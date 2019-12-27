Here are 20+ things to do in January 2020

Events to look out for in January include Springboard Music Festival, Resolution Run, Women’s March, San Diego Caffeine Crawl and Chinese New Year Festival.

1.9-11: Springboard Music Festival

Forty emerging musical acts receive two days of mentorship from renowned experts, then show off what they’ve learned at live shows during the neighborhoodwide Band & Brew Crawl.

Venues throughout Ocean Beach, springboardwest.com

Aspiring musicians flooded the streets of Ocean Beach at the Band & Brew Crawl during the Spring Music Festival on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Rick Nocon/San Diego Union-Tribune)

1.11: Eighth annual San Diego Brew Festival

Indulge in unlimited samples of 150 craft beers from 70 local and international breweries during this day that also features a flurry of food trucks and loads of live music.

Liberty Station NTC Park, Point Loma, sandiegobeerfest.com

The sun peaked out for the San Diego Brew Festival at Liberty Station on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Isiah Jones)

1.11-19: BIGA’s Pig Roast and Local Libations Week Kick-Off

Sixth Avenue’s acclaimed Italian bistro kicks off the city’s second annual Local Libations Week and simultaneously celebrates four years in business by roasting a hog in honor of the area folks who cultivate organic ingredients for the restaurant’s recipes.

Biga, Gaslamp Quarter, farmtoforksd.com

1.11: Padres FanFest

Score autographs, attend Q&A sessions and enjoy an assortment of interactive experiences at this free event that supports our city’s Major League team.

Petco Park, East Village, padres.com

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, is all smiles as he finishes signing an autograph on a baseball for eight-year-old Damain Quintana, right, from Orange County, during Padres FanFest 2019, at Petco Park. (Howard Lipin/San Diego Union-Tribune)

1.11: 13th annual Resolution Run

Burn off heaps of holiday calories during a scenic 5K, 10K or half-marathon concluding with a freebie-filled wellness village.

Tecolote Shores, Mission Bay Park, resolutionrun.com

San Diego started 2019 off on the right foot at the 12th annual San Diego Resolution Run 5K/10K/Half Marathon at Tecolote Shores in Mission Bay on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Rick Nocon/San Diego Union-Tribune)

1.18: Fifth annual Women’s March San Diego

Join a grassroots group of volunteers and march in support of women’s rights, human rights, access to healthcare and the end of social and environmental injustice.

Waterfront Park, Little Italy, womensmarchsd.org

Thousands of marchers move north on Pacific Highway during the Women’s March San Diego in San Diego on Saturday. (Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune)

1.18-19: Travel & Adventure Show

Discover more than 200 vacation destinations during two days of travel-centric seminars featuring celebrity speakers, hands-on demonstrations and exclusive deals on unforgettable experiences.

San Diego Convention Center, East Village, travelshows.com

The sunset is reflected in the skyline and the calm marina of San Diego, California. (Kirkikis/Getty Images)

1.19: Carlsbad Full and Half Marathon & Surf Sun Run 5K

Choose the full marathon, half marathon or Surf Sun Run 5K, each of which offer breathtaking views and live entertainment at every mile.

Three courses along coastal Carlsbad, inmotionevents.com

Waves of runners start the Carlsbad Half Marathon Sunday. (Bill Wechter)

1.19: 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Floats, drill teams and high school bands (among other organizations) celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at one of the nation’s largest events held in the Civil Rights leader’s name.

Harbor Drive, Embarcadero, alpha-zsl.org

Members of “Diamond Dolls,” a youth dance group, take part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade along North Harbor Drive in San Diego, California. (Sam Hodgson/San Diego Union-Tribune)

1.19-26: San Diego Restaurant Week

More than 180 of the county’s best restaurants offer limited-time prix fixe menus during this eight-day celebration of San Diego’s culinary scene.

Restaurants throughout the county, sandiegorestaurantweek.com

San Diego Restaurant Week (Gravity Heights)

1.23-26: San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show

Meet marine vendors, attend boating seminars and scope out the latest nautical products and services at this annual event that brings together the biggest brands on the water.

Sunroad Resort Marina, Harbor Island, bigbayboatshow.com

Flags are flying as crews prepare Wednesday for the Sunroad Marina Boat Show on Harbor Island in San Diego, California. (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune)

1.23-26: Farmers Insurance Open

The world’s best golfers (and thousands of ogling admirers) return to Torrey Pines as the PGA Tour makes its annual stop in America’s Finest City.

Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, farmersinsuranceopen.com

Tiger Woods hits on on the 4th hole during the fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 27, 2019. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)

1.24-26: Seventh annual San Diego Caffeine Crawl

Grab your java-loving friends spend a day getting buzzed by choosing one of 10 distinct routes to several of the city’s best coffeehouses, cafes, roasters and importers.

Coffeehouses throughout the county, caffeinecrawl.com

A Caffeine Crawl led by a group called The Lab toured dozens of San Diego spots over the weekend in an effort acquaint coffee lovers with local roasters and coffee shops. Caffeine Crawl participants at Ryan Bros. coffee stand next to bins of roasted coffee that they were encouraged to smell. (John Gastaldo/San Diego Union-Tribune)

1.25: 25th Annual Hanohano Huki Ocean Challenge

One of California’s longest-running paddlesport races returns, challenging athletes of all ages and experience levels to paddle their way across Mission Bay.

Bonita Cove, Mission Bay, hanohano.com

1.25: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

Watch robots riff on cheesy B movies as the cult-classic television show takes its uproarious act on the road one final time.

Balboa Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org

‘Mystery Science Theater 3000' starring Jonah Ray. (Darren Michaels, SMPSP for Satellite of Love, LLC © 2016)

1.25: Taste of Eastlake

Sporting a “Back to the ’80s” theme and featuring bites from an array of Eastlake’s best eateries, South Bay’s annual foodie fest returns with local libations and a lineup of live entertainment.

The Venue at Eastlake, Eastlake, eefkids.org

House Ceviche at Moriscos El Pulpo restaurant at the El Barrio food market in Barrio Logan on June 5, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune)

1.25-26: San Diego Cat Show

More than 400 felines from 40-plus breeds compete in beauty and agility contests at this sprawling cat expo that features speakers, exhibitors and the opportunity to adopt your own kitty.

Del Mar Fairgrounds, Del Mar, sandiegocat.org

All the way from Ohio, Vanna, a 10-month old brown spotted Bengal waits near her owner Sami Kerr before they head off to compete in the CFA’s San Diego Cat Show, “Food and Water Bowl XXVI” held at Del Mar on Sunday. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)

SD Sports

Don’t miss these home games for San Diego’s local hockey and soccer teams.

Fans cheer on the San Diego Sockers. (Chadd Cady)

San Diego Gulls Home Games

1.3-4 vs Bakersfield Condors

1.8 vs Iowa Wild

1.10 vs Iowa Wild

1.11 vs Ontario Reign

1.17 vs Tucson Roadrunners

1.21 vs. Tucson Roadrunners

1.31 vs San Jose Barracuda

San Diego Sockers Home Games

1.5 vs Ontario Fury

1.19 vs Mesquite Outlaws