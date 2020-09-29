Here’s your Padres playoff fan guide

2020 has been a wild year, so the San Diego Padres making it to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years kind of makes sense.

Though we can’t sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the stadium this year due to COVID-19, there are still plenty of fun ways to show the hometown team how proud we are to live in Slam Diego. Go Pads!

(Padres playoff games are broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, or on the radio on ESPN Radio, KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860. See mlb.com for more details.)



Take in the games from downtown

The playoff energy will still be alive and well downtown with multiple bars and restaurants broadcasting the game. Just be sure to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when out and about.

1. Punch Bowl Social: Punch Bowl Social, East Village’s hip, game-themed bar and restaurant recently reopened. Catch the playoff games on one of their multiple TVs while dining on tacos, burgers and sandwiches. Celebrate a win or drown your sorrows after a loss with their famous punch bowls or other craft cocktails. Punch Bowl is welcoming groups of eight or less and has implemented stringent safety protocols to keep diners safe. Other activities, like bowling, are also offered. 1485 E St., East Village; punchbowlsocial.com/location/san-diego

Punch Bowl Social in East Village.

2. Lexus Lot Drive-In Watch Event at Petco Park: The 2020 way to watch the playoffs? From the comfort and safety of your car, just outside the stadium.

The Padres have transformed the Lexus Lot into a drive-in style theater, with games being projected onto three large LED screens. According to a press release, the drive-in watch party “will offer a unique way to be close to the action and experience Padres postseason baseball in 2020 while providing a safe atmosphere for all guests.”

Fans are asked to remain in their cars, unless using the restroom or visiting an onsite retail space. Masks will be required when not in vehicle.

The lot can hold up to 250 vehicles, with spaces starting at $175 per vehicle (includes a Padres swag bag). Petco Park concessions partners like Buona Forchetta, Seaside Market and Din Tai Fung are offering dining packs, depending on the game. Other food and merchandise is also available for purchase through contactless mobile order on the MLB Ballpark app; mlb.com/padres/tickets/drive-in

Pick up some Padres-themed beer

One perk to watching the game at home is not having to buy overpriced pints of beer ... that you’d likely spill on your walk back to your seat. So take the “home advantage” and pick up some Padres-themed booze to enjoy from your couch.

1. Postseason Pinstripe Lager: Released today, the Postseason Pinstripe Lager from Ballast Point Brewing was specially brewed in honor of San Diego Padres making it to the playoffs. This 7% ABV pale lager — described in a press release as “exactly what you’d hope for from a ballpark beer, but just a little bit stronger” — features Cascade hops, giving it fruity, citrusy and floral notes. The limited release is packaged in a four-pack of 16 ounce cans and is only available to purchase at Ballast Point’s three tasting rooms. 9045 Carroll Way (Miramar), 2215 India St. (Little Italy) and 5401 Linda Vista Rd #406 (Home Brew Mart); ballastpoint.com

Postseason Pinstripe Lager from Ballast Point Brewing (Courtesy Ballast Point)

2. Swingin’ Friar Ale: Also from Ballast Point, the Swingin’ Friar Ale — named after the team’s mascot, of course — is the official craft beer of the San Diego Padres. This hoppy pale ale has notes of citrus, a crisp finish and a 5.5% ABV. The beer, which was released last year, is available in both cans and bottles at all three tasting rooms, as well as at various retail locations throughout San Diego County. ballastpoint.com/beer/swingin-friar-ale

Swingin’ Friar Ale from Ballast Point Brewing (Courtesy Ballast Point)

3. San Diego Pale Ale .394: This six-year-old beer pays tribute to beloved Padres player Tony Gwynn (named after his 1994 batting average). This golden pale ale has a 6% ABV and is “light with a kick.” Considering Gwynn previously helped get the San Diego Padres to the World Series in both 1984 and 1998, his beer could bring the team some good luck this season. Use AleSmith’s Beer Finder function at alesmith.com/find-our-beer to locate a six-pack near you. alesmith.com/san-diego-pale-ale-394

AleSmith’s San Diego Pale Ale .394 (Courtesy photo)

Get decked out in Padres gear

Use the game as an excuse to dress up … or down. Whether you plan to spend the game at a bar, the drive-in, or from your couch, the MLB shop has you covered. Snatch a classic jersey and baseball cap for your outdoor viewing event, or opt for a hoodie and slippers to stay comfy at home or in your car.

If you’re eyeing those Padres-themed beers mentioned earlier, grab a four-pack can cooler set (aka koozies) to keep your Pinstripe Lager, Swingin’ Friars Ale or Pale Ale .394 chilled as the game gets heated. And in 2020 style, show your team spirit with a themed face mask or gaiter . (Already have a lot of gear? The shop now has two dozen postseason items to add to your collection.) mlbshop.com/san-diego-padres

Order takeout from your Petco Park favorites

Just because you can’t be at the stadium doesn’t mean you have to miss out on Petco Park culinary classics. Indulge in some takeout from your favorite restaurants and breweries usually situated in the East Village venue — simply grab the grub from one of their other locations instead. The sight, smell and taste of your go-to ballpark treats may help get you in the playing spirit.

Not only will the food transport your mind back to seasons past, but you’ll also be helping small businesses out during the pandemic. Head to Ocean Beach or downtown to pick up a Hodad’s bacon cheeseburger, and swing by Buona Forchetta’s South Park or Little Italy locations for a slice of Margherita pizza. Get more ideas of what to order at mlb.com/padres/ballpark/food.