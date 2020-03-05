Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Things To Do

From CRSSD to Cirque, there’s a lot happening in San Diego this weekend

CRSSD
A 2018 photo of the CRSSD music festival.
(Arlene Ibarra )
March 5, 2020
10:50 AM
Share
1

If you need plans, we rounded up some events throughout the county to keep you busy.

2
Opening 3.5: ‘House of Joy’

Packed with swashbuckling action, Madhuri Shekar’s story of elite female warriors in 17th-century India is what Rep artistic chief Sam Woodhouse calls “a fantastical adventure play.” Runs through March 29.

@ San Diego Rep, Lyceum Theatre, downtown, sdrep.org

3
3.5-8: San Diego Comic Fest

Indulge your love of comics, sci-fi and fantasy at this geeky gathering that features panels, an artists’ alley and a more intimate experience than that other convention in July.

@ Four Points by Sheraton, Kearny Mesa, sdcomicfest.org

Comic Fest 3 credit Nancee E. Lewis.jpg
San Diego Comic Fest
(Nancee E. Lewis)

4
3.5-8: Cirque du Soleil’s Ovo

Acrobatic bugs and a mysterious egg are at the center of Cirque du Soleil’s latest touring spectacle; the company calls it a “nonstop riot of energy in motion.”

@ Viejas Arena, SDSU campus, cirquedusoleil.com

OVO_GroupShots (8).jpg
Cirque du Soleil presents OVO

This weekend I’m celebrating my birthday at Buona Forchetta! Gimme all the pasta.
Pamela Razo, Campaign Coordinator, PACIFIC

5
3.6-7: Pechanga Chocolate Decadence and Wine Festival

Treat your sweet tooth to a huge assortment of chocolates and pastries, then knock back a bevy of wines, bubbles and spirits at this epicurean extravaganza loaded with live music.

@ Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, pechanga.com

chocolate bar credit iStock.jpg
Pechanga Chocolate Decadence and Wine Festival
(iStock)

6
3.6-8: OH! San Diego 2020

The San Diego Architectural Foundation’s Open House (OH!) celebrates our city’s iconic structures by offering tours of exquisite edifices in neighborhoods including La Jolla, Barrio Logan, Balboa Park, Point Loma and (new this year) Coronado.

Throughout San Diego, sdarchitecture.org

7
3.6-8: City Ballet’s Balanchine and More

City Ballet’s annual ode to the late, great choreographer takes in four works this time around, including Who Cares?, a celebration of New York City set to songs by George Gershwin.

@ Spreckels Theatre, downtown, cityballet.org

I’m roadtripping to Indio on Friday for an upcoming story (stay tuned!), then saving up my energy for Tame Impala’s concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday.
Sara Butler, Staff Writer, PACIFIC

8
3.7: San Diego Festival of Science &amp; Engineering Expo Day

See how science is used in everyday situations at this daylong exhibition of all things biology, technology, chemistry and math. Hundreds of local businesses and organizations host interactive STEM exhibits and there will also be stages for speakers, demonstrations and performances.

@ Petco Park, downtown, lovestemsd.org

science fest 1 Howard Lipin.jpg
San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering Expo Day
(Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

9
3.7-8: CRSSD

After bringing an amazing lineup of acts like Kaskade, Odesza, Anna Lunoe, KAYTRANADA, FISHER, Armand Van Helden, Lane 8, Phantogram, Richie Hawtin, Jungle, Ladytron and more over their two festivals last year, the biannual extravaganza at Waterfront Park is looking to continue the hot streak this year. CRSSD’s Spring edition kicks off 2020 with a bill that includes Carl Cox, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Chris Lake, Gesaffelstein, Télépopmusik, Charlotte de Witte, Lee K, Majid Jordan and more.

