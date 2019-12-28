January comedy stand-up roundup: from Tiffany Haddish to Tim and Eric

Funny people headed to San Diego in January include Jim Jefferies, Miranda Sings, Jen Kirkman and Sklar Brothers.
1.2-4: Luis J. Gomez
Known for: Luis J. Gomez Presents Luis J. Gomez, Guy Code, Last Comic Standing
@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com
1.10: Jim Jefferies
Known for: Legit, The Jim Jefferies Show, political humor (from an Australian perspective)
@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org
1.11: Miranda Sings
Known for: YouTube videos, red lipstick, Selp-Helf
@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org
1.11: Gary Gulman
Known for: The Great Depresh, making depression and anxiety funny
@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com
1.11: Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino
Known for: chain-smoking, loving the Philadelphia Eagles
@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com
1.12: Jen Kirkman
“I think the whole tattoo thing is a lot like kids. Like, first of all, some people want one, some people want none, and some people want a bunch until it’s all over their arms and it looks like a lot of work. But you go to a place, you lay down, there’s a lot of pain and you’re like, ‘God, I hope I love it. It is permanent.’” — Jen Kirkman on Just Keep Livin’?
@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com
1.16-18: Samuel Comroe
Known for: America’s Got Talent, having Tourette syndrome, Real Husbands of Hollywood
@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com
1.17-19: Heather McDonald
Known for: Chelsea Lately, being friends with the Kardashians, Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla
1.19: Tiffany Haddish
“My homegirl’s like, ‘We should go to the gym ... like, your body used to be banging. You was a track star, you used to run cross-country, you used to do all these things. Get that body back, get back in the gym, Tiffany.’ I said, ‘I became a comedian so that I could get fat if I felt like it, b***h.’” — Tiffany Haddish on Black Mitzvah
@ Pechanga Resort and Casino, tiffanyhaddish.com
1.23-25: Sklar Brothers
Known for: Sklarbro Country podcast, Better Call Saul
@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com
1.27: Tim and Eric
Known for: Surreal humor, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!
@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org
1.31: Steve Hofstetter
Known for: YouTube, Finding Babe Ruth, sports humor
@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com
1.30-2.1: D.L. Hughley
“I don’t know why the f**k they call it ‘recreational’ marijuana. What the f**k is so recreational about sitting at a stop sign and waiting for it to turn green?” — D.L. Hughley at the Parlor Live
@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com