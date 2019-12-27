Here are 20+ things to do in January 2020

Events to look out for in January include Springboard Music Festival, Resolution Run, Women’s March, San Diego Caffeine Crawl and Chinese New Year Festival.
1.9-11: Springboard Music Festival
Forty emerging musical acts receive two days of mentorship from renowned experts, then show off what they’ve learned at live shows during the neighborhoodwide Band & Brew Crawl.
Venues throughout Ocean Beach, springboardwest.com
1.11: Eighth annual San Diego Brew Festival
Indulge in unlimited samples of 150 craft beers from 70 local and international breweries during this day that also features a flurry of food trucks and loads of live music.
Liberty Station NTC Park, Point Loma, sandiegobeerfest.com
1.11-19: BIGA’s Pig Roast and Local Libations Week Kick-Off
Sixth Avenue’s acclaimed Italian bistro kicks off the city’s second annual Local Libations Week and simultaneously celebrates four years in business by roasting a hog in honor of the area folks who cultivate organic ingredients for the restaurant’s recipes.
Biga, Gaslamp Quarter, farmtoforksd.com
1.11: Padres FanFest
Score autographs, attend Q&A sessions and enjoy an assortment of interactive experiences at this free event that supports our city’s Major League team.
Petco Park, East Village, padres.com
1.11: 13th annual Resolution Run
Burn off heaps of holiday calories during a scenic 5K, 10K or half-marathon concluding with a freebie-filled wellness village.
Tecolote Shores, Mission Bay Park, resolutionrun.com
1.18: Fifth annual Women’s March San Diego
Join a grassroots group of volunteers and march in support of women’s rights, human rights, access to healthcare and the end of social and environmental injustice.
Waterfront Park, Little Italy, womensmarchsd.org
1.18-19: Travel & Adventure Show
Discover more than 200 vacation destinations during two days of travel-centric seminars featuring celebrity speakers, hands-on demonstrations and exclusive deals on unforgettable experiences.
San Diego Convention Center, East Village, travelshows.com
1.19: Carlsbad Full and Half Marathon & Surf Sun Run 5K
Choose the full marathon, half marathon or Surf Sun Run 5K, each of which offer breathtaking views and live entertainment at every mile.
Three courses along coastal Carlsbad, inmotionevents.com
1.19: 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
Floats, drill teams and high school bands (among other organizations) celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at one of the nation’s largest events held in the Civil Rights leader’s name.
Harbor Drive, Embarcadero, alpha-zsl.org
1.19-26: San Diego Restaurant Week
More than 180 of the county’s best restaurants offer limited-time prix fixe menus during this eight-day celebration of San Diego’s culinary scene.
Restaurants throughout the county, sandiegorestaurantweek.com
1.23-26: San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show
Meet marine vendors, attend boating seminars and scope out the latest nautical products and services at this annual event that brings together the biggest brands on the water.
Sunroad Resort Marina, Harbor Island, bigbayboatshow.com
1.23-26: Farmers Insurance Open
The world’s best golfers (and thousands of ogling admirers) return to Torrey Pines as the PGA Tour makes its annual stop in America’s Finest City.
Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, farmersinsuranceopen.com
1.24-26: Seventh annual San Diego Caffeine Crawl
Grab your java-loving friends spend a day getting buzzed by choosing one of 10 distinct routes to several of the city’s best coffeehouses, cafes, roasters and importers.
Coffeehouses throughout the county, caffeinecrawl.com
1.25: 25th Annual Hanohano Huki Ocean Challenge
One of California’s longest-running paddlesport races returns, challenging athletes of all ages and experience levels to paddle their way across Mission Bay.
Bonita Cove, Mission Bay, hanohano.com
1.25: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live
Watch robots riff on cheesy B movies as the cult-classic television show takes its uproarious act on the road one final time.
Balboa Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org
1.25: Taste of Eastlake
Sporting a “Back to the ’80s” theme and featuring bites from an array of Eastlake’s best eateries, South Bay’s annual foodie fest returns with local libations and a lineup of live entertainment.
The Venue at Eastlake, Eastlake, eefkids.org
1.25-26: San Diego Cat Show
More than 400 felines from 40-plus breeds compete in beauty and agility contests at this sprawling cat expo that features speakers, exhibitors and the opportunity to adopt your own kitty.
Del Mar Fairgrounds, Del Mar, sandiegocat.org
SD Sports
Don’t miss these home games for San Diego’s local hockey and soccer teams.
San Diego Gulls Home Games
1.3-4 vs Bakersfield Condors
1.8 vs Iowa Wild
1.10 vs Iowa Wild
1.11 vs Ontario Reign
1.17 vs Tucson Roadrunners
1.21 vs. Tucson Roadrunners
1.31 vs San Jose Barracuda
San Diego Sockers Home Games
1.5 vs Ontario Fury
1.19 vs Mesquite Outlaws