Monster Jam returns to San Diego after two-year hiatus

Grave Digger. El Torro Loco. Megalodon.

Chances are, if you know those words, you’re a fan of Monster Jam — the motorsports mega event that showcases high-flying tricks, mesmerizing jumps and speed races. The event returns after a two-year hiatus, and features 12 drivers battling it out for monster truck supremacy.

Here’s what you can expect at the all-star San Diego Stadium Championship:

What trucks will be there?

Among the trucks at the event will be the legendary black and green Grave Digger, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary and will be helmed by champion driver, Adam Anderson; Monster Mutt (a truck that looks like an angry dog) will be driven by freestyle champion Charlie Pauken; and Megalodon — the truck that looks like a shark and set the record for most monster trucks jumped by a monster truck — will be driven by Cory Rummell.

What are the competitions?

Expect a traditional racing competition; a skills challenge were drivers will try to perform a stunt that brings at least two wheels into the air; a donut competition where drivers rotate the trucks as many times and as quickly as possible; and a freestyle competition where drivers can showcase their best tricks and stunts.

Cool things to watch for:

Keep your eye on the camouflaged Soldier Fortune, a truck that features female driver and military veteran, Kayla Blood. There will also be a bit of family rivalry with freestyle champion Jim Koehler driving Avenger, competing against his son, Chris Koehler, in the AXE truck.

Is there a pit party?

Yes! Pit parties happen before each monster truck show, and you can get up-close photos of the trucks and autographs from the drivers. These are separate, ticketed events that begin a few hours before the main competitions.

*Trucks and drivers subject to change

Monster Jam

When: 7 p.m. Saturday (pit party from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.); and 3 p.m. Sunday (pit party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Where: Petco Park, downtown

Tickets: Monster Jam tickets start at $30; pit party tickets are $20

Online: monsterjam.com

Health protocols: Petco Park is an open-air venue, but face masks are encouraged. Check site for health updates or cancelation information