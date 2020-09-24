Seven ways to celebrate Oktoberfest 2020 in San Diego

Prost, it’s Oktoberfest time! Sure, it’ll looks a little different this year ... but you can still celebrate the holiday at home or with a socially-distanced outing. From themed beers to safety-first happenings, here are five ways to keep the spirit alive for Oktoberfest 2020 in San Diego. (Note: If you’re planning to go out, be sure to wear a mask, social distance, and bring hand sanitizer.)



1. Indulge in four Festbiers at home

Released today, Saint Archer’s Festbier is sure to put you in the festive spirit. This 5.4% ABV lager is malt forward, with clean fermentation characteristics and hand-selected hops. The limited-edition beer is available in a four-pack of 16 ounce cans for $11, available for local delivery or pick-up at Saint Archer’s two tasting rooms. 9550 Distribution Ave. (Miramar) and 978 N Coast Hwy 101 #2051 (Leucadia); saintarcherbrewery.com



2. Pick up a six-pack of AleSchmidt

Now through October, try AleSmith’s seasonal release: The AleSchmidt Oktoberfest. The German-style Märzen Lager with 5.5% ABV, characterized by a clean, elegant and toasty malt flavor. Snag a six-pack of 12 ounce cans for $11 to $13 (depending on the retailer) for a stay-at-home holiday. The lager is also on draft at AleSmith’s Miramar location — just be sure to read the tasting room’s COVID-19 guidelines at alesmith.com/welcome-back-tasting-room before arriving.

AleSchmidt Oktoberfest, a German-style Marzenlager from AleSmith (Courtesy photo)

3. Pair the AleSchmidt experience with a food truck

Planning on drinking AleSchmidt at AleSmith’s tasting room? Consider visiting during its four-day Oktoberfest. Today through Sunday, visit the Miramar brewery’s outdoor biergarten to pair your pint of AleSchmidt with a meal from the German food truck Currywurst Frankfurt. Commemorative steins are available to purchase for $10. For an extra $5, receive your stein filled with your choice of beer: AleSchmidt, Spezial Pils or Running From Shadows Schwarzbier. (And if you visit, don’t forget those COVID-19 guidelines listed online.) 9990 AleSmith Court; alesmith.com

AleSmith will offer its Oktoberfest beers in commemorative stein glasses from Sept. 24-27 (Courtesy photo)

4. Enjoy PB AleHouse’s brew and German bites

If you’re headed to the beach for the holiday, stop by PB Alehouse for its three-day Oktoberfest event. The bar, which started serving its AleHouse Doppelbock on draft today, will up the ante at its Oktoberfest event scheduled for Oct. 2-4 from 2 to 10 p.m. Enjoy the AleHouse Doppelbock in a commemorative glass for $25, or grab a pint for $6. Chicken schnitzel, bratwurst or stuffed cabbage (filled with Impossible meat) will also be offered. Alehouse’s biergarten and outdoor patio space are both open; along with some limited indoor seating. To-go options are also available for those who want to celebrate from their couch. 721 Grand Ave.; pbalehouse.com

The outdoor beer garden at PB Alehouse, located at 721 Grand Ave. in Pacific Beach (Courtesy photo)

5. Take home treats from Bottlecraft

Now through Oct. 4, head to Bottlecraft at Liberty Public Market for some to-go Oktoberfest beers and take-home pretzel kits. Growler fills are $25-$32, with the DIY pretzel pack — including hot mustard, beer cheese, and a giant German pretzel to bake at home — priced at $8. For every purchase of six cans or bottles from the beer shop’s collection of brews, Bottlecraft will throw in a free stein. 2820 Historic Decatur Road; libertystation.com/go/liberty-public-market

Some of the Oktoberfest offerings at Bottlecraft, located in Liberty Public Market (Courtesy of Liberty Public Market)

6. Getcha golf on Loma Club’s Oktoberfest Scramble

Mark your calendars for Oct. 4 to indulge in some beer, brats and golf. The Loma Club will host an Oktoberfest-themed golf tournament from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The winning team will receive a prize, as well as those with the best costume — so come dressed in lederhosen and dirndls. Price is $40 per player, which includes one beer and Bavarian-themed bites. Buy tickets online at eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-scramble-tickets-117442843707. 2960 Truxtun Road; thelomaclub.com

The Loma Club will host an Oktoberfest-themed golf tournament on Oct. 4. (Megan Jane Burgess)

7. Cheers to six specialty beers at Ballast Point

For this year’s festivities, Ballast Point has released six Oktoberfest-themed beers. Try the Dead Ringer (Amber Lager, 6% ABV), Schlenkerlish (Rauchbier, 6.6% ABV, Helles Bock (Helles Bock, 7.5% ABV), Uber-to-Helles (Munich Helles, 5.4% ABV), Dortmunder Export (German Helles Exportbier, 5.6% ABV) or Fiestbier (German Festbier, 5.5% ABV). Starting Oct. 14, the six beers are available on draft at all three Ballast Point locations while supplies last. 9045 Carroll Way (Miramar), 2215 India St. (Little Italy) and 5401 Linda Vista Rd #406 (Home Brew Mart); ballastpoint.com