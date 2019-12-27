Here’s where to celebrate Lunar and New Year Festivals

Stop by San Diego Lunar New Year Tet Festival in Mission Valley, San Diego Tet Festival in Mira Mesa, or Chinese New Year Festival in Balboa Park.

1.17-19: San Diego Lunar New Year Tet Festival

Celebrate lunar new year by vying for the title of San Diego’s Phở Eating Champion — or enjoy dance and music performances — at this annual festival featuring food, firecrackers, lion dances and more.

SDCCU Stadium, Mission Valley, lunarnewyearfestival.org

1.24-26: San Diego Tet Festival

The city’s longest running Vietnamese Lunar New Year festival returns with the Miss Vietnam of San Diego Pageant, two stages of competitive singing and hundreds of merchants and food vendors from around the world.

Mira Mesa Community Park, Mira Mesa, sdtet.com

San Diego Tet Festival (Spencer Grant)

1.25-26: Chinese New Year Festival

Ushering in the Year of the Rat, this two-day celebration includes art and cultural performances alongside crafts, calligraphy classes and an assortment of authentic Asian food.

International Cottages, Balboa Park, houseofchinasd.com