With These Weekend Events, You Don’t Have to Wait Until New Year’s Eve to Have Fun

Top events this weekend include Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade, SDCCU Holiday Bowl and Magical Cirque Christmas, as well as comedy shows from Rick Izquieta, Pablo Francisco and Steve Treviño.

12.26: Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade

Join 100,000 street-side spectators as one of the country’s biggest balloon parades unites world-class marching bands and entertaining drill teams in a sea of floats and inflatables.

North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero, holidaybowl.com

12.27: SDCCU Holiday Bowl

Two Division-I football teams face off after a heart-pounding pregame featuring marching bands, parachute jumpers and a football-field-sized American Flag.

SDCCU Stadium, Mission Valley, holidaybowl.com

SDCCU Holiday Bowl (K.C. Alfred)

Advertisement

12.27: Rick Izquieta

Known for: Funny or Die sketches, cultural observations

@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com

Rick Izquieta (Courtesy photo)

12.27-29 and 12.31: Pablo Francisco

Known for: MADtv, “jazz riff” comedy

Advertisement

@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com

Pablo Francisco (Courtesy photo)

12.27-31: Steve Treviño

Known for: Being “America’s favorite husband,” Mind of Mencia

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Steve Trevino (Elesha Barnette)

12.28: Magical Cirque Christmas

Experience the magic of Christmas in this spellbinding new holiday production featuring Cirque artists from around the world performing to timeless holiday tunes.

San Diego Civic Theatre, Downtown, broadwaysd.com

Magical Cirque Christmas (Lou Baldanza)