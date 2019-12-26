With These Weekend Events, You Don’t Have to Wait Until New Year’s Eve to Have Fun

Top events this weekend include Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade, SDCCU Holiday Bowl and Magical Cirque Christmas, as well as comedy shows from Rick Izquieta, Pablo Francisco and Steve Treviño.
12.26: Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade
Join 100,000 street-side spectators as one of the country’s biggest balloon parades unites world-class marching bands and entertaining drill teams in a sea of floats and inflatables.
North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero, holidaybowl.com
12.27: SDCCU Holiday Bowl
Two Division-I football teams face off after a heart-pounding pregame featuring marching bands, parachute jumpers and a football-field-sized American Flag.
SDCCU Stadium, Mission Valley, holidaybowl.com
12.27: Rick Izquieta
Known for: Funny or Die sketches, cultural observations
@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com
12.27-29 and 12.31: Pablo Francisco
Known for: MADtv, “jazz riff” comedy
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com
12.27-31: Steve Treviño
Known for: Being “America’s favorite husband,” Mind of Mencia
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla
12.28: Magical Cirque Christmas
Experience the magic of Christmas in this spellbinding new holiday production featuring Cirque artists from around the world performing to timeless holiday tunes.
San Diego Civic Theatre, Downtown, broadwaysd.com