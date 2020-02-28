Here’s what to do in March

Events to look out for this month include San Diego ShamROCK, Cherry Blossom Week, and Best Coast Weekend: Beer Fest and Brunch Bash.

3.5-8: San Diego Comic Fest

Indulge your love of comics, sci-fi and fantasy at this geeky gathering that features panels, an artists’ alley and a more intimate experience than that other convention in July.

@ Four Points by Sheraton, Kearny Mesa, sdcomicfest.org

San Diego Comic Fest (Nancee E. Lewis)

3.6-7: Pechanga Chocolate Decadence and Wine Festival

Treat your sweet tooth to a huge assortment of chocolates and pastries, then knock back a bevy of wines, bubbles and spirits at this epicurean extravaganza loaded with live music.

@ Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, pechanga.com

Pechanga Chocolate Decadence and Wine Festival (iStock)

3.6-8: OH! San Diego 2020

The San Diego Architectural Foundation’s Open House (OH!) celebrates our city’s iconic structures by offering tours of exquisite edifices in neighborhoods including La Jolla, Barrio Logan, Balboa Park, Point Loma and (new this year) Coronado.

Throughout San Diego, sdarchitecture.org

3.7: San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering Expo Day

See how science is used in everyday situations at this daylong exhibition of all things biology, technology, chemistry and math. Hundreds of local businesses and organizations host interactive STEM exhibits and there will also be stages for speakers, demonstrations and performances.

@ Petco Park, downtown, lovestemsd.org

San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering Expo Day (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

3.7-8: 14th Annual San Diego Busker Festival

Jugglers, sword swallowers, unicyclists and other street performers from far and wide compete for the People’s Choice award at this annual, one-of-a-kind festival. Stick around for Buskers After Dark, which happens from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and is geared toward the 18-and-over set. That’s where you’ll see fire acts, comedians and other not-so-kid-friendly entertainers.

@ Seaport Village, downtown, seaportvillage.com

San Diego Busker Festival (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)

3.8: Magician Shin Lim

One of the world’s premier prestidigitators — and the winner of 2018’s America’s Got Talent — shows off his sleight-of-hand skills during carefully choreographed routines that combine dexterity, precision and grace.

@ Civic Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org

Magician Shin Lim (Courtesy photo)

3.8: Mexico in a Bottle

Showcasing the evolving craft beverage scene brewing south of the border, this traveling celebration of Mexican culture includes a sprawling selection of rum, whiskey, mezcal and other liquors, along with several wines and craft beers paired with bites from local restaurants.

@ Bread & Salt Gallery, Logan Heights, mexinabottle.com

Mexico in a Bottle (LA Times)

3.8: Mariachi Fest

This 7th annual event has become one of the city’s most popular mariachi competitions, featuring outfits from local middle schools, high schools and universities. The event also features professional mariachi bands, plus activities like a wrestling exhibition and interactive virtual reality games.

@ Bayside Park, Chula Vista, mariachifest.com

3.12-22: 27th San Diego Latino Film Festival

This 11-day celebration of Latin cinema, arts and culture features more than 160 films, including the return of the Migrant Voices Film Competition, highlighting everyday stories of immigration, and the Somos LGBTQ showcase, co-produced with San Diego Pride. This is also where you can see Chicuarotes, a new film directed by Mexico’s Gael Garcia Bernal.

@ AMC Fashion Valley and Digital Gym Cinema, sdlatinofilm.com

3.14: 5th Annual Sabor Latino Food, Beer & Wine Fest

This popular food, beer and wine event is part of the San Diego Latino Film Festival. Revel in Latin flavors and culture with treats and spirits from some of the best restaurants, breweries and wineries on both sides of the border.

@ Fashion Valley Mall, Mission Valley, sdlatinofilm.com

Sabor Latino Food, Beer and Wine Festival (Jared Gase)

3.13: Pod Save America Live Taping

Four of Barack Obama’s former aides dig into the news, the Democratic primary, and what it will take to win back the White House during this live recording of the popular political podcast.

@ Civic Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org

‘Pod Save America’ hosts from left, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Jon Favreau (not pictured: Dan Pfeiffer) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

3.13-15: BBLS Festival of Champagne & Sparkling Wine

Pop bottles at this inaugural festival that invites attendees to sip, sample and savor bottles of bubbly, brought to us by the creators of the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival and SommCon.

@ JULEP, Middletown, drinkbbls.com

3.14: 12th Baldrick’s Shave-A-Thon

Give hope to kids with cancer by donating your luscious locks during this annual event made possible by the altruism of others.

@ The Pendry Hotel, Gaslamp Quarter, stbaldricks.org

Baldrick’s Shave-A-Thon (La Canada Valley Sun)

3.14: St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Celebrate the patron saint of Ireland while watching more than 120 floats, bands and dance groups pass by, then soak up even more Celtic culture at Balboa Park’s Irish Festival, brimming with craft booths, live entertainment and tons of food and brews.

Bankers Hill and Balboa Park, stpatsparade.org

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival (Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune)

3.14: San Diego ShamROCK

San Diego’s largest St. Patrick’s Day block party returns to the Gaslamp Quarter with three stages of live music, dozens of participating bars and an endless amount of green beer.

Throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, sandiegoshamrock.com

San Diego ShamROCK (Courtesy photo)

3.14: 40th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day 10K

This fast, costume-friendly 10K invites finishers to compete in a Crossfit-inspired obstacle course before filling up at food trucks and rocking out to live music in the event’s exclusive beer garden.

@ Tecolote Shores, Mission Bay Park, kathyloperevents.com

3.15: San Diego Half Marathon & Padres 5K

Step up to this half-marathon on your own — or grab a buddy and race it as a relay — while less-experienced athletes can attempt the more-manageable 5K.

Beginning and ending in Petco Park, sdhalfmarathon.com

3.16-22: Cherry Blossom Week

Hanami is the annual Japanese tradition of relaxing under cherry blossom trees, which you can do in San Diego at this 15th annual festival. Sit and contemplate, or walk along the pretty pink trees, and when you’re done you can enjoy Japanese street food, beer and sake, and Japanese music and dance.

@ Japanese Friendship Garden, Balboa Park, niwa.org

Cherry Blossom Week (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)

3.21: Typology Live

Learn about the power of the Enneagram, an ancient personality typing system, during this presentation from bestselling author, psychotherapist and episcopal priest Ian Morgan Cron.

@ Balboa Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org

3.21: Best Coast Weekend: Beer Fest and Brunch Bash

Imbibe unlimited samples of up to 200 beers from more than 100 breweries at this ale-lovers orgy benefiting Cuck Fancer, a local nonprofit that helps cancer patients and survivors live fuller lives.

@ Embarcadero Marina Park North, Downtown, bestcoastbeerfest.com

Best Coast Weekend: Beer Fest and Brunch Bash (Jared Gase)

3.21-22: 35th Annual Carlsbad 5000

Featuring everything from a 25-yard Diaper Dash and a 50-yard Toddler Trot to the “World’s Fastest 5K” and a testing 20K run, this weekend-long road-racing event culminates with a craft beer garden and loads of live, local music.

@ Carlsbad Village, Carlsbad, carlsbad5000.com

Carlsbad 5000 (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

3.21-22: 37th Annual San Diego Cake Show

Also known as Confections for a Cause, this cake competition aims to educate and inspire “sugar artists” through fascinating classes, a multitude of merchants and oodles of eye-opening demos.

@ Del Mar Fairgrounds, Del Mar, sandiegocakeshow.com

3.22: Hot Chocolate 15K/5K

Choose either the 3.1- or 9.3-mile course on this indulgent urban run that concludes with a post-race party overflowing with chocolate treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.

@ Petco Park, East Village, hotchocolate15k.com

3.22-24: 7th Annual Bartenders’ Weekend

Hospitality heroes and heroines are invited to join more than 1,100 other industry pros for three days of networking (and not-working) during this event that celebrates our city’s beloved bartenders.

@ The Lafayette Hotel, University Heights, bartendersweekend.com

(Arlene Ibarra)

3.23-29: 11th Annual Kia Classic

Nearly 150 of the world’s best women golfers convene in Carlsbad to compete for a whopping $1.8 million purse. Also scheduled is a Women’s Leadership Day where you can meet and mingle with the athletes.

@ Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, kiaclassic.com

Kia Classic (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

3.26: Padres Opening Day

The Friars face off against the Colorado Rockies for the first of four games beginning with this year’s home opener, kicking off the Padres’ 51st season in the MLB.

@ Petco Park, East Village, petcoparkinsider.com

Padres Opening Day at Petco Park (Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune)

3.26: Opening Day Block Party

Celebrate the start of baseball season at this massive, family-friendly block party on the streets of East Village, with carnival games, food vendors, a kids zone, DJs and more.

East Village, eastvillagesandiego.com

3.27: 8th Annual Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival

Taking place on two floors of the iconic Bankers Hill venue, The Abbey, this annual event features local beers, bites and art and is presented in partnership with the San Diego Brewers Guild and the Bankers Hill Business Group.

@ The Abbey, Bankers Hill, bankershillbusinessgroup.com

Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival (Courtesy photo)

3.28: Sunburn Season 5 Opening Day

Party like a pop star as the Hard Rock Hotel opens its rooftop, poolside paradise replete with tricked-out cabanas and cushy daybeds, providing the perfect setting for some splashy fun.

@ Hard Rock Hotel, Gaslamp Quarter, sunburnpool.com

Sunburn Pool Lounge (Isiah Jones)

3.28: 13th Annual Mustache Bash

Express your admiration for flavor savers and crumb catchers at this funky facial-hair affair that pays homage to the music, art and culture of the 1970s.

@ Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, Downtown, mustachebash.com

Mustache Bash at The Port Pavillion on Broadway Pier (Rick Nocon/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

3.28: 5th Annual Uncorked: San Diego Wine Festival

Swirl, sniff and sip to your heart’s content at this grape-centric event boasting more than 200 wines, ciders and champagnes plus gourmet food trucks, a live DJ and more.

@ Embarcadero Marina Park North, Downtown, uncorkedwinefestivals.com

Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Festival (Jared Gase)

3.29: Encinitas Half Marathon & 5K

Featuring live music, local vendors and a 7-mile stretch along the oceanfront, this 13.1-mile trek awards runners with a free breakfast at the finish line.

@ Moonlight State Beach, Encinitas, encinitashalfmarathon.com