San Diego’s top weekend events for July 14 - July 17: Pride, PAWmicon, Sun & Sea Festival and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, June 17.

They include San Diego Pride’s in-person return after two years of hybrid events. For details on all things Pride, check out our guide:

Thursday

Bleu Bohème Bastille Day celebration

In celebration of their 15th anniversary and the French holiday Bastille Day, Bleu Bohème will be serving a unique cocktail and complimentary appetizers. There will also be live music provided by San Diego Symphony accordionist Mark Danisovszky. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Bleu Bohème, 4090 Adams Ave., San Diego. bleuboheme.com

‘Que Viva El Barrio’ screening

“Que Viva El Barrio” will be screened at The Chrysalis: Monarch School’s Center for the Arts on July 14.

The San Diego Union-Tribune will host a screening of photojournalist Ana Ramirez’s documentary “Que Viva El Barrio,” which follows Barrio Logan’s efforts to end pollution. The screening will also include a panel discussion and Q&A with local community members. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Chrysalis: Monarch School’s Center for the Arts, 1805 Main Street, San Diego. Free. Register at eventbrite.com/e/que-viva-el-barrio-one-neighborhoods-fight-for-a-less-polluted-future-tickets-373443057237

Friday

Sun & Sea Festival

CA Imperial Beach’s Sun & Sea Festival highlighted the Kids-N-Kastles event for teams of young sandcastle builders. (Nancee E. Lewis for The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The sand’s the thing at this annual two-day festival and competition showcasing professional sandcastle builders. This year’s competition will feature top San Diego sculptors starting their builds on Friday, with viewing most of the day. Friday’s event includes a Mayor’s Breakfast at Veterans Park, and The Sandcastle Ball, a tacos-and-beer evening with live music. Saturday’s doings include the Kids-n-Kastles competition (ages 10 and younger) in the morning; entertainment on the outdoor stage; and the professional sandcastle judging in the afternoon. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Portwood Pier Plaza, Imperial Beach. Friday events include Mayor’s Breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m., Veterans Park, 1075 Eighth St., and Sandcastle Ball from 6 to 10 p.m., tickets $40, 2012 Sunset Ave., San Diego. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; events include Kids ‘n Kastles competition from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Dunes Park; entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Portwood Pier Plaza outdoor stage; sandcastle judging from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by awards ceremony. sunandseafestival.com

Vista Twilight Market

This monthly evening market held at Vista’s Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum features food, crafts, music and more. Bring the family, hang out with friends and explore booths by local vendors — the roster changes from month to month. Proceeds help support the Vista Educational Foundation. 5 to 9 p.m. every third Friday, year-round. Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum grounds, 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista (behind the Guajome Park Primary Academy) Tickets $2 admission (ages 5 and younger free); $5 beer/wine garden (ages 21-plus) vistatwilightmarket.com

‘Blue Period’

OnStage Playhouse presents the world premiere of Charles Borkhuis’ play starring Herbert Siguenza, about how a visit to Paris in 1900 by painter Pablo Picasso and his best friend Carles Casamegas would change both of their lives and give birth to the famed “blue period” of Picasso’s career. Opens Friday and runs through Aug. 7. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. $22-$25. (619) 422-7787. onstageplayhouse.org

‘Two Gentlemen Rock Verona’

Coronado Playhouse presents the San Diego premiere of James Saba’s shortened and 1950s-themed musical adaptation of this Shakespeare comedy about two friends who fall fall in love with the same woman. Opens Friday and runs through Aug. 7. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 1835 Strand Way, Coronado. Free. (619) 435-4856. coronadoplayhouse.org

Beethoven by the Bay

The San Diego Symphony officially opens its summer season Friday, Aug. 6, with the debut of its new outdoor venue, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. (Michael James Rocha / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Symphony, with Dutch conductor Edo de Waart and cellist Yao Zhao, performs Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major and his “Coriolanus” overture, as well as Dmitri Kabalevsky’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in G minor. 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego. $42 to $97 (lawn tickets are sold out). (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

‘Ode to the Blue Forest’

A collection of original cyantoype images by Oriana Poindexter made with fragments of kelp and seaweed collected from the waters off La Jolla are on display through Aug. 13. Opening reception: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. lajollalibrary.org

