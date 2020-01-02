Celebrate the first weekend of 2020 with these events

This weekend’s events — all in one place.

Now through 1.12: “Dear Evan Hansen”

A misunderstood letter, family troubles and teenage angst drive this touring Broadway hit, with songs by Oscar and Tony winners Pasek & Paul.

Broadway/San Diego, downtown. broadwaysd.com

Stephen Christopher Anthony stars in Dear Evan Hansen (Matthew Murphy)

1.2-4: Luis J. Gomez

Known for: Luis J. Gomez Presents Luis J. Gomez, Guy Code, Last Comic Standing

@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com

1.3: “Boozin’ With the Bard: A Midsummer Night’s Dream!”

Shakespeare meets cocktail shakers as New Match Collective’s actors summon the spirit of Midsummer with help from some serious spirits.

Amplified Ale Works, East Village. newmatchcollective.wixsite.com/homesite

Starting 1.3: Molly Paulick

Using aerial landscape photography and local plant life, artist Molly Paulick creates acrylic collage paintings to demonstrate the micro and macro perspectives of what she sees to explore how healing it can be to pay attention “in a world full of distraction.” Her work is joined by a number of artists whose work is on display at The Studio Door through February.

@ The Studio Door, thestudiodoor.com

Reach by Molly Paulick

Starting 1.3: “Gone Bananas”

Slip into the whimsical nature of artist June Rubin’s latest works, featuring bananas, like Banana Trail Direct Line to My Heart, a mixed media work with watercolor bananas, a banana with diamonds, a broken heart in silver, peace symbol stickers, and an invitation for the viewer to put all the clues together to figure out the message. Through Jan. 31.

@ June Rubin Studio/Gallery, junerubin.com

Banana Space by June Rubin

Starting 1.4: ArtHatch Presents Ninth Annual Art-A-Thon

It’s an annual marathon of artistic inspiration and creation to benefit ArtHatch’s free art education programs for teens, with completed artwork being auctioned off, starting at $50. Art lovers can witness artists in their element, watch them navigate their creative process, and get a look at finished works in real time. The pieces will remain on display through Jan. 25.

@ Distinction Gallery, distinctionart.com