@ Waterfront Park, crssd.com

CRSSD credit Isiah Jones.jpg
CRSSD
(Isiah Jones)

10
3.7-8: 14th Annual San Diego Busker Festival

Jugglers, sword swallowers, unicyclists and other street performers from far and wide compete for the People’s Choice award at this annual, one-of-a-kind festival. New this year is the Busker Kid Zone, happening from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Kids can head to the Lighthouse District to meet and interact with the buskers, plus try some of the tricks for themselves.

@ Seaport Village, downtown, seaportvillage.com

San Diego Busker Festival
San Diego Busker Festival
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)

On weekends, I brunch with mimosas on hand! I’m going to The Red Door on Saturday and on Sunday, I’m heading up to LA for my cousin’s brunch birthday at Beauty and Essex.
Christine Barbara, Events Project Planner, Union-Tribune

11
Starting 3.7: Art Auction Exhibition

Looking to start (or add to) an art collection? Check out edgy, unexpected and also traditional pieces by Southern California artists on display at the Oceanside museum. Pick your favorites, then head to the auction on March 28, where you can bid on them and maybe take one home for your wall. Runs through March 28.

@ Oceanside Museum of Art, Oceanside, oma-online.org

Brooke Sauer ‘Daydream’.jpg
Daydream by Brooke Sauer

12
Opening 3.7: Linda Litteral / A Solo Show

Surprising ceramics, feminine sculptures and vibrant oil paintings are part of this San Diego-based artist’s repertoire. For the Sparks Gallery exhibition, Litteral explores the concept of “pathways” and how life offers up a variety of them, both conceptual and tangible. Runs through May 17.

@ Sparks Gallery, downtown, sparksgallery.com

Linda Litteral.jpg
Artwork by Linda Litteral

13
Opening 3.7: Out of the Shadows: Contemporary Photography from China

Chinese artists (many of whom have never exhibited in the United States) explore the art of photography with new technologies and bold perspectives. Expect a show of innovative works, challenging conventional ideas of photography. Runs through Sept. 6.

@ Museum of Photographic Arts, Balboa Park, mopa.org

Wang Ningde.jpg
Wang Nindge, Form of Light / Polarized Cloud No. 3, 2014, film transparencies and acrylic panel.
(Wang Nindge, Courtesy of the artist)

14
Opening 3.8: ‘Fly’ at La Jolla Playhouse

Sunday is the official opening of La Jolla Playhouse’s latest production, which brings the beloved adventures of Peter Pan to the stage — but tells the story from Wendy’s perspective. Runs through March 29.

@ La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, lajollaplayhouse.org/show/fly

49566576353_b0e74b0705_k.jpg
A scene from “Fly,” now playing at La Jolla Playhouse
(Kevin Berne)

I’m really excited about the opening of ‘Fly’ at La Jolla Playhouse on Sunday. It’s the story of Peter Pan, except it’s told through Wendy’s perspective, and I hear that there’s actual flying in the show.
Nina Garin, Editor-in-Chief, PACIFIC

15
3.8: Magician Shin Lim

One of the world’s premier prestidigitators — and the winner of 2018’s America’s Got Talent — shows off his sleight-of-hand skills during carefully choreographed routines that combine dexterity, precision and grace.

@ Civic Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org

Shin Lim.JPG
Magician Shin Lim
(Courtesy photo)

16
3.8: Mexico in a Bottle

Showcasing the evolving craft beverage scene brewing south of the border, this traveling celebration of Mexican culture includes a sprawling selection of rum, whiskey, mezcal and other liquors, along with several wines and craft beers paired with bites from local restaurants.

@ Bread & Salt Gallery, Logan Heights, mexinabottle.com

mezcal credit LA Times.jpg
Mexico in a Bottle
(LA Times)

17
3.8: Mariachi Fest

This 7th annual event has become one of the city’s most popular mariachi competitions, featuring outfits from local middle schools, high schools and universities. The event also features professional mariachi bands, plus activities like a wrestling exhibition and interactive virtual reality games.

@ Bayside Park, Chula Vista, mariachifest.com

— Compiled by Sara Butler

Share
Things To DoEvents
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter

PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.
Advertisement