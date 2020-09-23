Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Things To Do

‘Concerts in Your Car’ to debut at Del Mar with DJ Snoop Dogg, the Beach Boys, Slightly Stoopid and more

Randy Houser performs a July 11 "Concerts in Your Car" show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
Randy Houser performs a July 11 “Concerts in Your Car” show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The drive-in series is being expanded and will debut Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
(Photo by Brittany Berggen / Courtesy “Concerts in Your Car”)

The drive-in concert series, which debuted in July in Ventura, is expanding to Del Mar, where San Diego’s Mainly Mozart will hold an October drive-in festival

By George Varga
Sep. 23, 2020
12:25 PM
Share

The Mike Love-led Beach Boys and San Diego’s Slightly Stoopid are among the acts confirmed to perform at the new drive-in series “Concerts in Your Car at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.”

It debuts here Friday with two performances by the Huntington Beach rock/reggae/hip-hop band Dirty Heads.

The initial batch of shows includes nine concerts by seven performers, including hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, who will be appearing as DJ Snoopadelic, the name he uses when he is spinning records.

Each Del Mar “Concerts in Your Cars” performance will have a capacity of 700 vehicles and be held on a four-sided stage with four large video screens. The concerts will be broadcast on an FM frequency that attendees can listen to in their vehicles, although the on-stage sound system will be sufficient to project the music directly through the air, giving concertgoers both options.

Ticket prices start at $99 per vehicle for each concert, plus service fees, with up to four patrons per vehicle. Prices go as high as $349 per vehicle for the two Oct. 4 DJ Snoopadelic shows and $350 for the Nov. 1 acoustic performance by Aaron Lewis of Staind and Sully Erna of Godsmack.

Tickets are available online at concertsinyourcar.com/sandiego. Mask-wearing and social-distancing will be required at each performance. Before completing a ticket transaction, each purchaser must check a COVID-19 waiver that indemnifies the fairgrounds, the state, the county and the producers of “Concerts in Your Car” from any liability.

“Concerts in Your Car” debuted June 26 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds with two “Congrats to Grads!” shows by rapper Super Duper Kyle. Other acts to perform drive-in shows in Ventura this summer include Fitz and The Tantrums, Ozomatli and San Diego’s Grammy Award-winning Switchfoot, whose June gig in a parking lot at Petco Park was the first drive-in show in California held during the ongoing pandemic.

The Ventura “Concerts in Your Car” series is staged by CBF Productions, which is now branching out to Del Mar. Five of the six Del Mar artists are also performing Ventura shows the same weekends as here.

In July, San Diego’s Manly Mozart held the first drive-in concerts at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Mainly Mozart will present six drive-in concerts in October at the fairgrounds. These include a reconfigured 2020 season with the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra, which takes place Oct. 17-24 and includes an Oct. 18 concert featuring San Diego-based jazz saxophone legend Charles McPherson.

With concert tours and festivals at a standstill since March, when the pandemic surged, drive-in concerts became the “new normal” this summer in the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world. San Diego and Southern California’s generally moderate climate makes it possible for drive-in concerts to take place here well into the fall, if not beyond.

“We plan on producing events offering a range of entertainment in a variety of locations — straight into the holidays,” Vincenzo Giammanco, the founder of CBF Productions, said in a statement.

“Concerts in Your Car” schedule

Friday: Dirty Heads (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday: Kane Brown drive-in concert film screening, with Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alaina (7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 1: Selena tribute, starring Adelaide (8 p.m.)

Oct. 4: Dj Snoopadelic (4 and 8 p.m.)

Oct. 9: Chris Janson (8 p.m.)

Oct. `10: Slightly Stoopid (8 p.m.)

Oct. 24: The Beach Boys (8 p.m.)

Nov. 1: Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna (8 p.m.)

Things To DoEventsMusic
George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2018 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga lives with his wife in North Park.

More on the Subject

Advertisement