San Diego’s top weekend events: May 26-29: Strawberry Festival, San Diego Symphony and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29. For Memorial Day events, check out this list.

Thursday, May 26

Lara Beitz

Standup comedian Lara Beitz — who has been featured on the likes of Comedy Central, Showtime, CBS and Fox — brings the laughs to downtown San Diego for a five-show run. 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 6th Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Guests must be Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10; with a two drink minimum required; americancomedyco.com

Friday, May 27

Valley Center Stampede Rodeo & Memorial Festival

This popular annual event will be held Friday and Saturday at 29902 Valley Center Road. The festival will open at 4 p.m. Friday, with the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the festival will open at 11 a.m., with the rodeo starting at 2 p.m. Highlights include vendor booths with food, drinks, crafts and merchandise along with entertainment ranging from carnival games and pony rides to a petting zoo. A “Memorial Wall” honoring fallen service members will be at the nearby Star Valley Park, 14970 Vesper Road. The rodeo will honor military service members and first responders who died in the line of duty. Live band and dancing will be held each night after the rodeo. General admission to the rodeo is $20, $15 for active-duty military and dependents with ID and children 6-12. Free for children 5 and younger. Parking is $10 cash. Admission to the Memorial Festival is free. vcstampede.com

Ali Siddiq (Courtesy photo)

Ali Siddiq

Comedian, writer and public speaker Ali Siddiq swings by La Jolla this weekend for a five-show stint. Siddiq, who got his start in standup while serving time behind bars, has a résumé that includes his one-hour Comedy Central special called “Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars.” In 2013, Comedy Central deemed him the No. 1 Comic to Watch. 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with additional 9:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday. The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25; with a two drink minimum required; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Adam Daniel, Christine Hewitt, Alex Guzman, foreground, Lynnia Shanley and Jill Drexler in “I Hate Hamlet” at Scripps Ranch Theatre. (Ken Jacques)

‘I Hate Hamlet’

Scripps Ranch Theatre presents Paul Rudnick’s comedy about an out-of-work TV actor who gets the chance to play his dream role of Hamlet onstage. But when a new TV series comes along, it takes the ghost of John Barrymore to lure him back. Opens Friday and runs through June 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Legler-Benbough Theatre, Alliant International University, 9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego. $12-$39. (858) 395-0573. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein (Marco Borggreve)

San Diego Symphony with cellist Alisa Weilerstein

San Diego Symphony, under the baton of conductor Rafael Payare and guest cellist Alisa Weilerstein, will perform Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, Choral. 7 p.m. tonight. 5 p.m. Saturday. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego. $25 to $99. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

“Paradise: TBD”

Project [BLANK] presents the world premiere of Clinton McCallum’s chamber opera for five singers and electronics that explores the aftermath of natural disasters and how they shape our collective subconscious. 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. $15-$25. projectblanksd.org

“Turning off the Morning News”

OnStage Playhouse presents Christopher Durang’s absurdist dark comedy about two sets of suburban next-door neighbors whose lives become crazily intertwined. Opens Friday and runs through June 19. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. $22-$25. (619) 422-7787. onstageplayhouse.org

“Red Jasper”

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents the world premiere of San Diego playwright Michael Madden’s new comedy-drama about a woman with cancer navigating love, life and illness late in life. Opens Friday and runs through June 19. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. $20-$25. (619) 303-5092. lamplighterslamesa.com

Saturday, May 28

National Burger Day cook-off

In honor of National Burger Day on Saturday, Ranch 45 in Solana Beach will host the finale of its annual hamburger cook-off competition. The contest, which began May 18, featured chef competing in several rounds for the best burger. Tonight, the winners of past rounds will be for sale. The overall winning burger will be crowned on Saturday. 512 Via De La Valle Ste 102, Solana Beach. instagram.com/ranch.45

San Diego Seals

Lacrosse lovers: it’s playoff time! The San Diego Seals take on the Colorado Mammoth in the West Conference Finals, and Game 3 is taking place in our home arena. 7 p.m. Saturday. Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway District. Tickets start at $16.50; pechangaarenasd.com

San Diego River Cleanup

Recycle For Veterans and The San Diego River Foundation join forces for a river clean up event. Come out to the San Diego River to lend a hand and support local veterans. Bags, gloves, buckets and hand sanitizer will be provided. Closed toe shoes are required; check the “Gear List” on the event page for more details on what to wear, pack and bring. 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday. Free, online registratio required; eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-river-cleanup-tickets-244060701127

Sunday, May 29

Strawberry Festival

The annual Strawberry Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in historic downtown Vista. Highlights include hundreds of vendors, food, beer garden, 5K run and kids runs, crafts and entertainment on several stages along with contests and kids play zone. Contests include pie eating, strawberry costume, strawberry shortcake, strawberry poster, strawberry film fest and stein holding. The Strawberry Run 5K takes off at 7:30 a.m., 1/4-mile Kids Run at 8:30 a.m. and 1-mile Kids Run at 8:40 a.m. vistastrawberryfest.com

Kabir Singh

Newly opened Mic Drop Comedy hosts Kabir Singh, a comedian known for his success on “America’s Got Talent.” His other accolades include winning the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, Big Sky Comedy Festival, as well as placing as a finalist in the “Stand Up for Diversity” showcase on NBC. 7 p.m. Sunday. Mic Drop Comedy, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Kearny Mesa. Tickets are $20; micdropcomedy.com

Linda McIntosh contributed to this report.