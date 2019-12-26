Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Things To Do

Cap off 2019 at Balboa Park’s Holiday Food Truck Festival

View Down Prado to CA Tower_horz.jpg
Food trucks line El Prado walkway at Balboa Park.
(Balboa Park Conservancy)

Chefs serve up a diverse selection of gourmet dishes and desserts, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options

By Carolina Gusman
Dec. 26, 2019
10:26 AM
Share

Balboa Park continues its yuletide celebrations with its annual Holiday Food Truck Festival. Bring your appetite and taste your way through five days and nights — Thursday through Monday — of gourmet dishes and desserts prepared by more than a dozen of San Diego’s top mobile chefs. Food trucks open their windows at noon with a rotating lineup of trucks each day. Colorful light displays and free live music and dance entertainment will be on hand in the Plaza de Panama. There will also be a rotating selection of games/activities on the Plaza, including giant checkers, hula hoops, bowling, corn toss, and giant tumbling blocks. The park’s cultural attractions will host special activities on select days and times.

Holiday Food Truck Festival: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Monday. The Plaza de Panama and El Prado walkway, Balboa Park. Admission is free. Check the website for details. (619) 239-0512. balboaparkconservancy.org

Updates:
12:23 PM, Dec. 26, 2019: The Food Truck Festival was originally scheduled to begin Thursday, Dec. 26, but Thursday’s event has been cancelled. It will be held Friday through Monday. The story has been updated to reflect the change.
Things To DoEvents
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
Carolina Gusman
Follow Us
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
More on the Subject
Advertisement