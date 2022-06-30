San Diego’s top weekend events for June 30 - July 3: Fourth of July fireworks, One Paseo Cinema and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, June 30 to Sunday, July 3.

Fourth of July Weekend

The amount of things to do in San Diego County this Fourth of July Weekend is so long, we created a list just for that. Some events are returning for the first time in two years because of COVID-19 cancellations. There are fireworks shows on Sunday and Monday taking place all over the county including Chula Vista, Coronado, El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, Poway and Oceanside. Imperial Beach is hosting a drone show. Check out the full list of events and things to do this weekend here.

Thursday

‘Jekyll & Hyde’

A scene from Wildsong Productions’ “Jekyll & Hyde” musical at OB Playhouse. (Courtesy of Wildsong Productions)

Wildsong Productions, a new San Diego nonprofit community theater dedicated to creating greater access for all to the performing arts, presents the Frank Wildhorn/Leslie Bricusse horror musical “Jekyll & Hyde,” in a production that opens Thursday in Ocean Beach. Based on the thriller by Robert Louis Stevenson, the musical tells the story of a brilliant physician working on a cure for mental illness. While testing the drugs on himself, his evil alter-ego emerges and he becomes a murderer. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Through July 10. OB Playhouse, 4944 Newport Ave. San Diego. $25. wildsongproductions.showit.site

Friday

‘Meet Me at Mingei’ at the Mingei International Museum

Jess Wright is a singer-songwriter who will be performing at the new Meet Me at Mingei series at the Mingei International Museum on July 1. (Photo courtesy of Candice Wright)

Starting this weekend and continuing on the first Friday of every month through October, you can interact with artists and channel your inner creativity at “Meet Me at Mingei,” Mingei International Museum’s summer event series. Evenings spent at these monthly events will consist of museum-led craft sessions, cocktails and live music from local artists. This weekend, craft beaded accessories while listening to Americana singer-songwriter Jess Wright perform live on the museum terrace overlooking Balboa Park. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every first Friday of the month through October. Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $12 for members; $24 for non-members. Ages 18 and older. https://mingei.org/events/series/meet-me-at-mingei

Fallbrook Wine Trail

Eight wineries will showcase Fallbrook’s Wine Country to visitors via the Summertime Wine Trail. The event opens on Friday and runs through Aug. 14. Tickets include lanyard and badge, souvenir wine glass and passport listing the open hours at participating wineries, which include Beach House Winery, Fallbrook Winery and Myrtle Creek Vineyards. Choose the wineries you want to visit and pay $5 for three tastes at each location. Sign up in person from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, 111 S. Main Ave. Tickets are $20. Visit bit.ly/3n0Y4bt; email Jackie.Toppin@FallbrookChamberofCommerce.org; call (760) 728-5845.

‘Leonard Bernstein’s New York’

Trevor Rex and Johnisa Breault in New Village Arts’ “Leonard Bernstein’s New York.” (Courtesy of Amanda Tsai)

New Village Arts at the Flower Fields presents this musical revue of songs by the composer drawn from the musicals “West Side Story,” “On the Town” and “Wonderful Town.” Performances are on a covered outdoor stage so bring a jacket or blanket. 7:30 p.m. July 1 and July 6, 7, 13, 15, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28 and 29. 2 p.m. Sunday and July 10, 24 and 31. The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. $28-$40. (760) 433-3245. newvillagearts.org

‘Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man — The Exhibition’

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, Marvel Entertainment, Semmel Exhibitions and San Diego’s Comic-Con Museum will open a world premiere exhibition today at the Balboa Park museum. The exhibition will tell the story of the iconic web-slinging superhero who was introduced in 1962 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the “Amazing Fantasy #15" comic book. Interactive installations will detail the many creators who have added to the Spider-Man ethos and artifacts from the past six decades, original comic art, animations and film production elements. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Through Jan. 1, 2023. 2131 Pan American Plaza, San Diego. $30, adults. $24, seniors, students and military. $18, children ages 4 to 12. comic-con.org/museum/exhibits

