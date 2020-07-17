San Diego’s surf will be as warm as bathwater this weekend

You won’t need a wetsuit this weekend along the San Diego County coast. Forecasters say ocean temperatures will be in the 70 to 75 degree range, with spots hitting 77 as the region basks under clear, sunny skies.

On Thursday, the water hit 75.9 degrees at Scripps Pier in La Jolla, 75.2 at Solana Beach, 74.5 at Encinitas, 73.2 at Carlsbad, 72.3 at Oceanside, 71.6 at Mission Beach, and 69.6 at Imperial Beach.

Beach-goers should shuffle their feet when entering and leaving the surf to scare off stingrays.

The surf will be in the 1 to 3 foot range on Friday and 2 to 4 foot range on Saturday, when the rip current risk rises to moderate, the National Weather Service says. The region will get a mix of southwest and west swell. Underwater visibility was 10 to 20 feet on Thursday in La Jolla Cove, according to DiveVis.com.

The San Diego County marine layer at 1 a.m. Friday. (NOAA)

Air temperatures also will be warm throughout the weekend. San Diego will be 75 on Friday, 77 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday. The seasonal average is 74. Escondido will be 84 on Friday, 89 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday. Borrego Springs will be 110 on Friday, 115 on Saturday and 113 on Sunday.

Forecasters say the wildfire danger has been slowly increasing due to the lack of rain and periods of high heat across inland San Diego County.

San Diego has not received significant rain since April 10, when the airport recorded 1.04 inches of precipitation.

“We will likely begin to see a minor increase in mid to high level monsoon moisture by the middle of next week as the upper ridge weakens over the area and shifts east again,” the weather service said in an advisory.

