Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Things To Do

Fallbrook Avocado Festival back again

Fallbrook Avocado Festival
The annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival is back.
(Charlie Neuman / San Diego Union-Tribune/Zuma Pre)

The annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival is back Sunday in the Village Square Main

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

The annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Village Square Main at Alvarado Street in downtown Fallbrook.

Highlights include craft and food booths, a guacamole contest, an artisan walk and a beer and wine garden, along with an entertainment stage and live bands.

For kids there will be entertainment, Little Miss and Mr. Avocado Contest, Best Dressed Avocado Contest, Avo 500 Race and a fun zone.

Admission is free, and there will be free shuttles available. No pets are allowed.

The event is presented by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Visit fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Things To DoEventsEat | Drink
Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

More on the Subject

Advertisement