Barons Market returns beer pairing event with virtual twist

Remember when events were a thing? Back in 2019, Barons Market hosted Backroom Beer Pairings, a recurring event where each storefront would transform its stock rooms and loading docks into makeshift speakeasies. Each ticketed event, which donated proceeds to various charities, served beer and food combos featuring Barons Market products.

Though these stockroom-turned-speakeasy gatherings are now postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19, the local grocery store chain has decided to bring back the event social-distancing style.

Renamed Backyard Beer Pairing, Barons Market now invites customers to try recommended pairings from home. To participate, pick up the featured beer, as well as ingredients to cook a meal to pair with the brew, at any of the grocery store’s nine locations.

Then take to Instagram to share the final product — for a good cause. For every Instagram post uploaded before Sept. 8, Barons Market will make a donation to San Diego COVID Community Response Fund or Inland Empire Community Foundation. All photos must tag @baronsmarket and use the hashtag #baronsbackyardbeerpairing.

Shrimp tacos with cilantro cotija slaw will pair with Stone Brewing’s Tiki Escape IPA (Courtesy photo)

First up is Stone Brewing’s Tiki Escape IPA, which the Escondido-based brewery released in May 2020. According to Stone Brewing’s website, the tropical-tasting beer, which has notes of stone fruit and coconut, features Mosaic and Sabro hops. Barons Market suggests pairing the beer with homemade shrimp tacos dressed in cilantro cotija slaw. Participants can follow this online recipe.

“Although we can’t be in person to share craft brews and bites with our neighbors like usual, we hope this Backyard Beer Paring can give people a taste of the Backroom Beer Pairing magic at home,” Rachel Shemirani, senior vice president of Barons Market, said in a press release.

Five of Barons Market locations are in San Diego County, including Alpine, North Park, Point Loma, Rancho Bernardo and Otay Ranch. For more information, visit baronsmarket.com/baronsdoesbeer.