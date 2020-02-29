March comedy stand-up roundup: from Taylor Tomlinson to Bill Burr

Laugh with these funny people headed to San Diego in March like Jordan Coburn, Maria Bamford, Jamie Kennedy, Pauly Shore and Jaspreet Singh.
3.1: Shane Mauss
Known for: Stand-up science, host of the Here We Are podcast, advocating psychedelics
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com
3.3: Jordan Coburn
Known for: Co-hosting the Webby award-winning political podcast Mueller, She Wrote
“People think it’s bad when their ex ‘goes gay’ after them. But my ex was much worse — he went flat-Earther after me. He went shape gay.” — Jordan Coburn on Twitter
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com
3.4: Maria Bamford
Known for: Portraying her dysfunctional family, self-deprecating humor, mental health jokes
“Did you know that on Netflix, it is possible to run out of genocide documentaries? And I’ve got to fill my queue with something. How else am I going to feel that contentment that comes from the perception I’m not about to kill millions of people, nor are millions of people about to kill me?” — Maria Bamford on Old Baby
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com
3.5-7: Tom Green
Known for: MTV’s The Tom Green Show, Freddy Got Fingered, Celebrity Apprentice; briefly being Mr. Drew Barrymore
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com
3.5-8: Tony Hinchcliffe
Known for: Insult comedy, writing jokes for roasts, host of the Kill Tony podcast
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com
3.7: Jaspreet Singh
Known for: Viral YouTube videos, mostly clean comedy for audiences of all ages
@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com
(Note: this show will be in Hindi.)
3.12: Matt Rife
Known for: MTV’s Wild ‘n Out, dating actress Kate Beckinsale (before Pete Davidson did)
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com
3.12-14: Sean Patton
Known for: Maron, numerous appearances at film festivals and on late-night TV shows
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com
3.13-15: Pauly Shore
Known for: Encino Man, being the son of Mitzi Shore — founder of The Comedy Store
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com
3.14: Ian Harris
Known for: Skeptical comedy, owning Fight Science — an L.A.-based MMA training center
@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com
3.19-21: Taylor Tomlinson
Known for: Late-night shows, co-host of What Just Happened??! and Self-Helpless
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com
3.19-21: James Davis
Known for: Writing for many BET award shows, creating Hood Adjacent with James Davis
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com
3.20: Steven Wright
Known for: Deadpan delivery, wry one-liners, playing the Guy on the Couch in Half Baked
@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org
3.22: Jamie Kennedy
Known for: Scream movies, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com
3.26: Ryan Sickler
Known for: Hosting The HoneyDew Podcast, appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com
3.26-28: Brooks Wheelan
Known for: SNL cast member from 2013-14, crowned homecoming king in high school
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com
3.28: Bill Burr
Known for: Lots of yelling, The Monday Morning Podcast, F Is for Family, playing Kuby in Breaking Bad
@ Harrah’s SoCal, harrahssocal.com