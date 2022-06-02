San Diego’s top weekend events: June 2-5: ‘Onward’ with Steven Schick, House of Mexico and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Reeve Carney, of the cast of “Hadestown” performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Charles Sykes / Charles Sykes/invision/ap)

Thursday, June 2

“Hadestown”

Broadway San Diego presents the national touring production of Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning folk opera that intertwines the ancient love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and the King of Hades and his wife, Persephone. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 8 p.m. Friday. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave. , San Diego. $55.50 and up. broadwaysd.com

Mo Welch

Standup comic and cartoonist Mo Welch brings the laughs to the Gaslamp Quarter for one night only. The author of “How to Die Alone” is known for her appearances on “Conan” and “Comedy Central,” with work also featured in The New Yorker. 8 p.m. Thursday. American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10, with a two-drink minimum required; americancomedyco.com.

“Taylor Chapin: We Got Here Under False Pretenses”

UC San Diego Visual Arts Gallery hosts this MFA thesis exhibition of paintings by this UCSD visual arts grad student. Runs through June 3. Reception, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Hours, noon to 5 p.m. 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. (858) 822-7755. visarts.ucsd.edu/

Friday, June 3

DanzArts Presents “Drums & Strings”

Live music and dance from Spain, Mexico and Cuba featuring Omache, the Veracruz Trio, DanzArts Esencia Flamenca, Sabor Mexico Theatrical Company and more. 7 p.m. June 3. California Center for the Arts presents . 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $20. (800) 988-4253. artcenter.org

Agave Fest

The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa hosts its inaugural festival celebrating Mexican spirits and Baja-inspired cuisine. The patio event will feature live music and unlimited tastings of tequila and mezcals and food pairings, as well as a raffle giveaway and more. 6 p.m. Friday. 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $150. (858) 318-7602. estancialajolla.com

Jimmy O. Yang

Hong Kong-born comedian Jimmy O. Yang swings by downtown San Diego for two back-to-back shows. In addition to his standup, Yang is known for his roles in TV shows and movies, including “Silicon Valley,” “Space Force,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Love Hard.” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., Gaslamp. Tickets start at $32.50; sandiegotheatres.org

“Onward” with Steven Schick

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus music director Steven Schick conducts his final concerts before he transitions to the role of music director emeritus. The program features 2021 Nee Commission winner Anthony Vine’s premiere of his new work, “The Song of St. Bazetta,” with Madison Greenstone as featured soloist. Violinist David Bowlin will perform Bartok’s Violin Concerto No. 1, and there will be a performance of Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall, San Diego. $15-$20. (858) 534-4637. ljsc.org/events/onward

Traffic Jams: Ed Kornhauser

La Jolla Music Society presents a free, one-hour outdoor concert by this jazz pianist with bassist Rob Thorsen and drummer Tyler Kreutel. 4:30 p.m. Friday. . Wu Tsai QRT.yrd at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

“Aaron Glasson: Primordial Refuge”

ICA San Diego North opens this local artist’s site-specific commissioned installation that explores the concept of home in an alternate climate change reality. Opens Friday and runs through July 31. Opening reception: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Artist’s talk: 6:30 p.m. Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Free, but reservations are required. (760) 436-6611. icasandiego.org

“Bring Color”

San Diego Watercolor Society hosts this water media exhibition of 95 paintings juried by Susan Keith. Opening reception: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Runs through June 26. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 2825 Dewey Road, Building 202, Liberty Station San Diego. (619) 876-4550. sdws.org

Lana Hartwell, Duane Weekly and Shelley Benoit in “Red Jasper” at Lamplighters Community Theatre. (Heather Longfellow)

“Red Jasper”

Lamplighter Community Theatre presents Michael Madden’s new play about a woman with breast cancer embarking on a romance with a man who is both charming and awkwardly incapable of saying the right thing about her health battle. Opens Friday and runs through June 19. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. 5915 Severin Drive in La Mesa. Tickets are $23-$25. Call (619) 303-5092. lamplighterslamesa.com

