From CRSSD to Cirque, there’s a lot happening in San Diego this weekend

If you need plans, we rounded up some events throughout the county to keep you busy.
Packed with swashbuckling action, Madhuri Shekar’s story of elite female warriors in 17th-century India is what Rep artistic chief Sam Woodhouse calls “a fantastical adventure play.” Runs through March 29.
@ San Diego Rep, Lyceum Theatre, downtown, sdrep.org
Indulge your love of comics, sci-fi and fantasy at this geeky gathering that features panels, an artists’ alley and a more intimate experience than that other convention in July.
@ Four Points by Sheraton, Kearny Mesa, sdcomicfest.org
Acrobatic bugs and a mysterious egg are at the center of Cirque du Soleil’s latest touring spectacle; the company calls it a “nonstop riot of energy in motion.”
@ Viejas Arena, SDSU campus, cirquedusoleil.com
This weekend I’m celebrating my birthday at Buona Forchetta! Gimme all the pasta.
Treat your sweet tooth to a huge assortment of chocolates and pastries, then knock back a bevy of wines, bubbles and spirits at this epicurean extravaganza loaded with live music.
@ Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, pechanga.com
The San Diego Architectural Foundation’s Open House (OH!) celebrates our city’s iconic structures by offering tours of exquisite edifices in neighborhoods including La Jolla, Barrio Logan, Balboa Park, Point Loma and (new this year) Coronado.
Throughout San Diego, sdarchitecture.org
City Ballet’s annual ode to the late, great choreographer takes in four works this time around, including Who Cares?, a celebration of New York City set to songs by George Gershwin.
@ Spreckels Theatre, downtown, cityballet.org
I’m roadtripping to Indio on Friday for an upcoming story (stay tuned!), then saving up my energy for Tame Impala’s concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday.
See how science is used in everyday situations at this daylong exhibition of all things biology, technology, chemistry and math. Hundreds of local businesses and organizations host interactive STEM exhibits and there will also be stages for speakers, demonstrations and performances.
@ Petco Park, downtown, lovestemsd.org
After bringing an amazing lineup of acts like Kaskade, Odesza, Anna Lunoe, KAYTRANADA, FISHER, Armand Van Helden, Lane 8, Phantogram, Richie Hawtin, Jungle, Ladytron and more over their two festivals last year, the biannual extravaganza at Waterfront Park is looking to continue the hot streak this year. CRSSD’s Spring edition kicks off 2020 with a bill that includes Carl Cox, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Chris Lake, Gesaffelstein, Télépopmusik, Charlotte de Witte, Lee K, Majid Jordan and more.
@ Waterfront Park, crssd.com
Jugglers, sword swallowers, unicyclists and other street performers from far and wide compete for the People’s Choice award at this annual, one-of-a-kind festival. New this year is the Busker Kid Zone, happening from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Kids can head to the Lighthouse District to meet and interact with the buskers, plus try some of the tricks for themselves.
@ Seaport Village, downtown, seaportvillage.com
On weekends, I brunch with mimosas on hand! I’m going to The Red Door on Saturday and on Sunday, I’m heading up to LA for my cousin’s brunch birthday at Beauty and Essex.
Looking to start (or add to) an art collection? Check out edgy, unexpected and also traditional pieces by Southern California artists on display at the Oceanside museum. Pick your favorites, then head to the auction on March 28, where you can bid on them and maybe take one home for your wall. Runs through March 28.
@ Oceanside Museum of Art, Oceanside, oma-online.org
Surprising ceramics, feminine sculptures and vibrant oil paintings are part of this San Diego-based artist’s repertoire. For the Sparks Gallery exhibition, Litteral explores the concept of “pathways” and how life offers up a variety of them, both conceptual and tangible. Runs through May 17.
@ Sparks Gallery, downtown, sparksgallery.com
Chinese artists (many of whom have never exhibited in the United States) explore the art of photography with new technologies and bold perspectives. Expect a show of innovative works, challenging conventional ideas of photography. Runs through Sept. 6.
@ Museum of Photographic Arts, Balboa Park, mopa.org
Sunday is the official opening of La Jolla Playhouse’s latest production, which brings the beloved adventures of Peter Pan to the stage — but tells the story from Wendy’s perspective. Runs through March 29.
@ La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, lajollaplayhouse.org/show/fly
I’m really excited about the opening of ‘Fly’ at La Jolla Playhouse on Sunday. It’s the story of Peter Pan, except it’s told through Wendy’s perspective, and I hear that there’s actual flying in the show.
One of the world’s premier prestidigitators — and the winner of 2018’s America’s Got Talent — shows off his sleight-of-hand skills during carefully choreographed routines that combine dexterity, precision and grace.
@ Civic Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org
Showcasing the evolving craft beverage scene brewing south of the border, this traveling celebration of Mexican culture includes a sprawling selection of rum, whiskey, mezcal and other liquors, along with several wines and craft beers paired with bites from local restaurants.
@ Bread & Salt Gallery, Logan Heights, mexinabottle.com
This 7th annual event has become one of the city’s most popular mariachi competitions, featuring outfits from local middle schools, high schools and universities. The event also features professional mariachi bands, plus activities like a wrestling exhibition and interactive virtual reality games.
@ Bayside Park, Chula Vista, mariachifest.com
— Compiled by Sara Butler