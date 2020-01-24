Honor Black History Month with these events

Celebrate Black History Month with events like Bojo’s Place, Black Comix Day 2020, Kuumba Festival and more.

1.31-3.1: Bojo’s Place

This annual Black History Month musical revue, written by Jennie Hamilton, honors music pioneers including Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald and many more. Get ready to sing, dance and celebrate the history of jazz, rock, pop and blues.

@ Community Actors Theatre, Oak Park, communityactorstheatre.com

Bojo’s Place (Courtesy photo)

2.22-23: Black Comix Day 2020

Meet black comic book creators and explore new stories at this two-day event. Special guests include writer/artist Robert Love (Chocolate Thunder, Darkhorse: Number 13) and creator/writer Brandon Thomas (Excellence, Spider-Man).

@ Worldbeat Center, Balboa Park, events.worldbeatcenter.org

Black Comix Day (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

2.28-3.1: Kuumba Festival

This 28th annual festival has everything from original plays and dance performances to health presentation and an African marketplace. Highlights every year include the Parade of Ancestors, the gospel celebration and the comedy showcase.

@ San Diego Rep, downtown, sdrep.org/kuumba

Kuumba Fest (Courtesy photo)

2.29: A Tribute to Queens of Africa

Historian and author Runoko Rashidi brings his renowned lecture to San Diego, where he focuses on topics including global African presence and African foundation of world civilizations.

@ Worldbeat Center, Balboa Park, events.worldbeatcenter.org

2.29: Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz

Musician Ron McCurdy brings to life Langston Hughes’ epic, 12-part poem, Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz. Hughes scored the poem himself, using Dixieland, gospel, jazz and African drums, among others. The free multimedia performance blends spoken word, music and visuals.

@ Educational Cultural Complex, Mountain View, langstonhughesproject.org