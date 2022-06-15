San Diego’s top weekend events for June 16-19: Juneteenth, Bob Dylan and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19.

Thursday

A server at the Acey-Doucey Club, a pop-up submarine tiki bar experience in the Gaslamp Quarter through June 26. (Acey-Doucey Club)

Acey-Doucey’ submarine’ tiki bar pops up

Continuing for the next two weekends, San Diego’s Horton Grand Hotel is hosting a “sub-mersive” 90-minute cocktail experience called the Acey-Doucey Club. A room at the hotel has been decorated as the USS Clusterwink submarine and staffed with costumed sailors and servers who will interact with guests in character. Price includes live jazz entertainment and three themed cocktails. Showtimes: 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Fridays. 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturdays. 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Sundays. Through June 26. 311 Island Ave., San Diego. Ages 21 and up only. $56 to $95. submarinetikibar.com/san-diego

Friday

SDSU Juneteenth Celebration

San Diego State University’s first official Juneteenth celebration will be held Friday. It is open to faculty, staff, students and community members and will include a range of activities that encourage intercultural dialogue about the lives, experiences and contributions of African Americans. The event will include food, vendors and performers. Attendees are encouraged to arrive on time for the opening celebration march. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on Hepner Hall Walkway, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego.

“The Buses are Coming”

The San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art is hosting an exhibition spotlighting the courageous actions and horrific experiences of the 1960s Freedom Riders in historic photographs, videos and interactive audio interviews. Exhibit opens Friday and runs through Sept. 7. The Quartyard, 1301 Market St., San Diego. (619) 253-8499. sdaamfa.org

“Ukrainian Voice. Your Choice!”

Ukrainians Eugenia and Samson Brodskiy, who have been staying in San Diego since before the war began in Ukraine, are hosting an exhibit of paintings they have collected by Ukraine artists about the horrors they’ve experienced since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The exhibit also includes videos and audio installations. Closing-day exhibit hours Friday are 2 to 8 p.m. Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. (619) 756-9984.

“A Tribute to the Big Band Era with Erica Rose”



Vista’s Broadway Theater presents a live cabaret show of swing and jazz songs by Gershwin, Arlen, Rodgers, Hart and more. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. 340 E. Broadway, Vista. $15. (760) 806-7905. broadwayvista.biz

Saturday

A screengrab from Bob Dylan’s 2021 “Shadow Kingdom” livestream (Veeps)

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s Saturday concert at the San Diego Civic Theatre will differ in a key way from the gigs he performed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, where proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination is required. There is no such requirement here. What will be the same is that the use of cellphones, smart watches, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted. Each concertgoer’s phone will be secured in an individual Yondr pouch, which will be opened at the end of the show. Phones can be accessed during the concert in designated areas outside the performance area. 8 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. Sold out, but resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

Bro-Am Beach Fest

This tribute to surfing and music created by rock band Switchfoot to benefit their community and its kids is back in two parts — the Beach Fest on Saturday and Bro-Am’s Benefit Party next Friday. More than 17,000 are expected to enjoy the free, family-friendly surf contests, live concerts, special guests, food vendors and more. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Moonlight State Beach, 400 B St., Encinitas. Parking will be tight, but bike racks are available, the Coaster station is close by and there’s free parking with a shuttle from Seacoast Community Church. broam.org

Juneteenth festivals

San Diego County has several celebrations of the day when enslaved African Americans were finally liberated — more than two years after the Civil War ended and President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation. This year’s festivals also celebrate Juneteenth’s designation as a federal holiday. Among the largest will be the Cooper Family Foundation festival, from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park in San Diego (cfjuneteenth.com) and the North San Diego County NAACP’s celebration, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pier View Way and Freeman Street in Oceanside (bit.ly/3xhcysG). La Mesa’s Juneteenth and Friends festival will be from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at MacArthur Park lamesajuneteenthandfriends.com. All will feature music and dance performances, food and drink vendors, health screenings, and other family fun.

San Diego Greek Festival

Is it the dancing? The music? Or the delectable pastries that make this annual Greek festival so much fun? You’ll just have to visit and decide on your own. Greek food, beer and wine, folk dancing, kids’ fun zone and church tours. Free parking and shuttle at the San Diego Unified School District lot, 4301 Campus Ave. (off Normal Street). 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 3655 Park Blvd., San Diego. Admission $3; free for those under 12, active military, and first responders. No pets other than service dogs. sdgreekfestival.com

Hops in the Hills

Fans of craft brews will be flocking to the Hops in the Hills Beer Festival in San Elijo Hills in San Marcos to sample beers from more than 20 local craft breweries. Proceeds go to the San Elijo Elementary and Double Peak K-8, San Elijo Middle School and San Marcos High School. Food too, and music playing all afternoon. 1-4 p.m. Saturday, San Elijo Hills Park, San Marcos, at the lower softball field. Tickets are $55 or $60 on event day atbit.ly/3GSrDVS, and include unlimited 3-ounce tastings and a souvenir cup.

Sunday

“Cinderella”

Moonlight Stage Productions presents Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s musical fairy tale about the neglected stepdaughter who finds her prince charming. 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Through June 25. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17-$59. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com

“Iron”

San Diego mother-and-daughter actors Rosina Reynolds and Kate Rose Reynolds co-star in Roustabouts Theatre’s production of this Scottish psychological drama about an estranged daughter and her mother, who’s in prison for murder. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Through June 26. The Roustabouts at Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. $30-$45. (619) 568-5800. theroustabouts.org

