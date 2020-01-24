Here’s what to do in February

Events to look out for this month include T9 Mermaid Half Marathon San Diego, Brewbies Fest, Modern Times Carnival of Caffeination: Pastry Palooza, Hillcrest Mardi Gras.

2.1-29: San Diego Museum Month

Fans of art, history, science and nature can score half-price admission to more than 40 local museums during this monthlong celebration of San Diego’s diverse culture.

@ Museums throughout the county. sandiegomuseumcouncil.org

San Diego Museum Month (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)

2.2: 44th Annual InTents Conference

Independent farmers, food merchants and market managers are invited to attend three days of panels, roundtables and inspiring speakers during this one-of-a-kind event designed to increase the income of those who earn a living at farmers markets.

@ Marina Village Conference Center, Mission Bay, farmersmarketpros.com

Advertisement

44th Annual InTents Conference (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)

2.8: Supercross Live

Cramped corners, speedy straightaways and treacherous triple jumps define this elite off-road racing championship that gives spectators a chance to watch many of the world’s most skilled motorcyclists.

@ Petco Park, East Village, supercrosslive.com

Supercross Live (Rich Shepherd)

Advertisement

2.8: T9 Mermaid Half Marathon San Diego

Girls and women of any age are encouraged to run or walk in this scenic, aquatic-themed event that includes a 5K, 10K and a half-marathon course around Mission Bay.

@ South Shores Park, Mission Bay, mermaidseries.com

2.8: 11th Annual Brewbies Fest

Raise a glass to breast health at this beer festival supporting education and awareness programs and benefiting the Keep A Breast Foundation.

@ Bagby Beer Co., Oceanside, brewbies.org

Brewbies Fest (Courtesy photo)

2.8: 4th Annual Modern Times Carnival of Caffeination: Pastry Palooza

Several of the city’s most badass brewers and reputable roasters join forces to create a wonderland of dark beer, coffee-infused treats and decadent spectacles of liquid luxury.

@ The Lomaland Fermentorium, Point Loma, moderntimesbeer.com

Modern Times Carnival of Caffeination: Pastry Palooza (Courtesy photo)

2.8-9: 38th Annual Chinese New Year Fair

Kick off the Year of the Rat with 25,000 fellow revelers at the county’s oldest celebration of the Chinese New Year, which includes two free days of art, culture and exciting performances alongside dozens of Asian food vendors.

Advertisement

@ Third Avenue at J Street, Gaslamp Quarter, sdcny.org

Chinese New Year Fair (Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune)

2.9: 3rd Annual Zombie Escape 5K

Avoid a horde of bloodthirsty zombies at this apocalyptic 5K and 1-mile fun run in which the undead obstacles attempt to diminish your “health” by yanking flags from your belt.

@ Kit Carson Park, Escondido, thezombieescape5k.org

Zombie Escape 5K (Jeff Stoner)

2.13: Girls Night Out

Chiseled cowboys, shredded fireman and yoked knights in shining armor perform seductive dance routines during this scandalous celebration of the male physique.

@ Moonshine Beach, Pacific Beach, girlsnightouttheshow.com

Girls Night Out (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

2.14 and 2.23: Harlem Globetrotters

Bask in the ball-handling wizardry of the Original Harlem Globetrotters as the athletes perform high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts and other unforgettable feats.

@ Pechanga Arena, Midway District, harlemglobetrotters.com

Harlem Globetrotters (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

2.15: 5K Paw Walk in the Garden 2020

Take Fido for a stroll through North County’s sprawling 37-acre garden during this event peppered with pet products, dog treats and other items for people who love pups.

@ San Diego Botanic Garden, Encinitas, sdbgarden.org

5K Paw Walk in the Garden (Courtesy photo)

2.15-16: 14th Annual Tritonman

Participate in the legacy of the first modern triathlon by competing in this 750-meter swim, 21K ride and 5K run at the precise site where the original event took place in 1974.

@ Fiesta Island, Mission Bay, tritonman.com

Tritonman (K.C. Alfred)

2.16: 6th Annual Tantrums and Tiaras

Five skilled bartenders — some with zero experience in drag — slip into stilettos, slap on some makeup and compete head-to-head in this fundraising battle for the San Diego LGBT Center. Contestants compete in categories that includes swimsuit, evening wear and talent.

@ The Observatory, North Park, tantrumstiaras.org

Tantrums and Tiaras (CeCe Canton)

2.22: The Mad Hatter’s Ball

Don your finest duds for this formal, Alice in Wonderland-themed hat party that combines an immersive variety show with indulgent entertainment and features an assortment of whimsical activities.

@ The Observatory, North Park, northparkcarnival.com

2.22: Average Joe Run 5K

Dubbed “The World’s Easiest 5K,” this unique spin on the traditional athletic event awards the individual who finishes in the middle of the pack with the biggest prize.

@ Crown Point Park, Pacific Beach, active.com

2.22: San Diego Mardi Gras Big Easy Bites & Booze Tour

Prepare to wear a bevy of beads on this self-guided restaurant roam that includes sinful sips and NOLA-inspired nibbles at 20 of the Gaslamp’s hottest venues.

Throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, sdmardigras.com

Gaslamp Mardi Gras Big Easy Bites & Booze Tour

(Jesse Arroyo)

2.25: 18th Annual Hillcrest Mardi Gras

Bust out your mask and beads as the spirit of the French Quarter consumes Hillcrest during this bus-based bar crawl that includes five themed party stops and exclusive access to several of the neighborhood’s hottest venues.

Throughout Hillcrest, fabuloushillcrest.com

Hillcrest Mardi Gras (Jared Gase )

2.29: An Artist @ The Table with Jonathan Glus

Break bread with the executive director of San Diego’s Commission for Arts & Culture during this four-course fine-dining experience designed to engage all five senses.

@ IDEA1, East Village vanguardculture.com