa hosts its second annual celebration of San Diego beers to raise money for the Seal Family Foundation. The event will feature local and regional craft beers, food items and live entertainment. Participants include Ballast Point, Coronado Brewing, Bivouac Ciderworks, Ricava Tequila, Eppig Brewing and JuneShine. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. 1551 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego. $79. eventbrite.com (search “Sails & Ales).

Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra: Mainly Mozart moves indoors to a new venue for three nights. Each concert will feature a piece by the English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams and, of course, Mozart. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. $20 and up. (619) 239-0100. mainlymozart.org

“First Date”: OnStage Playhouse presents Austin Winsberg, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner’s 2013 musical comedy about a man and woman, whose blind date becomes overcrowded when the couple’s inner critics and the spirits of their exes, parents and others show up. Opens Friday and runs through Nov. 6. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. $15-$25. (619) 422-7787. onstageplayhouse.org

“The 39 Steps”: Lamplighters Community Theatre presents Patrick Barlow’s fast-paced, comic send-up of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller of the same name. Opens tonight and runs through Nov. 22. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. $22-$25. (619) 303-5092. lamplighterslamesa.com

Saturday

Festival of Journalism: The Festival of Journalism is a chance to get to know the people reporting on the biggest stories in San Diego. The inaugural festival will feature panel sessions on timely topics with editors and reporters, a documentary screening and keynote speakers. Hear from reporters who have uncovered corruption at City Hall, exposed deaths in county jails, and brought to light gang rape allegations involving San Diego State University. The Festival of Journalism is presented by the Union-Tribune, SDSU’s School of Journalism & Media Studies, KPBS and Voice of San Diego. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tula Community Center at San Diego State University. 5110 East Campus Drive. Free to attend, but online registration is required for certain panels. sandiegouniontribune.com/festivalofjournalism

Taste for Space at Parkway Plaza: Parkway Plaza will host a food festival style competition event where 12 food businesses will compete for a prize package valued at more than $20,000, which includes a business investment and three months rent. Participants will provide samples of their cuisine and one winner will be chosen by “tastemaker” judges. Participants include La Flamme Française, Rollin Roots, Chef Budda Blasain Soul Food, Vwayaj Ayiti, Mia Sorella Chimney Cakes, Baghdad Gourmet, Blendees, Tuggamomma Smokehouse, Chef Diors Creations, Raya’s Sweet Treats, Chef Char Seafood & Soul and Eleazar Catering . Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday 415 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon. $8. visitparkwayplaza.com/taste-for-the-space-tickets

Santa Ysabel Art Festival: Santa Ysabel Art Gallery and Julian Weaving Works presents an outdoor exhibition of work by painters, sculptors, poets, photographers, glass artists, fiber artists and jewelrymakers, many of whom will be demonstrating their work onsite. Live music will also be presented. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 30352 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel. (760) 765-1676. santaysabelartgallery.com

Fall Festival: Alta Vista Botanical Gardens hosts this annual fall festival for adults and kids. Besides exploring the rare plants, art and water features at the gardens, guests can shop from vendors selling plants, jewelry and crafts. Children’s activities include pumpkin painting, beanbag toss and worms discovery. Amigos de Vista Lions will sell BBQ lunches. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, 1270 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. Free entry during festival. altavistabotanicalgardens.org

“Perception of Light”: Madison Gallery presents Norwegian artist Anne-Sophie Øgaard’s first solo exhibition of sculpture and painting at the gallery. Opens Saturdayand runs through Dec. 17. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. 320 S. Cedros Ave., Suite 200, Solana Beach. (858) 523-9155. madisongalleries.com

So Sarap! Philippine Festival: This family-friendly event is presented by the PASACAT Philippine Performing Arts Company. “Sarap” means “delicious” in English, and the festival will have a variety of Filipino foods along with other tasty goods, including Filipino branded beers and spirits. So Sarap! aims to showcase the diversity of the Philippines, highlighting local, regional, national and international artists, performers and talents. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego. Free. sosarapfestival.com

Taste of Africa: World Beat Center hosts a Taste of Africa and a Tribute to Fela Kuti, celebrating African foods and music, including that of Kuti, the Nigerian musician and human rights activist known for pioneering the afrobeat music genre. The event starts with a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony and drum call. Also featured are African beer and wine tasting, Kemetic yoga, afrobeat dance, and a “Taste of African Cuisine.” The event includes a free fufu cooking class. Fufu is a dough made from cassava root. Live performances by African musicians Dramane Kone, Piwai and more. 2 p.m. Saturday. World Beat Center, 2100 Park Blvd., San Diego. Tickets $25-$30. bit.ly/3rtMOGH

Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra: “Mozart & Folk”: The orchestra closes its all-star festival with Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” Dvorak’s “Slavonic Dances” and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, featuring soloist Alexander Kerr. 7 p.m. Saturday. The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. $26-$106. (619) 239-0100. mainlymozart.org

Sunday

Karol G performs during the opening night of her “Strip Love” tour at the Allstate Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill. (Rob Grabowski/invision/ap)

Karol G: The $trip Love Tour comes to San Diego this Sunday. The Colombian super star made a big splash at Coachella in April, as she and fellow pop star Anitta became the first Latinas to perform on the main stage. This year, she has been on a world tour promoting her album “KG0516” and you can see it this weekend in San Diego. 8 p.m. Sunday. Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Tickets range from $39.50 - $179.50. axs.com/events/430140/karol-g-tickets

Grand Avenue Festival: The annual Grand Avenue Festival returns to Escondido with hundreds of vendors, resource booths and international cuisine, plus local entertainment at the Maple Street Community Stage. New this year is a Beer & Wine Garden at Maple Street and Grand Avenue. A Creative Kids Corner at Juniper and Grand will feature robotic team demonstrations from local high schools, and don’t forget the Art In The Garden displays at Heritage Garden. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Grand Avenue between Escondido Boulevard and Ivy Street. Free. downtownescondido.com/grand-avenue-festival

Members of a girls’ soccer club watch the San Diego Wave play Angel City at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. (Meg McLaughlin / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Wave FC playoffs: The NWSL playoffs are beginning and San Diego Wave FC hosts a home game this Sunday against the Chicago Red Stars. The team finished third in the NWSL, which earned it the opportunity to host its quarterfinal match. This will be the Wave’s last home game of the season. 7 p.m. Sunday. Snapdragon Stadium, 2101 Stadium Way. Tickets start at $10. sandiegowavefc.com/matchday-snapdragon/

“Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”: Lamb’s Players Theatre presents the San Diego premiere of this fast-paced, quick-change-laden mystery comedy inspired by the Sherlock Holmes novel “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Through Nov. 20. Lambs Players Theatre, 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $36-$72. (619) 437-6000. lambsplayers.org