Saturday

San Diego Pride Parade

The family-friendly (and ally-friendly) San Diego Pride Parade begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Avenue and Normal Street at 10 a.m. on July 16. It’s San Diego’s largest single-day civic event — crowds peaked in 2015 when same-sex marriage was legalized — and one of the most-attended Prides in the country. From the colorful confetti to the deeply felt camaraderie, the vibe is celebratory to its core. 10 a.m. Saturday. Begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Ave. and Normal St., proceeds west on University Ave., turns south on 6th Ave., turns left onto Balboa Dr. and ends at Quince Dr. Free.

OMBAC Over-the-Line

The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club’s famed annual Over the Line Tournament finishes up this Saturday and Sunday at Mission Bay Park. This three-person team variant on baseball (no bases to run, just hit the ball over the line) is famed for its athleticism, adults-only team names and even more adults-only alcohol. (BYOB, but no bottles please.) 7:30 a.m. to between 6 p.m. and sunset Saturday and Sunday, Fiesta Island, Mission Bay Park. Free, but organizers suggest that it is not appropriate/safe for children due to crowds, bat- and ball-related games and language. ombac.org/over-the-line

Baja Mezcal Fest

The Baja Mezcal Fest will be held in Ensenada, Mexico, on July 16-17. (Courtesy of Martin Acevedo)

San Diego’s Be Saha Hospitality will host its inaugural tasting event featuring more than 25 mezcal spirits brands along with cocktails, custom food items and artisan wares at its new Tahona bar location in Baja. Be Saha owns the San Diego bars Worwood, Tahona, Oculto 477 and Hidden Craft. 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tahona Baja, Rosarito-Ensenada, Baja, Mexico. $125. tahonabaja.com

Collectively Creative Art Group inaugural show

This newly formed group of artists who initially met at Palomar College, will hold its first sale and educational event this weekend. Ceramics, sculpture, wall hangings, porcelain, raku, stoneware, paintings and gourd art will for sale. There will also be talks about artisanal brewing, guitar-making and environmental preservation, as well as a table where children can make their own art. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas. Free. collectivelycreativeartgroup.weebly.com

Sunday

PAWmicon returns

A costumed dog from a past PAWmicon. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)

The Helen Woodward Animal Center covers all the canine cutes at its 10th annual PAWmicon, a tribute to San Diego Comic Con (which starts Thursday). This year’s event — in-person after two virtual years — includes a PAWSplay Contest for dogs (Superheroes, Super Villains, Pop Culture Pups, Cartoon Canines and Dynamic Duos); an AR Scavenger Hunt; a BARKetplace and Artist Showcase; “Movie Set” creations for doggie photo ops; and a comic and pop culture trivia contest. Proceeds support the center’s pets and programs. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Town & Country Resort in Hotel Circle, 500 Hotel Circle North, San Diego. Tickets $15 adults, $5 children. PAWsplay Costume Contest entry $20; Trivia Contest entry $10. Special $25 VIP tickets include early entry and a commemorative T-shirt. animalcenter.org/pawmicon2022

‘Witnesses’

CCAE Theatricals presents the world premiere musical conceived by Jordan Beck, with book by Robert L. Freedman, about five Jewish teen diarists who perished in the Holocaust. Through July 30. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $35-$75. (800) 988-4253. artcenter.org

iPalpiti Festival

iPalpiti musicians performing at a 2017 concert held at the Encinitas Library: Stephanie Appelhans (violin), Peter Mezo (violin), Victor de Almeida (viola), Francisco Vila (cello), Ofer Canetti (cello).

(Robert McKenzie for The San Diego Union-Tribune

)

The city of Encinitas concludes its annual festival of classical and chamber works. Soloists Virtuosi II: Works by Philip Glass, Beethoven, Szymanowski and Bacewicz. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Soloists Virtuosi III: Works by Kreisler, Manuel de Falla, Anton Bruckner and Beethoven. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. $30. encinitasca.gov/Concerts. The festival concludes in La Jolla with a concert by the full iPalpiti Orchestra, featuring 27 musicians from 18 countries. 2 p.m. Sunday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $48. ljms.org.