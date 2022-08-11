San Diego’s top weekend events for Aug. 11-14: Oceanside Longboard Festival, Chula Vista Lemon Festival and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 14.

Thursday

“Dial M for Murder”

The Old Globe presents the world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Frederick Knott’s 1952 thriller about a British man scheming to having his wealthy wife killed for her fortune. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through Aug. 28. Sheryl & Harvey White Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

“Here There Are Blueberries”

La Jolla Playhouse presents the world premiere of Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s drama about the recent discovery of a 1945-era photo album that revealed the private lives of the officers and staff at the Nazis’ Auschwitz death camp in Poland. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through Aug. 21. Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UC San Diego, La Jolla. $25 to $62. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

“Lights, Night: NEON, Photographs that Glow”

BFREE Studio gallery presents a solo exhibit by San Diego photographer Richard Ybarra through Monday. Artist lecture, 5 p.m. Friday.. 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. bfreestudio.net

Friday

(Turnervisual/Getty Images)

Oceanside Longboard Festival

Everything surf is happening at this three-day family friendly event starting Friday. Watch as professional and amateur surfers from Hawaii, as far north as Santa Cruz to our southern border, compete for bragging rights in the Coalition of Surfing Clubs. This year’s event includes a Pro/Am Invitational to name The King and Queen of the Pier. Top pros compete for $5,000 in prize money for each division. A full range of vendors will be offering surf and other products and services in the Band Shell area near the beach, as well as live music each day. Surf competitions start at 6:30 a.m. each day; awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday. Vendor booths open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Oceanside Pier. Free. oceansidelongboardsurfingclub.org

“The Addams Family”

Ovation Theatre presents this comedy musical based on the book and TV series about a spooky American family. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Howard Brubeck Theatre, Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road, San Marcos. $25. (760) 487-8568. ovationtheatre.org

“Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”

Fenix Theatre Collective presents Matt Cox’s off-Broadway comedy inspired by author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series. It’s the story of a group of nerdy, unpopular students in the “Puff” house at Hogwarts wizardry school witnessing Potter’s rise from the sidelines. 8 p.m. Friday. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. 10th Ave. Arts Center, 930 Tenth Ave., San Diego. $35. (619) 768-3821. fenixsd.org

Opera Neo Summer Opera Festival: “Ariodante”

San Diego’s Opera Neo presents the final performances of its 2022 summer opera festival. Peter Kozma directs this Handel opera with a period ensemble led by conductor and harpsichordist Benjamin Bayl. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave, San Diego. $28-$75 ($10, students). (858) 888-2231. operaneo.com

SummerFest: The New Romantics

La Jolla Music Society presents the world premiere of Canadian pianist Marc-André Hamelin’s Piano Quintet, with Dvorak’s Piano Trio in F Minor and Schubert’s Quartettsatz. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Fine Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $48-$98. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Saturday

Lemon Festival

Chula Vista invites fans of all things lemon to its 25th annual Lemon Festival, paying tribute to the city’s agricultural history. This year’s festival includes two stages of live music, photo ops, a lemon cook-off, and a kids zone. Plenty of food options, lemon-based and otherwise, as well as arts and crafts vendors, a wine and beer garden and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Third Avenue, Chula Vista. Free. thirdavenuevillage.com/lemon-festival

Uncorked Wine Festival at the racetrack

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club presents its third summer wine festival, with tastings of more than 100 wines and Champagnes from around the world, and a lineup of local food trucks and live music. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Seaside Cabana, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. $65 (or $80 for early admission and special pours at 1 p.m. dmtc.com/calendar/detail/wine

“Seeds for the Future” dinner

Juniper & Ivy chef Anthony Wells and SDCM Restaurant Group chef Brian Redzikowski will prepare Berry Good Food’s al fresco fundraising dinner for local school garden programs. The outdoor meal will include cocktails, wines and live music. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Aschbrenner Acres Farm, 679 Camino El Dorado, Encinitas. $185 and up. berrygoodfood.org/events

Gary Dyak’s “When I Dream of Flora,” featured in the new “Pop Smoke: A Veteran Art Exhibition” at Oceanside Museum of Art. (Courtesy of Oceanside Museum of Art)

‘Pop Smoke: A Veteran Exhibition’

Oceanside Museum of Art opens an exhibit of work by military veteran artists who paint with the bright colors, basic shapes and commonplace images reminiscent of the 1950s “pop art” era. Several early pop artists served in the military during World War II and the Korean War, including Roy Lichtenstein and Jasper Johns. This exhibit, curated by Amber Zora, includes similarly styled works by Gary Dyak (pictured), Thomas Gronowski, Gian Herrera, Jason Humphrey, Sean Lenahan, Kurt Lightfoot and Bill Schinsky. . Opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 15. Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. (760) 435-3720. oma-online.org

Sunday

Philippine Cultural Arts Festival

The SAMAHAN Filipino American Performance Arts & Education Center holds its 35th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival in Balboa Park, returning after two years of absence because of COVID-19. SAMAHAN’s dancers will perform folk dances from different regions of the Philippines, accompanied by live music from the center’s Rondalla and Kulintang (gong) ensembles. Explore Filipino culture, including traditional and indigenous Filipino attire, Filipino foods, contemporary dances and vocals, dances by invited performers and martial arts exhibitions. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday . Park Boulevard and Presidents Way Lawn in Balboa Park. Free, but registration requested at bit.ly/3vyl3zd. samahanarts.org

Hillcrest CityFest

The annual music and art festival is back and will take over nine city blocks this Sunday. Expect art and food vendors, live entertainment on two stages, a kid’s zone, carnival rides and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. fabuloushillcrest.com/cityfest-street-fair-music-festival

Dog days indeed

Cardiff 101 Main Street and the city of Encinitas present the 17th annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer, a one-day celebration of canine companionship. You’ll find pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies and an agility course by Kamp Kanine, as well as dog contests, live music, food trucks, a libation lounge, and opportunity drawings. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Contest signups start at 9 a.m. Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive, Cardiff. Free. Cardiff101.com

SummerFest: “The Wagner Effect”

La Jolla Music Society presents works by composers influenced by German composer Richard Wagner, including Strauss, Berg, Liszt and Ernst Von Dohnanyi. 3 p.m. Sunday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Fine Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $48-$98. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org