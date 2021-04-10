Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Ready for mini golf and cocktails? New golf course and upscale bar coming to Liberty Station

The Loma Club at Liberty Station in San Diego.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Tappers Mini Golf & Cocktails, a new 18-hole miniature golf course and upscale cocktail bar, is being developed at The Loma Club at Liberty Station in Point Loma.

The Loma Club, the historic golf club for Liberty Station’s nine-hole golf course, is now undergoing renovation, and the mini golf course and bar will soon be built for a combined opening in late summer.

It’s a project of You & Yours Distilling co-founders Laura Johnson and Luke Mahoney and their business partners John Levan and Oliver Mahoney, who took over the lease on the Loma Club building in January 2020. Oliver Mahoney has designed several miniature golf courses in the United Kingdom.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

