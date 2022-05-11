San Diego’s top weekend events: May 12-15: ‘In the Heights,’ San Diego Opera, SoCal Taco Fest and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15.

Thursday, May 12

Field workers harvested ranunculas from the Flower Fields east of Interstate 5 in Carlsbad on Friday February 28, 2020. (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Flower Fields

Exciting news: The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, which were originally closing last Sunday, has extended its season one more weekend. Don’t miss your second last chance to explore the remaining 14 acres of colorful flowers still in bloom. For its final days, all tickets will be half-off. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. (Note: Closing 4 p.m. Saturday) The Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. Admission is $11 (adults), $10 (senior and military) and $5 (children age 3 to 10). Tickets must be purchased online in advance; theflowerfields.com

READ MORE: Carlsbad Flower Fields extends visitor season by one week

Dennis Quaid and The Sharks

Did you know actor Dennis Quaid — known for roles in films like “The Parent Trap” and “The Day After Tomorrow” — is also a musician? He’ll bring his band, vocals and rhythm guitar playing skills to San Diego for a 21-and-up seated show. 8 p.m. Thursday. Belly Up, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Tickets are $35; bellyup.com

The hair salon girls, led by Arianna Vila, left, in San Diego Musical Theatre’s “In the Heights.” (San Diego Musical Theatre)

“In the Heights”

San Diego Musical Theatre presents Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical about a community of friends and family in New York’s heavily Latino Washington Heights neighborhood. 7 p.m. Thursday. 8 p.m. Friday. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Through June 5. SDMT Stage, 4650 Mercury St., San Diego. $40-$75. (858) 560-5740. sdmt.org

READ MORE: Veteran ‘In the Heights’ collaborators ready to give Lin-Manuel Miranda musical a fresh spin

Friday, May 13

“A Movie Night in Honor of Victor Laruccia”

In honor of the late Victor Laruccia — the former executive director of the San Diego Italian Film Festival, who died in March — SDIFF and MOPA will host a special screening of one of his favorite movies, “Mine vaganti (Loose Cannons).” The event also serves as a fundraiser for the film festival; two of Laruccia’s friends have pledged a dollar-for-dollar match in his memory (up to $10,000). 6 p.m. Friday. Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free; donations strongly encouraged. sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

FoodieLand Night Market

The three-day FoodieLand Night Market offers a wide array of multi-cultural food, activities and entertainment. The all-ages event highlights more than 150 vendors. 3 to 10 p.m. today; 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Tickets are $5 (excluding fees) and must be purchased online before arriving; delmarfairgrounds.com

A scene from San Diego Junior Theatre’s “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” which plays through Sunday in Balboa Park (Ken Jacques)

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

San Diego Junior Theatre presents the final weekend of this family-friendly musical based on the novel by Rick Riordan about the the son of Poseidon on an epic quest. The musical was directed by Jason Blitman, who was an original member of the “Lightning Thief” off Broadway producing team. 7 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park. $16-$18. (619) 239-8355. juniortheatre.com

San Diego Opera presents “Aging Magician” May 13 and 14, 2022, at the Balboa Theatre. (Jill Steinberg)

“Aging Magician”

San Diego Opera presents the West Coast premiere of Paola Prestini and Rinde Eckert’s 2016 chamber opera with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus and Attacca Quartet about an aging clock repairman beginning his journey to the afterlife, featuring song, choral and chant music, spoken text, puppetry and performance art. 7:30 p.m. Friday.. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. $35 and up. (619) 533-7000. sdopera.org

READ MORE: San Diego Opera prepares, again, for West Coast premiere of pandemic-delayed ‘Aging Magician’

“A Tale of Two Cultures”

MiraCosta College’s Kruglak Gallery presents works from the Miller Collection that show the similarities and stories behind similar artisinal items created by African artists nearly 100 years ago and Pennsylvania Dutch craftspeople within the past 50 years. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. (Also 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Closing reception, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.) Building 3400, MiraCosta College, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. Free. kruglakgallery.weebly.com

