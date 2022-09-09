8 events to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in San Diego

As every year, on the night of Sept. 15, the Mexican community will celebrate with the traditional ‘El Grito’ (shout) ceremony that remembers the heroes who fought for the country’s independence in 1810. September 16 is the 122nd anniversary of the Mexican Independence.

Among the festivities planned for the Mexican national holiday in San Diego, this year the shout out will once again be given from the balcony of the Mexican Consulate General in San Diego in Little Italy.

“We are looking forward to a family celebration that somehow reproduces what one experiences in Mexico,” said the Mexican Consul General in San Diego, Carlos González Gutiérrez. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our Mexicanness, our identity and to pass it on to our children.”

Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, a street party with Mexican music and food will be held in front of the Mexican Consulate. El Grito ceremony will be held —tentatively— between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m., said González Gutiérrez.

For this celebration, access to vehicles will be closed between Cedar and Beech streets in Little Italy. The event is being held in collaboration with Univision San Diego.

This will be the fourth occasion, after a 20-year break, that the Grito ceremony will be held from the balcony of the local consulate. In 2020, the ceremony was held discreetly, in front of a small group of people, mostly consulate employees, due to the pandemic.

In 2021, the ceremony was again held in front of the community and hundreds of people gathered in Little Italy.

This year, on the night of the 15th, dozens of Mexican consulates in the United States will hold the same ceremony.

In Mexico City, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will ring the bell and give El Grito from the National Palace to commemorate the date.

Events to commemorate Mexican Independence Day in San Diego

‘El Grito’ from the balcony of the Mexican Consulate in San Diego

September 15. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mexican Consulate General in San Diego (1549 India Street, San Diego). Music, entertainment, Mexican food stands. Headlined by the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Carlos González Gutiérrez. Free event.

Fiestas Patrias of the organization Herencia Hispana California

September 15. Starting at 6 p.m. Legendary Hall Salon (555 Broadway Unit 2010, Chula Vista.). Dance and music with La Sonora Dinamita and Banda Reyna del Río. Coronation of the Queen of Hispanidad, Princess and Miss Chiquitita. Fundraising event. General admission $60, VIP reservations $100. Limited availability. For more information, please call (619) 453-4122.

Balboa Park House of Mexico Celebration

September 16. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park (1549 El Prado, San Diego). Featuring Grupo Ellas, Mariachi Estrellas of Chula Vista and a Ballet Folklorico performance by La Fiesta Danzantes of San Diego. The Grito ceremony will be headlined by the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Carlos González Gutiérrez. Free event. For more information, click here.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Mujeres Brew House

September 16. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mujeres Brew House (1983 Julian Avenue, San Diego). Featuring a Ballet Folklorico presentation, DJ Ana Brown, DJ Betty Bangs, Cumbia Machin. Food and drinks. Family and pet friendly. For more information, click here.

‘El Grito’ in Chula Vista

September 17. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial Park in Downtown Chula Vista. Music, dance, and Mexican food. With a presentation by the Banda de Guerra. El Grito ceremony will be led by the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Carlos González Gutiérrez. Free event. For more information, click here.

Mexican Independence Day at The Old Globe

September 17. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Old Globe in Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego). Live music by the all-women mariachi group Las Colibrí; dance performance by DanzArts, followed by a dance workshop and more. Free event. For more information, click here.

Mexican Independence Celebration at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church

September 18. 3 p.m. Holy Spirit Catholic Church of San Diego (2725 55th St. San Diego).

‘El Grito’ in Escondido

September 25. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grape Day Park (321 North Broadway, Escondido). Mariachi, Aztec dance and more. The Grito ceremony will be headlined by the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Carlos González Gutiérrez at 2 p.m. Free event.

Did we miss one? Send us your event to enespanol@sduniontribune.com