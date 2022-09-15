San Diego’s top weekend events for Sept. 15-18: Bad Bunny, Bonitafest, Super Girl Surf Pro

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18.

You can also check out some of our latest San Diego guides, which are exclusive for Union-Tribune subscribers, to help you plan your weekend:

Here’s this weekend’s lineup.

Thursday

The cast of “Come Fall in Love — The DDLJ Musical” rehearse a dance scene at the Old Globe Theatre, where the musical makes its world premiere run Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. (Courtesy of Nancee Lewis)

“Come Fall in Love — The DDLJ Musical”: The Old Globe presents the world premiere of this screen-to-stage musical adaptation of Aditya Chopra’s 1995 Bollywood rom-com film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 16. Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $52 and up. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

“Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)”: La Jolla Playhouse presents En Garde Arts’ bilingual and interactive play with music about a group of Latin American immigrants gathered to share their stories at a fandango event in the U.S. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through Sept. 25. Mandell Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UC San Diego, La Jolla. $25 to $65. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

“Annabella in July”: North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of Richard Strand’s play about a couple whose lives are changed in a positive way after they take a wrong turn on the way to their 20th wedding anniversary getaway. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 2.987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $54-$65. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Friday

On final heat at the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro on Sunday July 28, 2019 in Oceanside, Samantha Sibley of the U.S. takes the lead to be declared the Super Girl. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Super Girl Surf Pro: Some of the biggest stars in women’s surfing — including “soul surfer” and shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton — will be showing off their skills at a surf contest and music festival event in Oceanside. The event, which is free and open to the public, will also be comprised of a concert series with artists such as The Offspring, Smash Mouth and more. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Oceanside Pier. Free. supergirlsurfpro.com.

Bad Bunny: Hot off winning the Artist of the Year award at MTV’s Video Music Awards, Bad Bunny is bringing his World’s Hottest Tour to San Diego for back to back nights at Petco Park. Saturday is sold out. Minimal resale tickets are still available for Sunday. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd. San Diego. padres.com/concerts

Bonitafest: This multi-event celebration focuses on South County’s diverse heritage and its young performing artists. Now in its 50th year, Bonitafest includes a Friday evening parade for equestrians, bicyclists and walkers, followed by book giveaways, snacks and live music. A car parade and free performing arts festival and street fair are set for Saturday, and the Bonitafest Melodrama runs from Wednesday through Sept. 24. This year’s show is the musical comedy “Really Fast Food.” Twilight Trail Parade stages from 5-6 p.m. Friday at Sunnyside Saddle Club Equestrian Arena, Rohr Park, Sweetwater Road and ends at the Bonita-Sunnyside Library. Car parade assembles at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sweetwater Community Church, 5305 Sweetwater Road, and starts at 10 a.m. Performing Arts Festival from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, also at the church. Bonitafest Melodrama, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sept. 24, Sweetwater Community Church Theater. Opening Night Dinner on the Plaza, 6 p.m. Wednesday; catered Mexican dinner and show, $20. Melodrama tickets $12 adults, children pay their age at bonitafestmelodrama@gmail.com or (619) 850-7126. facebook.com/bonitafest

“The Outsider”: Scripps Ranch Theatre opens its 43rd season with Paul Slade’s political satire about a policy nerd who’s thrust into a governorship and hires a political consultant to position him as a “worst politician” underdog. Opens tonight and runs through Oct. 9. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Legler-Benbough Theatre, Alliant International University, 9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego. $15-$42. (858) 395-0573. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Saturday

A dog plays in the ocean, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Isle of Palms, S.C. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

Dogfest San Diego: This dog- and family-friendly event benefits the nonprofit Canine Companions, which provides service dogs to people with disabilities at no cost. Dogfest offers vendor booths, a beer garden, live music and activities. All Canine Companions dogs and pet dogs are welcome. Attendees can also register in advance and create fundraising pages, raise money and earn incentive prizes. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego. Free. canine.org/dogfestsandiego

Amps & Ales: Enjoy unlimited beer tastings from 30 local and international breweries and listen to live music on two stages at Amps & Ales in Chula Vista. The festival will be headlined by B-Side Players and Cumbia Machin, The Routine, The Gravities and other acts will also be performing. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Third Avenue and Memorial Parkway, 373 Park Way, Chula Vista. $45 for general admission, $60 for VIP. ampsandalesCV.com.

Oceanside Harbor Days: Enjoy a beachside weekend filled with surf, sand and festival fun at the annual Oceanside Harbor Days, presented by the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Oceanside Harbor District. Costume party for kids 12 and under (accompanied by parents) at Capt’n Junebug’s Kids Zone, complete with local pirates and mermaids. Booths aplenty featuring arts, crafts and food, as well as military and public safety displays. Live music, beer garden. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oceanside Harbor (beach side). Free. oceansidechamber.com/oceanside-harbor-days.html

Rhythm ‘N’ Brews: Lakeside hosts its first Lakeside Arena Rhythm ‘N’ Brews concert featuring live local music from the Farmers, Sara Petite, Farm Truck and Barbwire. Enjoy dancing, vendors, food and local brews from BNS Brewery. 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Lakeside Arena, 12584 Mapleview St., Lakeside. Tickets $25 at the gate. lakesidechamber.org, lakesiderodeo.org

(John Gastaldo / U-T)

Taste of the Gaslamp returns: Downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter Association is hosting its annual culinary tasting tour of more than 20 Gaslamp restaurants across 16 blocks. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. $55 tickets can be purchased online at tasteofgaslamp.com.

Sunday

Harvest for Hope dinners: The Emilio Nares Foundation, which provides underserved communities with free transportation to medical appointments, hosts its 19th annual Harvest for Hope fundraising event, where several local restaurants, breweries and wineries will be serving up food items, wines and beers, with live music and live painting. 2 p.m. Sunday. Coasterra, 880 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego. $180 and up. enfhope.org