Chris Spencer

Comedian and actor Chris Spencer brings his standup set to San Diego for a five-show run. Spencer is known for roles in films like “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood” and “Postal,” along with writing credits on various BET award shows, “Wild ‘N Out” and “Jamie Foxx: I Might Need Security.” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday. Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Tickets are $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

“Apotheosis of the Dance”

Bach Collegium San Diego presents Mozart’s Symphony in A minor “Odense” and Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, as well as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major in two locations. 7 p.m. Friday. All Souls Episcopal Church, 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego. 7 p.m. Saturday at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. $15-$55. (619) 341-1726. bachcollegiumsd.org

Saturday, May 14

SoCal Taco Fest

Nearly 30 local eateries will serve up delicious tacos at this 21-and-up event, which also features lots of live music, spread out across three stages. The lineup features the likes of Sir Mix-A-Lot, Young MC, Los Sleepwalkers and many more. There will also be Lucha Libre wrestling matches, plus Chihuahua races and a beauty pageant. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero. Tickets are $60; socaltacofest.com

D6 Neighborhood Fair

For its 2022 in-person return, the D6 Night Market is rebranding to a daytime event. The family-friendly D6 Neighborhood Fair features performances from local entertainers, as well as food vendors, arts and crafts, games, pet adoption and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Mira Mesa Community Park, 8575 New Salem St., Mira Mesa. Free; d6nightmarket.com

Bob Marley Memorial Celebration

Honor the music legend Bob Marley with this community event, featuring reggae roots performances by Johnny Osbourne and Rob Symeonn. In addition to the concert, indulge in vegan Carribean soul food served up by WorldBeat Cafe. 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd., Balboa Park. Tickets are $20, 619-230-1190; worldbeatcenter.org

Camarada: David Buckley, Dana Barnett, Andres Martin, Beth Ross Buckley (Photo by Monique Feil Photography)

Camarada: “Hope”

In the second of its “Music of the Americas” series, the versatile chamber-music ensemble Camarada honors music from our region of the world. Curated by Andrés Martin, the program will include tango, contemporary classical and jazz works by Martin, Raúl Jaurena, David Baker, Aaron Copland, Keith Jarrett, Ignacio Cervantes and Scott Joplin. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. UC San Diego @ Park & Market, 1100 Park Blvd., East Village. $40-$70. (619) 231-3702. camarada.org

New World Chamber Ensemble: “Final Fantasy”

La Jolla Music Society presents this chamber ensemble led by conductor Eric Roth performing classic pieces, battle medleys, character themes and works by composer Nobuo Uematsu from the “Final Fantasy” video game series. 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Fine Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $55. ljms.org/events/a-new-world.

Sunday, May 15

Navy Bridge Run

Want the chance to run across the Coronado Bridge? The Navy’s Bay Bridge Run offers a scenic, four-mile route that starts in downtown San Diego and concludes at Tidelands Park in Coronado. All participants will be awarded a medal and t-shirt at the finish line, where there will be a post run/walk party with refreshments, live music and an awards ceremony. 8 a.m. Sunday. Starting line is located at One Park Blvd. at Harbor Drive, Embarcadero. Registration is $53, with discounts available for military active duty, seniors and children. navybaybridgerun.com

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI - 1969: The rock group MC5 (L-R Dennis “Machine Gun” Thompson, Wayne Kramer, Fred “Sonic” Smith and Rob Tyner) perform live in 1969 in Mount Clemens, Michigan. (Photo by Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images) (Leni Sinclair / Getty Images )

MC5: The Heavy Lifting Tour

Hard rock band MC5, who formed back in 1963, brings “The Heavy Lifting Tour” to town. The 21-and-up show will be opened by The Zeros. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. sodabarmusic.com

READ MORE: MC5, a six-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee, revs up for first album in 51 years and new tour

“Romantic Works by Three German Composers”

Le Salon de Musiques presents a concert devoted to Ukraine featuring Robert Schumann’s String Quartet No. 3 in A Major, Max Brunch’s Piano Quintet in G minor and the U,S. premiere of Camillo Schumann’s Sonata for Cello & Piano No. 1 in G minor. 4 p.m. Sunday. La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla. $45-$90. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Pam Kragen contributed to this report.