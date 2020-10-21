Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Moonlight’s popular Fright Fest concludes this weekend

seating at Moonlight Stage Productions' Fright Fest outdoor movie series
For social-distancing reasons, only limited seats are available for sale at Moonlight Stage Productions’ Fright Fest outdoor movie series in Vista this month.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Oct. 21, 2020
1 PM
Moonlight Stage Productions in Vista was forced to cancel its 2020 season of outdoor musicals, but it has sold out virtually every seat for its Fright Fest series of Halloween-themed movies at the Moonlight Amphitheatre this month. The series concludes this weekend with Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Friday and “Ghostbusters” on Saturday.

Colleen Kollar Smith, Moonlight’s managing director, said just 100 of the 1,500 amphitheater seats were offered for sale for the films, which range from family-friendly titles to grown-up fare. It’s been such a success, Kollar Smith said Moonlight is now hoping to host a series of holiday-themed films in December.

Moonlight used federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase thermal scanners, hand sanitizer stations, seat covers for socially distanced seating and signs to make the amphitheater safe. Kollar and her husband, actor/playwright Lance Arthur Smith, have two daughters, Scottie and Pepper, and she wanted the environment to be a safe space for her own children as well as other Vista families.

“Lance and I have been extremely cautious and restrictive, as we have family with health concerns nearby,” she said. “When Lance and Scottie came and felt comfortable with their first night out of the house since lockdown, it affirmed the work that so many put in to make the theater safe.”

Moonlight has one more treat in store for Halloween, “Ka’davaret: The Broadway Villains Ball.” The streamed concert, featuring several Southern California performers, will feature songs by villains in Broadway musicals, including “Sweeney Todd,” “Damn Yankees,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Wicked,” “The Lion King” and more. The show will stream at 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets are $10.31. Visit moonlightstage.com.

Pam Kragen writes about theater for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

