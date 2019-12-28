January comedy stand-up roundup: from Tiffany Haddish to Tim and Eric

Funny people headed to San Diego in January include Jim Jefferies, Miranda Sings, Jen Kirkman and Sklar Brothers.

1.2-4: Luis J. Gomez

Known for: Luis J. Gomez Presents Luis J. Gomez, Guy Code, Last Comic Standing

@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com

1.10: Jim Jefferies

Known for: Legit, The Jim Jefferies Show, political humor (from an Australian perspective)

@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org

Jim Jefferies (Courtesy photo)

1.11: Miranda Sings

Known for: YouTube videos, red lipstick, Selp-Helf

@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org

Comedian Colleen Ballinger aka Miranda Sings performs onstage during Shoebox’s 29th Birthday Celebration hosted by Rob Riggle at The Improv on June 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Hallmark Shoebox)

1.11: Gary Gulman

Known for: The Great Depresh, making depression and anxiety funny

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Comedian Gary Gulman performs onstage during HFC NYC presented by Hilarity for Charity at Highline Ballroom on June 29, 2016 in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hilarity For Charity)

1.11: Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino

Known for: chain-smoking, loving the Philadelphia Eagles

@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com

Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino (Courtesy photo)

1.12: Jen Kirkman

“I think the whole tattoo thing is a lot like kids. Like, first of all, some people want one, some people want none, and some people want a bunch until it’s all over their arms and it looks like a lot of work. But you go to a place, you lay down, there’s a lot of pain and you’re like, ‘God, I hope I love it. It is permanent.’” — Jen Kirkman on Just Keep Livin’?

@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com

Comedian Jen Kirkman performs onstage during Hilarity for Charity’s 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show: Seth Rogen’s Halloween at Hollywood Palladium on October 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

1.16-18: Samuel Comroe

Known for: America’s Got Talent, having Tourette syndrome, Real Husbands of Hollywood

@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com

Samuel J. Comroe attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

1.17-19: Heather McDonald

Known for: Chelsea Lately, being friends with the Kardashians, Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Heather McDonald (Courtesy photo)

1.19: Tiffany Haddish

“My homegirl’s like, ‘We should go to the gym ... like, your body used to be banging. You was a track star, you used to run cross-country, you used to do all these things. Get that body back, get back in the gym, Tiffany.’ I said, ‘I became a comedian so that I could get fat if I felt like it, b***h.’” — Tiffany Haddish on Black Mitzvah

@ Pechanga Resort and Casino, tiffanyhaddish.com

Tiffany Haddish attends God’s Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards on October 21, 2019 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

1.23-25: Sklar Brothers

Known for: Sklarbro Country podcast, Better Call Saul

@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com

Sklar Brothers (Courtesy photo)

1.27: Tim and Eric

Known for: Surreal humor, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org

Eric Wareheim (left) and Tim Heidecker of Tim & Eric attends “The Big Live Comedy Show” presented by YouTube Comedy Week held at Culver Studios on May 19, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Mark Davis/Getty Images for YouTube)

1.31: Steve Hofstetter

Known for: YouTube, Finding Babe Ruth, sports humor

@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com

1.30-2.1: D.L. Hughley

“I don’t know why the f**k they call it ‘recreational’ marijuana. What the f**k is so recreational about sitting at a stop sign and waiting for it to turn green?” — D.L. Hughley at the Parlor Live

@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com