From CRSSD to Cirque, there’s a lot happening in San Diego this weekend

3.7-8: 14th Annual San Diego Busker Festival

Jugglers, sword swallowers, unicyclists and other street performers from far and wide compete for the People’s Choice award at this annual, one-of-a-kind festival. New this year is the Busker Kid Zone, happening from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Kids can head to the Lighthouse District to meet and interact with the buskers, plus try some of the tricks for themselves.

@ Seaport Village, downtown, seaportvillage.com

San Diego Busker Festival (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)