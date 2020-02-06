Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Things To Do

San Diego rolls out the red carpet for Oscars viewing parties

With sweeping views, a giant screen and surround sound, the rooftop venue Above Ash Social is a fittingly stylish site to host an Oscars viewing party Sunday.
(Courtesy Carté Hotel)

Above Ash Social at Little Italy’s Carté Hotel and Theatre Box in the Gaslamp throw big-screen bashes to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night

By Michele Parente
Feb. 6, 2020
10:04 AM
Littly Italy and the Gaslamp are getting all glammed up for Hollywood’s biggest night, with Oscars viewing parties to be shown, fittingly, on big screens.

Above Ash Social, the rooftop party venue at the new Carté Hotel, is throwing an Oscars “Best Dressed” bash, complete with a giant TV screen, surround sound and a best-dressed contest for men and women. For those who prefer the Brad Pitt casual-cool “Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood” look, competing is optional.

A full bar and limited menu will be available. Tables for four to six people can be reserved and include a bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial and truffle fries (call for pricing).

And for the second year, downtown San Diego’s Theatre Box, will air the Academy Awards from the comfort of its luxury dine-in theaters. Tickets include two glasses of red, white or sparkling wine and reserved seating.

The full menu of food, drinks and concessions will be available for purchase.

Which is good news for us who still need to drown our sorrows over JLo’s snub.

Theatre Box, the luxury dine-in movie house in the Gaslamp, serves everything from sliders to sushi. A $15 ticket to Sunday’s Oscars viewing party comes with a reserved seat and two glasses of white, red or sparkling wine.
(Courtesy Theatre Box)

Oscar viewing parties at Theatre Box and Carté Hotel

Sunday. Above Ash Social at Carté Hotel: 3 p.m. 401 W Ash St., Little Italy. Free admission for unreserved seating. (619) 432-1428. bit.ly/2Ry4Q9G and Theatre Box: 4 p.m. 701 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. $15. (619) 814-2225. theatrebox.com

Michele Parente
