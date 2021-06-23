San Diego’s top weekend events: June 24-27

From beachfront concerts to live theater, here are San Diego’s top weekend events for June 24 to 27.

Thursday, June 24

“Once on This Island”

Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista presents a lavish production of “Once on This Island,” the Caribbean-inspired retelling of “The Little Mermaid.” The show is about Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl searching for her place in the world, guided by island gods. Ti Moune goes on a fantastical journey to reunite with the man who captured her heart. The show continues this week at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, closing on July 3. Tickets range from $17 to $59; find tickets and details at moonlightstage.com/shows-tickets/once-on-this-island. (Read the review by Pam Kragen.)

“Minsa’y Isang Gamu Gamo (Once a Moth)”

A fully restored and remastered version of the 1976 classic Filipino film “Minsa’y Isang Gamu Gamo (Once a Moth)” will be screened virtually to commemorate Philippines Independence Day, which happened earlier this month. Directed by Lupita A. Concio, the film stars Filipina acting legends Nora Aunor, Gloria Sevilla and Perla Bautista. A screening link is available to purchase for a suggested $10 donation and will be available to watch Thursday and Friday. Find details here.

“History of Joy: Generations and Sacred Rituals”

Vanguard Culture presents the next selection in its four-part movie series inspired by “real-life stories of struggle, beauty, and triumph.” Each segment features creative interpretations of the theme by local arts organizations, with this month spotlighting San Diego Shakespeare Society, Konstellation Press, Malashock Dance, Project BLANK and PGK Dance Project. This online screening begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15; find details here. (And read an article about it by Karla Peterson.)

In a film featured in Vanguard Culture’s “The History of Joy: Generations & Sacred Rituals”, Samantha Garcia (left) and Vanessa Lopez co-star as a mother-daughter pair battling over a driving test. The multimedia program streams on June 24. (Courtesy photo by Susanna Peredo Swap)

Friday, June 25

The Old Globe Cabaret Series: Carmen Cusack

The Old Globe continues its outdoor cabaret series with Carmen Cusack, star of the Steve Martin/Edie Brickell musical “Bright Star,” which premiered at the Globe. ” Cusack is also on the Facebook series “Sorry For Your Loss.” She will perform a collection of cabaret songs at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre Stage. Tickets range from $29 to $65; find details and purchase at theoldglobe.org. (Read more in this Q&A by Pam Kragen.)

Tony nominee Carmen Cusack will perform cabaret shows at The Old Globe June 25 through 27. (Sophia Tatum)

Boba Battles III

Boba Battles happen the last Friday of the month at Mira Mesa Community Park. Local DJs and rappers battle each other for the top prize: free boba. The free event is from 7 to 9 p.m. with the first battle starting at 7:45 p.m. Find details at instagram.com/bobabattles.

Blink180TRUE

Nothing says summer in San Diego like live music by the ocean — and if it’s the music of blink-182, even better. Ocean Beach’s three-story restaurant, bar and music venue The Holding Company presents Blink180TRUE, a Blink tribute band that performs all the hits from the San Diego pop punk trio. Ska/punk tribute band Punkture is also on the bill. Doors open at 7 p.m., show runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is free before 9 p.m. Tickets and more information here: us.patronbase.com/_TheHoldingCompany/Productions/42/Performances

Saturday, June 26

“Convene”

The San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition presents an arts showcase that celebrates both Juneteenth and the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots from a Black, LGBTQIA+ perspective. The 21-and-up evening at downtown’s Broker’s Building Art Gallery Board begins at 6 p.m. with a vigil, followed by a workshop and concludes from 8 to 9 p.m. with an open mic. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, find details and RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-arts-showcase-open-mic-tickets-157838614545

Ozomatli

Beach House at Belmont Park opens its summer concert series with San Diego favorite Ozomatli. The Grammy-winning band fuses Latin music with hip-hop, rock, R&B, dancehall and more. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $48; https://tickets.beachhousesd.com/e/ozomatli/tickets

24th Annual Barrio Logan Grand Prix

Stop by Barrio Logan to watch, or participate in, a .8-mile race that is one of the largest cycling events in Southern California. All skill levels are welcome to compete for trophies and cash prizes; register at bikereg.com/barrio-logan-grand-prix-2021 by midnight on June 24. More than a dozen races will take place throughout the day, separated into categories based on age, gender and cycling experience. There will also be a free Kids Zone and children’s community event. An after-party will be held at Thorn Brewing Company for all 21-and-up racers; each registrant receives a free beer taster. Begins at 7 a.m. at Newton Avenue and Beardsley Street, across from Perkins Elementary School. Free for spectators, registration prices varies; sdbc.org/barrio-logan

Night Swim at Sycuan Casino

Enjoy a night swim at Resort Pools at Sycuan Casino from 6-10 p.m. Resort attire recommended. See website for pool rules and restricted items. Tickets start at $40; sycuancasino.yapsody.com/event/index/650621/night-swim

Bad Vibes Good Friends festival

Bad Vibes Good Friends presents an all-day music and art festival in Barrio Logan. From noon to midnight, experience live performances and artwork by musicians and artists from all over San Diego. The event aims to celebrate the diversity of music and art in the region, featuring a range of genres and mediums. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase all day. Sideyard BBQ; $40; eventbrite.com/e/bad-vibes-good-friends-tickets-153252066055

San Diego Growlers American Ultimate Disc League Game of the Week

Frisbee fans will want to head to Torrey Pines High School to support the San Diego Growlers — San Diego’s pro frisbee team — in their quest to break an attendance record at the American Ultimate Disc League Game of the Week. This family-friendly match against the Dallas Roughnecks will feature music, merch giveaways, a half-time show and the fan favorite mini-disc hole-in-one contest for cash prizes. 7 p.m., tickets start at $10; more info here: theaudl.com/growlers

Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27

San Diego Caffeine Crawl

Celebrate the abundance and diversity of coffee, tea and chocolate throughout the region with the eighth annual San Diego Caffeine Crawl. More than 20 roasters, coffee shops and cafes are participating in this year’s two-day event. There will be eight self-driving routes offered featuring different shop locations. (At time of writing, five routes have sold out; three routes still have tickets.) Each route has four to five stops, where ticketholders will receive a demo/presentation and a sample of coffee, tea or chocolate. Times vary; $35.50-$38.50; caffeinecrawl.com/san-diego-2021

Sunday, June 27

Celebrate the OB Vibe

Though the Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off has ben canceled for 2021, this small-scale event celebrates the neighborhood merchants and artists. The day promises specials at area businesses, a 5K (at your own pace), arts and crafts, dance lessons, vendors and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., near the Ocean Beach Pier and Veterans Plaza. Find details: oceanbeachsandiego.com/celebrate-ob-vibe

ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series

Every other Sunday through Sept. 19, ArtWalk’s Little Italy Summer Series will offer support to local artists at this weekly event where 30 select artists are invited to exhibit their work. Visitors are given the chance to purchase unique, one-of-a-kind art from local, national and international artists in a variety of mediums. The event will be held at the Piazza della Famiglia and the adjacent block of W. Date Street. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info here: artwalksandiego.org/san-diegos-original-fine-art-festivals/artwalk-summer-series-little-italy/

Summer Vibes party

Pool party season has finally arrived and this Sunday, Andaz San Diego is celebrating with the Summer Vibes pool launch party. Enjoy DJs, drinks and the beautiful San Diego backdrop, plus a photo booth, tarot card readings and more. Tickets are $10 to $75 and the party runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. More info here: eventbrite.com/e/summer-vibes-pool-party-at-the-andaz-rooftop-launch-party-tickets-159566861779