“Songs for a New World”

Oceanside Theatre Company and Teatro San Diego co-present Jason Robert Brown’s musical about songs that reflect life, love and the choices that we make in the moment. This production is adapted from Teatro San Diego’s streamed version of the play presented during the pandemic. Opens Friday and runs through June 26. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Sunshine Brooks Theater, 217 N Coast Highway, Oceanside. $20 for previews this weekend. $45 for performance June 10-26. oceansidetheatre.org

Saturday, June 4

Street Food Festival

Now in its 40th year, the annual Street Food Fest — presented by City Heights Community Development — is back in full force to honor its four-decade anniversary. Enjoy a wide range of food vendors offering cuisine options from all over the globe, along with live art and music. Proceeds from the ticketed event will go toward programs in the City Heights neighborhood. 5-9 p.m. today. Tierra Central, 4090 University Ave., City Heights. Tickets are $10 (City Heights residents); $20 (general admission); and $40 for a birthday bundle, which includes a Street Food Fest T-shirt. Kids are free. Admission does not include food, which is available for purchase. cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest

“Proud+" exhibit

A new exhibit at The Studio Door gallery in Hillcrest celebrates all aspects of queerness. The show — titled “Proud+" — features more than 70 artworks from artists working in 13 states and was juried by Alyssa Nitchun, executive director of the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in New York City. The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art is the “only dedicated LGBTQ+ art museum in the world with a mission to exhibit and preserve LGBTQ+ art and foster the artists who create it.” Saturday through July 30. Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Artist reception: 6 to 9 p.m. July 2. The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave., San Diego. Free. thestudiodoor.com/proud-2022

Filipino Cultural Celebration

The Filipino-American Cultural Organization invites San Diegans to a six-hour cultural celebration. Now in its 21st year, the event features Filipino and international food, costumes, entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors, raffles and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Oceanside Civic Center Plaza and Library, 330 North Coast Highway, Oceanside. Free; filamcultural.org/events/21st-annual-filipino-cultural-fiesta

“Echoes of Africa”

San Diego Central Library Art Gallery opens this exhibition celebrating classical and contemporary artistic traditions by African and African American artists. The two-part exhibition features African artifacts from San Diego Mesa College’s World Cultures Art collection coupled with artworks produced by local contemporary artists in metal, wood, ceramics, beadwork and textiles. The Fine Arts gallery will highlight artworks by contemporary local artists in conversation with select African artifacts, echoing and responding to aspects of their materials, symbolism and creative process. Opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 20. Hours, 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 330 Park Blvd., San Diego. sandiego.gov/public-library/visualarts

Native Voices at the Autry’s 28th Festival of New Plays

La Jolla Playhouse presents readings of two new plays by American Indian authors: P.C. Verrone’s “Bad Medicine,” about an Indian couple who moved to a secretive small town, plays at 1 p.m. Saturday. Laura Shamas’ “Four Women in Red,” about four native women seeking answers about the 5,719 native women who have disappeared over the years, plays at 4 p.m. Saturday. Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre, UC San Diego, La Jolla. Free, but reservations are required. RSVP to https://lajollaplayhouse.org/native-voices-npf-2022

Sunday, June 5

Performers dance during the House of Mexico cottage ‘s long awaited grand opening day last fall. (Nancee E. Lewis/© 2021 Nancee Lewis / Nancee Le)

House of Mexico

Celebrate the opening of the House of Mexico on Sunday with food, entertainment and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday Balboa Park. Free admission. For more information, contact info@houseofmexico.net.

San Diego Japanese Cultural Bazaar

Enjoy lots of food along with taiko, demonstrations, music, dancing, and games at the Japanese Cultural Bazaar. There will also be a silent auction and various community booths from the Japanese-American community. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Buddhist Temple San Diego, 2929 Market St., Grant Hill. Free; buddhisttemplesandiego.org