Get hitched at a car wash this Valentine’s Day. We’re not kidding.

Ready to tie the knot? If so, you can exchange vows this Valentine’s Day at an unexpected place: a car wash.

Yes, we’re serious. On Feb. 14, local car wash chain Soapy Joe’s will transform its Imperial Beach location into a romantic venue and offer an all expenses paid group wedding in its parking lot (aka the “Tunnel of Love”).

Soapy Joe’s has been offering San Diegans car washes since 1996. (Courtesy photo)

Soapy Joe’s is known for being quirky, hosting a car wash karaoke competition (which you can watch on YouTube) and winning an Emmy nomination for its “Commit to Your Car” marketing campaign. The company even also holds the Guinness World Record for Largest Air Freshener.

But its latest “Tunnel of Love” wedding invitation really does take the cake.

The outdoor wedding venue features a 50-foot aisle under the vacuum booms, turned into decorative arches with lights and flowers. Soon-to-be newlyweds will walk a blue and white runner to the sound of acoustic guitar before reaching the 15-foot wide balloon arch. And the ring bearer will be none-other than a live-action Soapy character.

Friends and family are welcome to join (seats are first come, first serve), but if couples don’t want to BYOW (bring your own witnesses), Soapy Joe’s has folks ready to fill in on their special day.

The unique wedding aisle will use the vacuum booms, turned into decorative arches with lights and flowers. (Courtesy photo)

All expenses are on Soapy Joe’s bill, including the venue, officiant and a 15-minute photo shoot after the ceremony. Anne Mauler, Vice President of Marketing for Soapy Joe’s, thinks this budget-friendly option will draw San Diegans to the event.

“This is a fun alternative for couples to make it official without the costs associated with traditional weddings, or long waits at the county courthouse on Valentine’s Day,” Mauler said.

In addition to officiating the weddings, Soapy Joe’s will give every participating couple registry gifts — $500 worth. Plus, all car wash newlyweds receive free car washes for life! (Well, the life of their car. So now may be the perfect time to put the money you were saving for a traditional wedding into buying a new vehicle...)

And a wedding isn’t complete without a honeymoon. All lovebirds who share their love story with Soapy Joe’s will be entered into a contest to win a luxury vacation: a five-day, four-night cruise to Mexico. During a week-long voting period, folks on social media will choose their favorite love story, and the lucky winner will be announced on Feb. 24.

The ceremony will take place in the Soapy Joe’s parking lot. (Courtesy photo)

All interested couples must be California residents and have a valid marriage license ready to be signed at the ceremony. Submit an application online at soapyjoescarwash.com/tunnel-of-love before noon on Thursday, Feb. 13 to qualify. (Find all of the fine print here.)