DanZen Fest: Visionary Dance Theatre presents the final performance of this festival of work by regional choreographers: Teatro San Diego presents “Broadway Dance Lab.” 7:30 p.m. tonight. 10th Avenue Theatre, 930 Tenth Ave., San Diego. $14-$16. visionarydancetheatre.org/Visionary/2022-danzenfest/

Saturday

Night fishing at Lake Poway

A family fishing from one of Lake Poway’s boat rentals. (Criselda Yee for The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The lake will be open for night fishing until 11:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until Sept. 3. Catfish will be stocked. 6-11:30 p.m. Half-day boats start at 4 p.m. Boats can stay out until 11 p.m. Lake Poway, 14644 Lake Poway Road, Poway. Adult $7, seniors (55-plus) $3, military with ID $4, youth 8-15 $3, youth 7 and under free with paid permit. Find boating fees at www.poway.org/412/Boating. (858) 668-4772. Email lakerangers@poway.org.

Distilled San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Festival

The San Diego County Fair hosts this one-day event featuring a live cocktail competition, prizes for the best distilleries and a tasting event for the public. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. $35 includes fair admission and up to five 1/4-ounce spirits pours or 1-ounce cocktail pours. Garden Show Area, Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. sdfair.com/what-to-do/festivals

One Paseo Moonlight Cinema

Guests enjoy last year’s Moonlight Cinema at One Paseo. (Courtesy of Enjet Media)

One Paseo’s outdoor movie series is back for its second year of family-friendly cinematic summer Saturdays. This week’s screening is “Despicable Me 2"; July 9 is “Tangled.” Bring blankets and low chairs, pack a picnic dinner or treat the gang to take-out from nearby eateries like URBN Pizza, Cava and Tocaya Organica. 7-9 p.m. Saturdays through July 30 on the lawn next to Harland Brewing. 3725 Paseo Place, San Diego. Free. www.onepaseo.com/events/moonlightcinema

‘PROUD+' Reception

The Studio Door Gallery hosts the public reception for its ongoing fifth national exhibition of LGBTQIA+ visual art, featuring more than 60 works by artists from 13 states. Reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit continues through July 30. 3867 Fourth Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-2867. thestudiodoor.com

Sunday

Gaslamp Quarter Laser show and Clydesdales

The Gaslamp Quarter Association gets a jump on Independence Day celebrations with the return of its Third of July Laser Show. The show will light up along Fifth Avenue downtown, and spectators can add to the color by dressing in their patriotic best. A DJ will be spinning a Fourth of July-inspired set throughout the evening, but the real show-stoppers may be the gigantic Budweiser Clydesdale horses, who clop by for photo ops starting at 4 p.m. Food and drink specials from participating restaurants, and shopping deals from businesses will be on offer. 4-10 p.m. Sunday. Free. gaslamp.org

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’

Kaila Mullady, left, Jay Ellis, Andrew Bancroft and Morgan Reilly in the national touring production of “Freestyle Love Supreme,” which plays through July 10 at the Old Globe. (Joan Marcus)

The Old Globe presents the national touring production of this improv comedy, hip-hop show that created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. Performers create songs, skits and raps in the moment from audience suggestions, so no two shows are alike. 7 pm. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 5 and 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Through July 10. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $52 and up. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Oceanside Fireworks

Celebrate Oceanside’s 134th birthday with Fourth of July fun. There will be live entertainment, a family fun zone with inflatables, a picnic area and food vendors starting at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. No alcohol or dogs are allowed. Parking at the SoCal lot for $12 per car and free parking at nearby Ocean Ranch Business Park. RVs and buses not permitted. Gates open at 5 p.m. Sunday. SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon, 3300 El Corazon Drive. Free. ci.oceanside.ca.us